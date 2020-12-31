On December 26, professional wrestler Jon Huber-AKA Brodie Lee-passed away at 41.
He died from a lung issue that sidelined him from in-ring competition in October. Before his passing, Hubert wrestled for All Elite Wrestling. He debuted for the promotion in March after spending seven years in World Wrestling Entertainment under the name Luke Harper.
Huber's colleagues and fans expressed their sadness over the passing of the beloved superstar on social media. Many recall him being a pleasant person and a devoted father and husband. Both AEW and WWE have released personal statements expressing sympathy to Huber's family, as well.
Brodie's death is a shocking loss to professional wrestling. He was finally coming into his own as a main event star before his life was cut short. Unfortunately, he isn't the sport's only star to lose his life under such tragic circumstances. Stories like Lee's date back to professional wrestling's beginnings, from the days of local territories to Vince's McMahon's global takeover.
Let's recall some other infamous pro wrestling tragedies and remember those we've lost.
The Von Erichs
The Von Erich Family
The Von Erich Family and World Class Championship Wrestling were synonymous with wrestling in Texas in the '70s and '80s. Fritz Von Erich and his sons were wrestling royalty in their home state. But the Von Erichs' infamy is also linked to tragedy. The deaths of five of six of the Von Erich children gave birth to what was known as "The Von Erich Curse."
Fritz's firstborn son, Jack, died at six before most of his other children were born. His other son David died of enteritis in Tokyo in 1984, while Mike, Chris, and Kerry committed suicide between 1987 and 1993. Fritz died of cancer in 1997. Kevin Von Erich is the only living sibling.
Bruiser Brody
Bruiser Brody
Bruiser Brody had a reputation of being tough both outside and inside the ring. He was one of the originators of the "hardcore" style in professional wrestling. The man born as Frank Goodish was very stringent when it came to his character's authenticity.
Before a match in Puerto Rico in July 1988, fellow wrestler Invader 1 (Jose Gonzalez) persuaded Brody into having a business conversation in the shower. There are multiple accounts of what led to the altercation, but Gonzalez stabbed Brody in the shower; Brody died that evening. Gonzalez was acquitted of murder after claiming self-defense.
Brian Pillman
Brian Pillman
Brian Pillman was ahead of his time. In WCW, under the name Flyin' Brian, he helped introduce a more acrobatic style that wasn't frequent in North American pro wrestling in the early '90s. He and future legend Steve Austin (then known as Stunning Steve Austin) formed the charismatic heel tag-team The Hollywood Blonds and showed fans that he was great on the mic, as well.
Pillman would eventually make his way to what was then known as the World Wrestling Federation in 1996. By the time he arrived, he wasn't the same in-ring performer he once was. But his creativity and ability to deliver promos gave WWF some of its most memorable moments during the genesis of its "Attitude Era."
Unfortunately, Pillman died in October of 1997 after suffering a heart attack. He was 35 years old.
Owen Hart
Owen Hart
The Hart Family is to professional wrestling what The Kennedys are to American politics. Both the immediate family and their in-laws are the wrestling industry's most acclaimed characters. Bret Hart is the family's biggest star, but many will say his baby brother, Owen, was the most talented.
Owen was scheduled to wrestle at the Over the Edge pay-per-view in 1999. At the time, Hart was wrestling as his bumbling superhero character, The Blue Blazer. Hart's entrance was supposed to see him lowered from the arena's ceiling and unhooking himself once he was close enough to land safely in the ring.
Faulty equipment and limited preparation for the stunt caused Hart to fall nearly 80 ft from the ceiling and landing on the top rope. Hart was rushed to a local medical facility but died from internal bleeding and blunt force trauma.
Chris Benoit
Chris Benoit
Intense. Dedicated. Professional. These are some of the words used to describe Chris Benoit. He was revered for his technical brilliance and grit as a performer. He has an impressive body of work that spans across various promotions and continents. However, Benoit experienced the majority of his success in WWF/E.
Chris Benoit fell into a deep depression after the death of wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero. Benoit and Guerrero were best friends, so his loss devastated Benoit. Many sensed a dramatic change in Benoit's demeanor.
On June 25, 2007, Fayetteville Police visited Benoit's home after WWE officials had requested a wellness check. Benoit had missed various events that weekend, and the company had grown concerned. Benoit's body and the bodies of his wife, Nancy, and seven-year-old son, Daniel, were discovered.
The wrestling world mourned the death of Chris and his family. Further investigation revealed that Benoit killed his family before taking his own life. WWE retracted any statement(s) celebrating Benoit's legacy and wiped any existence of Benoit's time in the company from its archives.
Pedro Aguayo Ramírez
Pedro Aguayo Ramirez
Pedro Aguayo Ramirez or, Pedro Aguayo Jr., was a world-renowned luchador. He was the son of El Perro Aguayo, a household name in Lucha libre. Both his and his father's contributions help lay the foundation for Mexican wrestlers.
On March 20, 2015, Aguayo would wrestle his final match. It was a tag team match with Lucha libre legend Rey Mysterio. In what appears to have been a freak accident, a dropkick from Mysterio fractured three vertebrae in his spine. The fractures caused Aguayo to go into cardiac arrest. Wrestlers and officials tried to revive Aguayo during the match.
Paramedics rushed to the hospital after the match, where he was pronounced dead.
Chyna
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer
Joanie "Chyna" Laurer is a true professional wrestling pioneer. At a time when women's wrestling was an afterthought, Chyna proved she was just as, if not more, dominant than her male counterparts.
Billed as "The Ninth Wonder of the World," Chyna made history as the first (and only) woman to win a Royal Rumble match and the Intercontinental Title in the WWF. Her growing popularity made her a crossover star and inspiration to women around the world.
Sadly, an unsavory departure from the WWF and substance abuse sent Laurer into a downward spiral. She would wrestle for other wrestling promotions sporadically but became more known for reality TV show exploits and adult films. Laurer was also in a turbulent relationship with wrestler Sean Waltman aka X-Pac.
Laurer died on April 17, 2016, at age 46. Her cause of death was an overdose of alcohol and anxiety medication.
Any other pro wrestling tragedies we left out?
Let us know on Twitter @Popdust.
- 6 of The Undertaker's Greatest Opponents - Popdust ›
- INTERVIEW: AEW's Austin Gunn Is a "Son of A Gunn" - Popdust ›
The Tragic Death of "Deadliest Catch" Star Nick McGlashan
Was the 33-year-old's passing part of an epidemic of "deaths of despair?"
Since 2013, 33-year-old Nick McGlashan had been making regular appearances on the Discovery Channel show Deadliest Catch.
The show follows crab fisherman in who take to the tumultuous waters of the Bering Sea during the punishing autumn months of the king crab season. With rough waters and a rushed schedule trying to track down the shrinking crab populations, these fisherman are thought to have one of the deadliest jobs on the planet, but it's work that Nick McGlashan — a deck boss who had been fishing since the age of 13 — had the skill to do with relative safety.
Tonight, Popdust is hosting a live-streamed show in advance of the Georgia runoffs.
We have a killer lineup and a night full of entertainment and distraction to help ease you out of 2020.
Looking to learn about new artists and hear your classic faves? All while getting educated about Georgia runoffs an… https://t.co/QUR12VSmDy— POPDUST (@POPDUST)1609263943.0
Nostradamus Made 8 Spooky 2021 Predictions (for You Specifically)
A 16th century French astrologer-poet had a surprising amount to say about your plans for the new year.
In 1568, two years after his death, the final edition of Michel de Nostredame's Les Prophéties was published.
It contained 942 quatrains — four line stanzas of poetry — concerned largely with fire, death, and plagues. These were themes that figured heavily in Europe at that time, but Les Prophéties was intended to lay out the dark future of life on Earth leading up to the end of time.
You're Going to Hook Up With Someone You Meet Through Social Media<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2MzYyNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MjAyMTU2OH0.fgLZ65VM0tuq749mSiHpYMSCXShTNPAnycOOvui3tGs/img.jpg?width=980" id="99626" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5926355df5fdface76d5c57565413a6e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Twitter hookup" /><p>Century VIII, Quatrain 66</p><blockquote>When the inscription D.M. is found<br>in the ancient cave, revealed by a lamp.<br>Law, the King and Prince Ulpian tried,<br>the Queen and Duke in the pavilion under cover.</blockquote><p>Let's start with some good news. You're going to be looking through your DMs when you notice a horny one that you ignored a long time ago. You will connect with this thirsty stranger and get up to some freaky stuff with them. Good for you. Just make sure to clean up the pavilion after you guys try "the Queen and Duke." That one is messy.</p>
Your Houseplants are Not Going to Do Well<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2MzY0My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDI3NDcwMX0.lavHaKFuXs-CeKvNMiBvBBFkxtqXZHIxvno0ov8X9O8/img.jpg?width=980" id="7704d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8c4084cf7e3343bf04bd80cff9ba7fe1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="dying houseplant" /><p>Century VI, Quatrain 11</p><blockquote>The seven branches will be reduced to three,<br>The elder ones will be surprised by death,<br>The two will be seduced to fratricide,<br>The conspirators will be dead while sleeping.</blockquote><p>We all know you don't exactly have a green thumb, but this time it won't really be your fault. Just accept that these things happen, and next time you go plant shopping try to look for some succulents that are less conspiratorial.</p>
You will No Longer Be Able to Use Your Friend's Streaming Account<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NDAxOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzI4NzYxMn0.7vNyrH-jW5S4Yknl949Iunl2vqR7dPkXr5M9m2mZKAk/img.jpg?width=980" id="0f941" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="75628a4c3dc4a2876d3934d23d4e8bd9" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Netflix error" /><p>Century VI, Quatrain 34</p><blockquote>The device of flying fire<br>Will come to trouble the great besieged chief:<br>Within there will be such sedition<br>That the profligate ones will be in despair.</blockquote><p>You've been signed into your friend's Netflix for too long. He's sick of your viewing habits affecting his recommendations —he feels "besieged." So if you want to keep using your "device of flying fire" (Amazon Fire Stick), you and your roommates ("the profligate ones") have to get your own streaming account.</p>
That Rescue Cat Is Going to Be More Trouble Than It's Worth<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NTg2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDQ5NTgyOH0.mdQqnug8xK-FxYLKikxW1qxCWUxw8r-Ol_3qyBGbldg/img.jpg?width=980" id="e558d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c92695c9e4caf2fb2a630d611d4f228c" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Rescue Cat" /><p>Century III, Quatrain 73</p><blockquote>When the cripple will attain to the realm,<br>For his competitor he will have a near bastard:<br>He and the realm will become so very mangy<br>That before he recovers, it will be too late.</blockquote><p>You're going to adopt a cat that is missing at least one limb/eye (not cool for Nostradamus to call it "the cripple," but the 1500s were a different time). It's going to get outside and get in a fight with a neighborhood feral cat ("a near bastard"), and pick up an infestation of fleas as a result.</p><p>The next thing you know, there will be fleas all over your apartment, and they'll get into the rest of the building. Before you can get rid of them, you're going to get a bill for an exterminator from your landlord.</p>
You're Going to See Your Coworker's Dick<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NjU5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NjExMzA3NX0.__LeFfRHa3_YiY7TmELiWmoMxoRWI8n1f05rPuLsego/img.jpg?width=980" id="6cfa2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5910a4c1bbb889e2b82dbe14a5ea5091" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Work Christmas party" /><p>Century II, Quatrain 29</p><blockquote>The Easterner will leave his seat,<br>To pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul:<br>He will transpire the sky, the waters and the snow,<br>And everyone will be struck with his rod.</blockquote><p>At next year's office Christmas party, a drunk coworker who grew up on the east coast is going to go to the bathroom — or "pass the Apennine mountains to see Gaul" as it was known in 16th century France. When he comes back, his junk will be hanging out of his open fly.</p><p>He will be so embarrassed that he will request to be transferred to the European branch of the company and thus "transpire the sky, the waters, and the snow." But everyone will still be talking about his rod.</p>
You're Going to Eat Some Old Cheese<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2NzAwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTQ2MDkyNn0.uoWf7QbGV78W7e87J193udhecZ-KZFWlUo1szauEsbE/img.jpg?width=980" id="5be1f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5875077e93028c86973586e9998fe4b6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="old cheese" /><p>Century I, Quatrain 25</p><blockquote>The lost thing is discovered, hidden for many centuries.<br>Pasteur will be celebrated almost as a god-like figure.<br>This is when the moon completes her great cycle,<br>but by other rumours he shall be dishonoured.</blockquote><p>You will be about to start your period — "when the moon completes her great cycle." If this has never happened to you, and you don't really have the anatomy to pull it off, don't worry. The important part is that you will have some intense cravings.</p><p>You'll find some old cheese hidden in the back of the fridge, and it will look okay, so you will celebrate Louis Pasteur — inventor of dairy pasteurization process. Or <a href="https://www.businessinsider.com/predictions-of-nostradamus-2011-12#louis-pasteur-4" target="_blank">possibly just some random pastor</a>. Do you buy your cheese from a random pastor?</p><p>But then it will turn out that the cheese was actually bad, and you will end up cursing his name from the bathroom.</p><p><script async src="https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script> <ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block; text-align:center;" data-ad-layout="in-article" data-ad-format="fluid" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="1863811088"></ins> <script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></p>
You're Finally Going to Get Your Bathroom Redone<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA3MDg2My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2Nzc4Njc5OH0.Xy_J9g_lPWJMZN8_vBVRA8rq6wa-lzhDXhr-vnaVrPM/img.jpg?width=980" id="80fa2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ff1509e0e38a0468b15634317e5150b0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Marble bathroom" /><p>Century X, Quatrain 89</p><blockquote>The walls will be converted from brick to marble,<br>Seven and fifty pacific years:<br>Joy to mortals, the aqueduct renewed,<br>Health, abundance of fruits, joy and mellifluous times.</blockquote><p>It might be that time you spend stuck in the bathroom that motivates you to finally renovate. Marble tiles, new pipes ("aqueduct") and an ocean color scheme. Just pick everything carefully, because you're going to be stuck with it for the next 57 years. As a final touch, you will put a picture of fruit in the corner to soothe you while you're noisily using the facilities ("mellifluous times"). Good for you.</p>
You're Going to Execute a Daring Prison Escape<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTA2ODA5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTM0NTA3N30.L667VZHkk3QefAxXCDmx4W8RoZun9xwg_7rPnW1ErpQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="22325" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a435509535644722b40ce0b8a47c820f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="prison escape" /><p>Century IV, Quatrain 8</p><blockquote>The great city by prompt and sudden assault<br>Surprised at night, guards interrupted:<br>The guards and watches of Saint-Quentin<br>Slaughtered, guards and the portals broken.</blockquote><p>More good news! You're going to break out of San Quentin State Prison and get back to terrorizing "the great city" — San Francisco really is underrated. It's too bad about those guards, but they shouldn't have gotten in your way. While we can't condone your actions, we're happy that you're happy.</p>
The Most Underrated Aly & AJ Tracks
The explicit version of "Potential Breakup Song" is HERE.
The explicit release of Aly and AJ's "Potential Breakup Song" is the light at the end of the tunnel for 2020.
Who knew switching "stupid" for "f**king" and "stuff" for "sh*t" would trigger such visceral nostalgia and feelings of empowerment? But it's worth noting that while "Potential Breakup Song" would be the track that defined a generation, Aly & AJ have churned out other pop hits as well.
Promises<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTExMzQ1NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDc1NzQwNH0.4N82l4KLbkkwohtEGQeqDhnAhCS136n-wl_bMmRyK8Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="0e831" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1442a42689c36bdc1b3343c2ba90431" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Aly & AJ "Promises"" /><p>This 2020 single is soaked in '80s synth-pop without sounding imitative. After a decade-long break, Aly & AJ went from the commercial wave pop sounds of <em>Insomniatic</em> to a beefy 13-track synth-pop collection full of mature songwriting. "Promises" chugs along with a glitchy production that caresses the sisters' voices. Thematically, it's like if the heartbroken kid from "Potential Breakup Song" relapsed and reimmersed themself in yet another troubling relationship, a mistake we've all made.</p>
If I Could Have You Back<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="41df32b36cc1254187d22abcb01b7d3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8Oqgzdrhyac?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another bouncy pop track from 2007's <em>Insomniatik</em>, "If I Could Have You Back" has just as much high school drama and rock and roll drive as "Potential Breakup Song," but it adds a splash of autotune and '80s flair, because why not? The glitchy chorus, the fleeting crunch of the guitars, the sprinkle of video game sounds as the girls coo, "It's game over, you've lost this round" — it's all ripe to soundtrack a high school coming-of-age story, but unless you were a die-hard Aly & AJ stan, you probably missed this one.</p>
Collapsed<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2b307ee921310201b4212610dc97f3a5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JxCQTQyYh5g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Off their platinum debu<em>t , Into The Rush</em>, "Collapsed" is like an early-aughts time capsule. The track moves with the urgency of a <em>One Tree Hill </em>montage, plowing along with nothing but pure teen mania and melodramatic lyrics ("there you stood, you're blue eyes hidden underneath your hurt.") "Collapsed" feels like an episode of<em> Lizzie McGuire </em>turned into a song.</p>
Bullseye<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fdd8d3bdccc7ddb046398f253c498887"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/mCXveW_8iDA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If listeners were to tune in for a few brief moments after "Potential Breakup Song," they would be serenaded by a heavier rock track arguably better than its predecessor. "Bullseye" is heavy with grunge guitars and synthesized drums and even offers a shredder of a guitar solo at the halfway mark.</p><p> "Bullseye" seemed to be the track that would distance the duo from their Disney teen fan base altogether, fully marking a departure from their family-friendly sound of <em>Into The Rush</em> in favor of a more mature grind about setting emotional boundaries rather than indulging in fleeting romances.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Like Whoa<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ea6b0bdf74f33bbb88ac8d501a2e7a9f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/L8p5t4uPCZQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>"Like Whoa" was one of those songs that many didn't know; but if you did, it was impossible to remove from your brain. While released as an official single from <em>Insomniatic</em>, the track only made it to #63 on the Billboard Hot 100, but the track's electronic drive and "whoa-oh's" were as indulgent as candy.</p><p>With a chorus that wriggles its way into your brain like a parasite, the track should have exploded into the mainstream, but somehow missed the wave. Regardless, it brings back nostalgic memories for anyone who was lucky enough to hear it.</p>
Insomniatic<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e36f4bdc365cd3b1f22bdda7b5978393"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j-6dJdRb31M?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>From the album of the same title, "Insomniatic" is melodically one of the grittier tracks on the record. Leaning fully into their newfound rock and roll aesthetic, the track actually heaves and haws with all the charisma of a mid-aughts rock track. The song never broke through to the masses, which is too bad considering it was a charismatic piece of songwriting.</p>
Melania Trump hates Christmas.
That's pretty much canon at this point after a phone call audio featuring Melania complaining about Christmas went public. "I'm working my ass off at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f**k about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Correct?" she said in an audio file leaked by her former friend Stephanie Winston Wokoff.
But after four years of seeing her decorations stain the White House in all their ominous, grim glory, are any of us really that surprised?
Recently, The Cut ranked Melania's decorations from most to least haunted. It gave 2018's blood-red Christmas trees the top spot; and truly, those were cursed. The particular shade of red was ominous against the bland carpets; images of Melania walking alone through them had something of a Little Red Riding Hood feel to them.
But this raises the question: is Melania Little Red Riding Hood or the wolf?