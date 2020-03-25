Britney Spears and Fran Drescher Are the Socialist Heroes We Need Right Now

There's no way to sugarcoat it: The world is falling apart, and most of the people in power don't know how to handle it.
Celebrities stepping up in times of crisis doesn't always guarantee best results—just look at our current president, for one example—but when pop stars and actors have to speak up about issues that elected public servants won't dare touch, you know things are bad! Thankfully, Britney Spears and Fran Drescher and swooping in to spread the good word of socialism. Yes, the "Baby, One More Time" hitmaker and The Nanny are on the right side of history.
Yesterday, Spears reposted an image on Instagram that reads: "During this time of isolation, we need connection now more than ever." Originally created by writer Mimi Zhu, the post calls for redistribution of wealth. The queen hath spoken!
But the fun didn't stop there. Not too long after, Drescher took to Twitter to share her support for a general strike: "Capitalism has become another word for Ruling Class Elite! When profit is at the expence [sic] of all things of true value, we gotta problem [sic]," the sitcom star wrote.
A lot of celebrities haven't been handling the current state of things very well, but until America finally elects a candidate who believes in universal healthcare, Spears and Drescher are some of the socialist heroes we need.
