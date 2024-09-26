We see people get catfished all the time- there's a whole show starring Nev Schulman on MTV about it. There's an episode where a man believes he's truly in a relationship with Katy Perry...and now, we have two women in Spain who were scammed out of over $300,000 by none other than Fight Club's own, Brad Pitt

Except, as you may have realized, it wasn't the former husband of Angelina Jolie who was actually talking to these women. On September 25, five people were arrested in connection to posing as Brad Pitt on WhatsApp and targeting two women in a scam to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars from them.

Look, I get it. I, too, spend my days yearning for Harry Styles to slide into my DM's. It's just...I know that's not going to happen. And if it does, it's probably a fake account. But, for some, they want to believe Brad Pitt (or any catfish celeb) is really speaking to them.

CNN reported that scammers profiled the victims, and contacted them through a Brad Pitt fansite claiming the actor wanted to work with them on projects. Individually, one victim lost $195,000 and the other lost $167,000, police were only able to recover $95,000.

So, it's important to note to the public that you should do your research before getting into contact with that celeb who is asking you for money. First and foremost: there would most likely be lawyers involved, and, secondly, Brad Pitt probably doesn't need your financial assistance.