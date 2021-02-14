In many ways, professional wrestling is like a soap opera.

If you remove the spandex and suplexes, you'll find stories of hatred, betrayal, and love. While some of these romances are manufactured purely for entertainment purposes, others are genuine relationships that formed over time, since these performers are on the road over 300 days a year.

Sometimes a wrestler's real-life relationship will make its way into a storyline. A couple acknowledging their intimate connection adds elements of realism to a scripted situation and humanizes their respective on-screen characters.



In the spirit of Valentine's Day, we've listed 10 of the most recognized couples currently in professional wrestling. We hope you love them.

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella On WWE TV, Daniel Bryan is portrayed as the lovable earth-conscious underdog with amazing wrestling talents. His wife, Brie Bella, and her twin sister Nikki, AKA The Bella Twins, are your quintessential mean girls. Bryan and Bella are opposites when they're entertaining the WWE Universe; but in real life, they're perfect for each other. Daniel and Brie (real names Bryan and Brianna Danielson) met working together in a storyline where she and her sister competed for his affection. They married on April 11, 2014 and have two children. Bryan wrestles on a part-time basis while Brie is officially retired from in-ring competition.

Bianca Belair & Montez Ford Bianca Belair and her husband, Montez Ford, are two of WWE's most promising young stars. Belair is on her way to becoming the WWE's reigning queen after winning the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble, and Ford, along with Angelo Dawkins, is experiencing tremendous success as the popular tag-team, The Street Profits. They both were big stars in NXT before their call-ups to the main roster. Their on-screen characters didn't acknowledge their marriage until Bianca's arrival on Monday Night Raw. They're both still at the beginning of their careers, but they have the potential to be professional wrestling's next legendary power couple.

Cody & Brandi Rhodes After leaving WWE in 2016, Cody Rhodes became one of the most talked-about wrestlers in the world. The son of the late wrestling legend Dusty Rhodes showed the world what WWE could've had if he'd been given the chance to shine. However, a large amount of Cody's success post-Vince McMahon is credited to his wife, Brandi. When Brandi and Cody met in WWE, she was just a ring announcer. She left the company with her husband when he asked for his release and assumed the role of his valet/manager. Since leaving WWE, Brandi has become an in-ring competitor as well. These days the Rhodes family are executives of WWE's direct competition Elite Wrestling (AEW). They're still competing weekly on the company's flagship show, AEW Dynamite.

Edge & Beth Phoenix Edge (Adam Copeland) is in the middle of a monumental comeback. The 46-year-old Hall of Famer was forced into early retirement in 2011, but time off and surgery to his damaged neck prompted his return in 2020's Men's Royal Rumble. But Edge isn't the only Hall of Famer in his household. His wife Beth Phoenix was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017. Beth is a former WWE Women's Champion and one of the women responsible for changing the narrative surrounding women's wrestling. The happy hall of fame couple get to see a lot of each other at home and now at work. While Edge is currently on the road to redemption, Beth does commentary for NXT.

Jimmy Uso & Naomi Jimmy Uso (Johnathan Fatu) and his twin brother Jey-aka The Usos- are wrestling royalty. They are descendants of the illustrious Samoan wrestling dynasty that includes their dad WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and box-office megastar, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. His wife, Naomi (Trinity Fatu) is a former Orlando Magic dancer and arguably the most athletic woman in WWE today. Their marriage is occasionally mentioned in WWE programming, but fans need to tune in to the reality show Total Divas to see Jimmy and Naomi's most intimate moments. Their goofy yet resilient bond is a favorite for hardcore and casual wrestling fans.

Miro & Lana In most cases, wrestlers who are in a relationship with one another work for the same company. However, certain circumstances see a couple working for rival promotions despite their nuptials. For example, AEW's Miro (Rusev in WWE) is married to WWE superstar Lana (C.J. Perry). Lana was Rusev's manager before becoming an in-ring competitor herself. Miro's rocky relationship with WWE led to his release in 2020. Lana admitted that not having her husband on the road with her has been hard, but their marriage remains solid.

Renee Young & Jon Moxley Much like Miro and Lana, Former WWE commentator Renee Young (Renee Paquette) and her husband Jon Moxley (Jonathan Good) are guilty of "sleeping with the enemy." Moxley was the first high-profile star to depart from WWE. In 2019 Moxley left WWE and his old moniker, Dean Ambrose, for AEW's greener pastures. Since leaving WWE, Moxley has been prominently featured not just in AEW, but In New Japan Pro Wrestling as its United States champion. Paquette left the WWE in the summer of 2020 but is a host on the company's FS1 show, WWE Backstage.

Beck Lynch & Seth Rollins One calls herself the "The Man." The other calls himself "The Messiah." Becky Lynch and her husband Seth Rollins are leading the charge as two of the biggest stars in WWE today. Lynch's increased popularity led her to become one of the first women in history to be in the main event match of Wrestlemania. And Rollins has won every title in that company and was in the main event of Wrestlemania himself. Although fans enjoyed the couple as single stars and were aware of their relationship, they were instantly turned off when it was written into the show. Fans saw through the company's lazy attempt at capitalizing on the couple's behind the scene's popularity. Right now, Becky is on maternity leave after giving birth to her and Seth's first child Roux in December. She's expected to make an in-ring return before the end of 2021.

The Miz & Maryse Reality Star turned WWE Superstar, Mike "The Miz" Mizanin is a real-life winner. He accomplished his dream of becoming a WWE Superstar and is married to a woman that matches his energy both in and out of the ring: Maryse. The self-proclaimed 'It' couple in WWE are mirror images of each other. Their characters are cocky Hollywood personas who use underhanded tactics to achieve their goals. They're so convincing that you almost believe that it's them. But if you tune into their reality series Miz and Mrs., you'll see The Miz and Maryse dealing with work, their children, and their parents.

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon ​Very few people will debate that Triple H & Stephanie McMahon comprise the industry's most dominant couple. Their relationship started after they were involved in a controversial storyline where Triple H swindled his way into marrying the boss's daughter. What started as a way to get Vince's daughter more TV time became one of the most influential unions the business has ever seen. Triple H's innovations with the WWE Performance and NXT make him Vince McMahon's most obvious successor when he steps down as chairman. Stephanie's work as a chief brand officer is a reason WWE is involved with various charitable organizations like Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Stephanie & Triple H are polarizing figures, but their reign as the industry's top twosome is undisputed.

Is there a pro wrestling couple you felt didn't get any love?

Follow us on Twitter @Popdust and let us know using the hashtag #ListedByDeascent! Happy Valentine''s Day!