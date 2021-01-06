The camaraderie in professional wrestling is unlike that in any other sport.
Men and women from different walks of life share a bond that only the people in their chosen profession will understand. Unlike other professional sports, there isn't an off-season for pro wrestlers. They are traveling 300+ days a year. The time away from home forces them to build relationships with their fellow competitors behind the scenes.
On camera, these relationships have given birth to the greatest collectives in professional wrestling. The organic chemistry between a group of individuals combined with the right gimmick has helped elevate the wrestlers themselves and the companies they work for. Some have come and gone, while others have left an indelible mark on the industry.
Let's break down a list of the greatest teams, AKA stables, in professional wrestling. Are you ready?
The Four Horsemen
The Four Horsemen
You can't talk about the all-time greats in professional wrestling without mentioning Ric Flair. His influence on the sport is unrivaled to this day. Part of Flair's legacy is the formation of The Four Horseman.
Flair, along with Tully Blanchard, Ole Anderson, and Arn Anderson, ran roughshod over Mid Atlantic Championship and World Championship Wrestling after joining forces in 1985. Blanchard's manager James J. Dillon acted as the faction's manager, as well.
Though they were heels, the Horsemen's trash-talking and underhanded tactics made them fan favorites. Flair's flamboyant nature and Blanchard and Andersons' toughness legitimized the group.
There were many incarnations of the Horseman throughout the years. Flair and Arn Anderson were part of each of them until the group officially disbanded in 1999.
The Hart Foundation
The Hart Foundation
The term "strength in numbers" holds plenty of weight with the Hart family. Not only are they one of wrestling's most celebrated families, but they are also one of the largest. Each of Stu and Helen Hart's 12 children either became or married a wrestler. So who better to form a faction with than your flesh and blood?
The Hart Foundation started as a tag team between Bret Hart and brother-in-law, the late Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart. They separated and focused on solo careers but reformed with Owen Hart, The British Bulldog, and family friend Brian Pillman in 1997. The new Hart Foundation were villains in the United States but national treasures in the Hart family's home country of Canada.
NWO (New World Order)
NWO (New World Order)
When WCW launched its primetime show Monday Nitro in September of 1995, they became a threat to Vince McMahon and the WWE. Ted Turner had the money to acquire talent that McMahon made stars. Those stars included Kevin Nash (Diesel), Scott Hall (Razor Ramon), and Hulk Hogan.
These three men would form the New World Order, AKA NWO. The NWO was positioned as a group of former WWE luminaries sent to invade WCW. But with an evil Hulk Hogan– … known at the time as Hollywood Hogan – as their leader, the NWO propelled WCW to greater heights.
WCW Monday Nitro beat WWE's Monday Night Raw for 84 consecutive weeks in the ratings due to the NWO's popularity.
D-Generation X
D-Generation X
Not looking to be outdone, Vince McMahon turned to a bunch of his degenerates to help wage war against WCW's NWO. Hall and Nash's real-life friends Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and his then manager Chyna formed their rebellious faction called D-Generation X.
D-Generation X, or DX, was the censors' worst nightmare. When they weren't pointing or referring to their genitalia, they provided the WWE audience with live stripteases. Michaels would leave DX and professional wrestling after a back injury forced him into early retirement.
Triple H assumed the role of leader and added the New Age Outlaws and X-Pac to the roster. DX was one of the main attractions during WWE's Attitude Era.
The Nation of Domination
The Nation of Domination
DX's ascension ran parallel to another burgeoning faction in WWE. Opposite of DX sophomoric hijinx was the militant Nation of Domination.
At first, the Nation of Domination was a vehicle designed for Faarooq (Ron Simmons) to get over. Their initial message was one of Black Supremacy. But WWE changed the faction's pro-black presentation to a less controversial tone. Other NOD members included D'Lo Brown, Kama Mustafa, Mark Henry, and a young third-generation wrestler looking to forge his path named Dwayne "The Rock'' Johnson.
The Rock became the Nation's leader, as they went head to head with Triple H and D-Generation X in the late '90s.
The Corporation
The Corporation
After the Montreal Screwjob in 1997, there wasn't a more despised man in professional wrestling than Vince McMahon. McMahon used this real-life heat to create the character, Mr. McMahon. Mr. McMahon was a conniving business owner who used his authority to terrorize the superstars who didn't align themselves with him.
McMahon went on to form The Corporation. They were a collective of WWE superstars from yesteryear, current stars, and his son Shane. McMahon and company made the lives of the roster hell. The only thing stopping them from total control was WWE's resident hellraiser, Stone Cold Steve Austin.
Evolution
Evolution
Triple H and Ric Flair experienced tremendous success as part of a faction. In 2003, they decided to take the opportunity to recreate their success and mentor two upcoming superstars in Randy Orton and Dave Bautista, AKA Batista.
Their pet project was called Evolution. Much like the Four Horseman, Evolution had a lust for money, women, and winning titles. Triple H and Ric Flair were guiding lights for Orton and Batista in and out of the ring. Randy became the youngest world champion, and Batista came into his own as one of the company's biggest stars in 2005.
Bullet Club
Bullet Club
Japanese wrestling matches are known for being quick-paced and hard-hitting. Characters and gimmicks are as important there as they are in the States, But the focus is mainly on the in-ring product. That's why the faction created by the then Prince Devitt was so groundbreaking.
Prince Devitt (now known in WWE as Finn Balor) was the creator of Bullet Club. A stable made up of mostly American wrestlers looking to rule New Japan Pro Wrestling, Bullet Club was a mirror image of the NWO. They had a gang mentality, used the same hand gesture to greet each other, and helped NJPW become more popular than ever before.
Bullet Club had ever-changing members and leaders. After Devitt departed for WWE, AJ Styles became the group's leader. Styles followed Balor's lead and joined WWE as well. Kenny Omega replaced Styles, taking Bullet Club to the height of its popularity before leaving to start All Elite Wrestling with fellow BC Club members The Young Bucks and Cody Rhodes.
The New Day
The New Day
Floundering WWE stars Xavier Woods and Big E approached the underutilized veteran Kofi Kingston about joining forces to get more television time. The idea was dead on arrival when they debuted as cheesy preacher-like good guys. Fortunately, slight character adjustments and organic fan support helped them become one of the company's most successful acts, The New Day.
The New Day are three colorful, vibrant, and intelligent Black men who love entertaining WWE's audience with their athleticism and antics. Their popularity with parents and kids has manifested itself into high merchandise sales, a breakfast cereal, and a record-setting reign as tag team champions.
The Shield
The Shield
Take two independent wrestling legends and a second-generation wrestler from the prestigious Samoan pro wrestling dynasty, and you have a group that has been on top of WWE since their debut in November 2012.
Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns were members of The Shield. Three hungry young men looking to make a name for themselves in WWE. The Shield were the recipients of one of the biggest pushes for a new group in the company. They were made champions instantly and remained close to the main event scene.
The Shield disbanded in 2014 after Rollins betrayed Ambrose and Reigns by turning on them and joining Triple H. Each member embarked on a solo career, winning multiple championships, including the WWE Championship.
The group reunited twice before Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) left the company in 2019.
Are we missing your favorite faction?
Let us know on Twitter @Popdust.
- John Cena and Dwayne Johnson: Wrestlers Turned Celebrities ... ›
- Dwayne Johnson Rants About His Fast 8 Co-Stars—The Rock Is ... ›
- 6 of The Undertaker's Greatest Opponents - Popdust ›
- INTERVIEW: AEW's Austin Gunn Is a "Son of A Gunn" - Popdust ›
- Brodie Lee and 7 Other Tragic Deaths in Professional Wrestling ... ›
Ellen Degeneres and 5 Other "Canceled" Celebrities Who Are Doing Fine, Actually
Wait, I Thought We Were Mad at Ellen?
Proverbial "cancel culture" is not new, but it reached its zenith in 2020.
Everything was fodder for canceling and nobody was safe. People had the time to comb through old tweets and Instagram posts, while new content was prolific from every celebrity whose projects and vacations were paused.
From irresponsible pandemic comments and behavior to more serious unearthings of racism, 2020's cancellations ran a wide range when it came to who and why.
Bean Dad Redemption? The Sad, Strange Saga of John Roderick
John Roderick came under fire for a story that sounded like child abuse, but maybe his worst crime is being awful at Twitter.
The saga of Bean Dad is a tale as old as time.
First, a random psychopath goes viral for bragging about making his daughter go hungry. Then people uncover his homophobic, ableist, and horrifying white supremacist tweets of yore.
I Have a Love-Hate Relationship With "Avant Basic" Influencer Style
You know it. You love it. Or, it just hurts your eyes.
Recently, I encountered a viral tweet that perfectly encapsulated a concept I'd been trying to define on my own for months.
"I hereby christen this style: avant basic," writer Emma Hope Allwood declared in the tweet. Attached was a screenshot of an Instagram feed belonging to Lisa Says Gah, a trendy e-commerce fashion website known for carrying small brands whose vibrant colors, vintage-inspired silhouettes, and whimsical patterns can be spotted in many a microinfluencer's closet.
R.I.P. Alex Laiho: The 10 Best Children of Bodom Songs
Dead at the age of 41, Laiho was one of metal's most beloved trendsetters.
Described as a down-to-earth joy and humble human, Children of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho brought an unmatched level of grace and humility to one of Rock's most grotesque subgenres.
Dead at the age of 41, Laiho was one of metal's most beloved trendsetters. Known for taking his neoclassical training and translating it into groundbreaking death metal, his band's sudden break-up in 2019 dismayed longtime fans, who saw COB growing and becoming the best version of themselves just before it all ended.
Needled 24/7<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c22561c207c8f7e29241730843f0e4f2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-fvwIE1-ZIY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Recorded while Laiho and his bandmates were just 18 years old, "Needled 24/7" remains one of COB's most impressive songs. Enmeshed with sprightly guitars, guttural screams, and a surprisingly infectious lead melody, "Needled 24/7" took the Finnish death metal band and propelled them to fame in the States. The track's ever-changing pacing and the crunching guitar solo at its halfway mark keep listeners on their toes and showcase Laiho's multifaceted talent with the electric guitar.</p>
"Hate Me"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f762ccc149886d84051d23fb99224f03"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jLtDtVQ7emM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Longtime fans of COB will no doubt place "Hate Me" near the top of their reverential lists. The pacing of the track is absolutely mindblowing, with Laiho driving it all forward with the raucous energy of a freight train engulfed in flames.</p><p>Interspersing grinding black metal drive with a handful of more traditional rhythmic guitar solos courresy of Laiho himself, the band's live performances of the track have gone down in infamy, as they show the group's ability to not only play with different genres but also switch between different sounds simultaneously. The devil is in the details, and "Hate Me" is nothing but intricate detail.</p>
Angels Don't Kill<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6515dee02a11f52820d3cc810c6287ac"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/PwK4Lkbd_ao?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Labeled by many as a "death metal ballad," "Angels Don't Kill" was COB's first slow record and remains far more consumable for death metal newcomers than some of their grungier work. Regardless, it moves with an unfurled aggression and still finds Laiho shredding away on his guitar at its peak moments. Not to mention the song's charged up second-half is melodically dense and surprisingly uplifting. "It got us a lot of female attention," Laiho said of the track. "Which is always a good thing."</p>
I Worship Chaos<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2eaec899eab102dfa49570bdff60976e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8IzMZnadg1A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The beauty of "I Worship Chaos" is that the song very much musically embodies its thematic material. The song is carried by menacing synths, and the guitars remain cracky and merciless as they bounce off the walls. Regardless, it's all still somehow streamlined behind Laiho's gurgling screams. All crammed into a brief 3-minute run-time, "I Worship Chaos" is a harrowing metal track that's just as chaotic as implied.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Morrigan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="81528ee942a68d36595ceeb72796e6c7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jm3kDrBTlt8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another track that is far gentler than a majority of COB's catalog, "Morrigan" is full of rich melodies that are interwoven with tough guitar work and pounding drums. It's structurally sound and super catchy, but while many may consider "Morrigan" the band's softest record, it doesn't take away from Laiho's power as a songwriter and guitarist.</p>
Dead Night Warrior<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0d8bc46e9ea364c617dec5dc0e37b1b1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wjT8PoXhP2g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Insanity ensued whenever COB performed "Dead Night Warrior," and for good reason. The song is devoid of much structure and in turn is absolutely pulverizing. It's one of COB's hardest outings and devolves into utter chaos by its end. With that said, that midway synth breakdown is still as smooth as velvet.</p>
Are You Dead Yet?<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="548a0441a79680afb9c795dd33bfed5d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aNJXS9X0yY0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The band's most popular track, "Are You Dead Yet?" is a slow and jarring song that traverses into unpredictable territory as Laiho's gnarling growls lead the way. The chorus is super catchy and makes the raucous energy of the track digestible for newcomers. Additionally, it showcases some of Laiho's best guitar work and always caused seriously aggressive moshing at their live shows.</p>
Downfall<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4622eed1ec605e5907743ff9dbb395be"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/bW62WKwVTM4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another fan-favorite, "Downfall" is one of COB's best songs, and it encapsulates everything they do so well, showcasing their meticulous control of melody, their unmatched shredding on the guitar, and their versatile use of pacing. Flexing the band's neoclassical chops, "Downfall" is a relentless death metal anthem that squeezes your throat and doesn't let go.</p>
Bed Of Razors<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76432556bfecd084afcb7bf6fe87e300"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XBVJluRYfjo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A massively underrated track, "Bed of Razors" is a song whose guitar riffs slowly slink into your brain and refuse to leave. It's a harrowing track that capitalizes on Laiho's insatiable appetite on the guitar, as he plucks along with the unilateral focus of an orchestral conductor. "Bed of Razors" shows Laiho in full control as he drives the song forward with relentless anguish and power.</p>
Under Grass and Clover<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="59264129552b14dd6b2a0f2a8056b4f5"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1gpfzCxiQ-A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the band's newer tracks before their break-up in 2019, "Under Grass and Clover" sounds almost optimistic and features electronica sprinklings that heighten Laiho's matured screams and grumbles. The track's bright melody was a rare sight for longtime fans of the band, but the song's change was refreshing and showcased a band that had matured with the times and was always striving to grow and transform their sound. </p><p>Led by a Laiho at peak performance, later tracks like "Under Grass and Clover" carry emotional weight, and in light of his passing, they show just how multifaceted and talented the 41-year-old was at keeping our attention.</p>
Kanye West's Best Albums
Before he was a Trump-supporting, Bible-thumping, Drake-hating member of the Kardashian family, Kanye West was a Hip-Hop renaissance man.
The Chicago native worked his way up from being one of Jay-Z's producers to a pop culture icon. Kanye was a breath of fresh air in rap when he released his first single, "Through The Wire," in 2003. Unlike his peers who were perpetuating the usual Hip-Hop stereotypes, Kanye's overconfident yet heartfelt lyrics spoke to a portion of rap fans who were regular people chasing a dream.
The College Dropout<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzE5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODQ3NzcyNX0.1Z1XGpZpP_NWpBl_5ahHd6I1arKymvUBosA7QGfan8Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="fc82b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b044279cbba9364cdef1be2c5dba908f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "The College Dropout" album cover" />
The College Dropout album cover<p>Rappers are often vocal about their disdain for academics. Almost every rapper has a line or a song expressing how the education system didn't offer anything substantial. Kanye turned a societal stigma into a term of endearment with his first album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3lQePoIm6iNQIiZkCYxCy0" target="_blank"><em>The College Dropout</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Though the title suggests a hatred for higher learning, Kanye's debut put his love for family, spirituality, and designer apparel on a mainstream level. West's witty rhymes, self-produced bangers, and features from his elite emcee friends (Jay-Z, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0996669/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Common</a>, and <a href="https://www.chicagotribune.com/news/ct-xpm-1992-06-26-9202260488-story.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Twista, </a> to name a few) made <em>The College Dropout </em>an instant classic. </p>
Late Registration<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3Njk0NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxNDI2NTE1NH0.v0clybbJ9IGyp5QKL4sSGlzXdxA8uCdRErsgwGE-QSg/img.jpg?width=980" id="38484" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="38954d34cfe6b02cdaaab230e2d25069" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "Late Registration" album cover" />
Late Registration album cover<p>After his first album received critical and commercial success, Kanye West earned the right to be cocky. The shameless promotion of his greatness wasn't empty self-praise anymore. The question became, "Can he do it again?"</p> <p>West avoided the sophomore jinx with <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/4yJqrqT2BpuXLj5BMJlAXR" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Late Registration</em></a><em>, </em>which he used as an opportunity to showcase his skills as a producer. West's ability to manipulate samples already put him on the top tier of hip-hop producers but the inclusion of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0109726/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jon Brion</a> as co-producer helped Kanye's follow up to his debut become a musical masterpiece.</p> <p><em>Late Registration </em>sold over 800,000 copies in its first week and won the 2006 Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.</p>
Graduation<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzIyOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzAyMTgxMn0._RC5vySrPOF8yWW7wG5rtDhLYCgamEzjWFhh4snarN0/img.jpg?width=980" id="5bfd5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9b4a9e76b8d5629722380428c69d413f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "Graduation" album cover" />
Graduation album cover<p>The publicity for Kanye's third album, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5fPglEDz9YEwRgbLRvhCZy" target="_blank"><em>Graduation</em></a><em>, </em>would have ensured the project sold a million copies. The album was released on September 11, 2006. The same day as <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm1265067/" target="_blank">50 Cent</a>'s <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/4PNQbmRNOoWXRnZgwwpT2y" target="_blank"><em>Curtis,</em></a> which was coincidentally also his third album.</p><p><em>Graduation's </em>sound took Kanye's unique sampling ability and meshed it with futuristic production. Kanye made it apparent that each album he released wouldn't sound anything like the previous.</p>Not only did <em>Graduation</em> earn Kanye another Grammy for Best Album, but he would win the sales battle against 50 Cent selling 300,000 more albums<em> </em>in the first week.<br><br><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
808s & Heartbreak<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzI2NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDEzMDMxNn0.D0CIYoUEvf7fYkqboLJJ0sRMkXX7bWYxa67xhFe2wX0/img.jpg?width=980" id="7fefb" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="be1a631baa85cfc40c643f018823b471" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West "808s and Heartbreak" album cover" />
808s and Heartbreak album cover<p>Before the release of his fourth album, Kanye West experienced a devastating loss. His mother, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2264808/bio" target="_blank">Donda</a>, passed away from complications during a cosmetic procedure. Kanye sighted his mother as being one of his biggest supporters. Many believe her death was the catalyst that eventually led to his recent mental health issues.</p> <p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3WFTGIO6E3Xh4paEOBY9OU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>808s & Heartbreak</em></a> wasn't considered a Hip-Hop album when it was released in November of 2008. The album is a pop-art inspired R&B album that didn't contain any rapping from Kanye. Kanye's auto-tuned crooning about the ups and downs of love was a turn-off to your average rap fan. Ironically, <em>808s & Heartbreak </em>experimental vibe has now become the standard sound in 2021, once again indicating that Kanye has always been ahead of the curve.</p>
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzI5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2ODkwMDI2Mn0.7ZiHSOn7ofq2YSisEbuqGJSvCU-dImLK_F2-dr9BZN0/img.jpg?width=980" id="5aba3" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c66b5cbc35708bd2ca5d41ca4bc9ea78" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West's "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" album cover" />
My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy album cover<p><span>After the mixed reception to </span><em data-redactor-tag="em">808s & Heartbreak </em><span>and his infamous </span><a href="https://www.vox.com/culture/2019/8/26/20828559/taylor-swift-kanye-west-2009-mtv-vmas-explained" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">VMA moment with Taylor Swift</a><span>, Kanye released what many consider to be his best album,</span><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/20r762YmB5HeofjMCiPMLv" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> <em data-redactor-tag="em">My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy</em></a><em data-redactor-tag="em">.</em></p> <p>Released in November of 2010, <em data-redactor-tag="em">MBDTF </em>takes its cues from <em data-redactor-tag="em">Late Registration </em>with its movie score-like production. A short film titled <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7_jYl8A73g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Runaway</em></a> (named after one of the album's singles) was released a month before the album. <em data-redactor-tag="em">My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy </em>visually and sonically transcended Hip-Hop. But, it still won a Grammy in 2012 for... you guessed it...Best Rap Album.</p>
Yeezus<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNTE3NzMzOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxODI1NjAwN30.zAwHDY0pLcl49AfeM7lNDZfLYsG3InK-pWefjQFYmPY/img.jpg?width=980" id="51650" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="05a74fa8f6e843ea6c1d6da522713492" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Kanye West Yeezus album cover" />
Yeezus album cover<p><span>Kanye's experimentation with unconventional sounds continued on his sixth album, </span><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/7D2NdGvBHIavgLhmcwhluK" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em data-redactor-tag="em">Yeezus</em></a><span>. West enlisted the services of legendary Hip-Hop and Rock producer </span><a href="https://www.britannica.com/biography/Rick-Rubin" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Rick Rubin</a><span>.</span></p> <p>Unlike his past albums, <em data-redactor-tag="em">Yeezus</em> didn't have radio-friendly singles that historically came standard with a Kanye West album. In fact, the album is more industrial rock than rap. The beats had a sinister tone, and West's lyrics were brooding and anarchistic rather than witty and lighthearted. However, Kanye proved yet again that he was ahead of his time. <em data-redactor-tag="em">Yeezus's </em>minimalistic production style frequents today's rap music.</p>
- Were Kanye West's MAGA Hats Just a Hoax to Manipulate Trump ... ›
- Kanye West—Racism Is Not an Actual Thing, It's Just a Silly Dated ... ›
- Is Kanye West Starting a Cult? Know the Signs - Popdust ›