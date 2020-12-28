Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have many parallels.
They are both filled with characters with larger-than-life personas that feed off the energy of their audiences and have critics who constantly question their authenticity. They also contain participants who tend to dabble in both.
From John Cena releasing a rap album to Wale hosting his yearly Wrestlemania weekend bash, Walemania, rap and wrestling seem to be kindred spirits. And Austin Gunn hopes to be the embodiment of said spirits.
Austin Gunn wrestles for All Elite Wrestling (AEW), one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world and a direct competitor to the sports entertainment juggernaut World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). He was trained by his father, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent coach Billy Gunn, with whom he frequently tags. Austin has been blessed with his father's athletic talents and charisma, but his most surprising gift is his ability to rap.
Back on December 16, Austin released a video to his freestyle "Son of a Gunn" on his Twitter account. Fans and colleagues were taken aback by his ability to flow. Austin's delivery was one of a pro, not a novice. His "hidden talent" became one of the most talked-about topics in professional wrestling.
We sat down with Austin to chat about his love for armbars and rap bars.
[Son of a Gunn Freestyle] OUT NOW ‼️ “Thank you everyone 🤍” - AG https://t.co/tS2b9NxmVv— Austin Gunn (@Austin Gunn)1608160263.0
PopDust's Deascent: When did you get into Hip-Hop music?
Austin Gunn: I didn't fall in love with Hip-Hop until I started freestyling. I loved Drake growing up, and I would listen to almost everything. But in terms of actually appreciating Hip-Hop, it didn't start until I wanted to hear my own voice over beats, and the vast artists there were to choose from [were] like J Cole, Eminem, PartyNextDoor, The Weeknd, Nas, Biggie, and Kanye West. It all depended on your mood and how you were feeling that day. Once I heard the different approaches they all had, but could sometimes tell the same message, that's when I was hooked.
When did you actually start to write and record music?
I was at my friend's house in high school hanging out. 50 Cent came on the radio, and [my friend] wanted to see if we could both have a rap battle. He ended up not being very good at staying in rhythm, but immediately I was off to the races.
I went home that night and listened to 95.3 the whole ride home to see if I could freestyle on every single beat and challenge myself. It became a sense of therapy for me. I'm not good at talking about my feelings, so freestyling gave me an alternative to do in the car wherever I would go. I still do it to this day.
Your dad doesn't come across as a "rap guy." How does he feel about you rapping?
Funny enough, I've changed my dad's perspective on a lot of music. His favorite artist is Post Malone. He knows every single word to every album he's put out. I've also introduced him to Starboy by The Weeknd and he loves that album.
Tory Lanez, Always Never, and some other melodic types of Hip-Hop are his go-to. When it came to my music, he's always supported it. He knows what it means to me and has always been my hype man, whether it's in the ring or behind a microphone.
Most of the feedback online from your freestyle has been positive. What was your reaction when you saw that people thought it was good?
I never really did it for people's approval. It's always been this secret talent I've had and something I hold close to my heart. Up until the point I actually released an official video, my friends always knew I loved to freestyle (at parties, by myself, etc.)
Bless their souls, because I know I can get annoyed sometimes when all I wanna do is stay in the house and go through beats for hours on end. Thankfully my roommate (Saiflove) is an artist as well, so he's the one I spend most of my time recording and creating with (we have a collab EP coming in February).
The feedback was beyond overwhelming though. Most wrestling fans want to stir up a conversation; sometimes that can be very negative. I was surprised at how well [the video] was received across all platforms (Instagram, Twitter, etc.) when I released it. It's great to see all the positive feedback and only makes me wanna keep going. I was prepared going into it, whether the feedback was negative or positive, that I would continue to push myself and put my "art" out there into the world. All that matters to me, is if it makes one person happy, then I'm happy.
You seem just as committed to music as you are to wrestling. How do you find the balance between the two?
As I said, it's a sense of therapy for me. I make time for my music on the weekends, in my long car rides to Jacksonville, and whenever I have free time at home. My mind races 24 hours a day on what my next approach will be when it comes to music.
Thankfully, I have my "notes" in my phone close to me at all times. So, no matter where I am, what I'm doing, or who I'm around, I can always put an idea in my notes and move on with my day and come back to it later. My notes are filled to the brim with lyrics, song ideas, intro ideas, etc.
Would you ever incorporate rapping into your gimmick, or do you plan on keeping them separate?
I've always wanted to keep them separate. I never pictured myself being the "rapping wrestler" because I take music very seriously and want to tell stories within my music and my projects. For example, my wrestling character is very different from what you see when it comes to my music. In the ring, I like to have fun and be goofy with my dad. Whereas in music, I like to set the tone and dial it down. I am a huge fan of OVO and the whole vision that they portray (dark/moody/bad a** feeling to it). I just...think it would clash if I was very goofy in my raps because they come from a very different part of my life, and I approach [them] very differently.
Who are some of your musical influences when it comes to Hip-Hop?
My music influences are Drake. Everyone told me growing up I sound like "old mixtape Drake." I've always appreciated his style and the way he approaches everything in music. I'm a huge fan of other artists as well — Always Never, The Weeknd, Tory Lanez, PartyNextDoor, DVSN, Roy Woods. I'm a big fan of the way OVO and XO share their vision for music. Their style is right up my alley and something I wanna portray, but in my own way.
What would be your dream collaboration?
"Drake (feat. Austin Gunn) / The Weeknd (feat. Austin Gunn)." I think those have a nice ring to it and would be a dream to actually happen. I'm trying to speak (or type) it into existence right now.
We've seen people like John Cena, R Truth, Lio Rush, and others who rap and wrestle. Who do you think is the best, and would you ever want to work with them?
I've seen people in wrestling try to convert over to the music scene my entire life. The thing about music is that it's subjective. There are a lot of people that enjoy certain types of music all over the world that I don't particularly like, or I'm [not] a fan of... I just want to create my own vision, release my music, and if people like it, then that's a win for me.
Music is a way for people to express themselves. I would hate for an artist not to release music because they don't think they're the best. At the end of the day, there's probably a fan you don't know about that lives and breathes your music. So, if you're reading this: KEEP GOING and do it FOR YOU.
What wrestler do you think would be a great rapper and what rapper do you think would be a great wrestler?
That's a hard one. I think Travis Scott has so much energy that it would be extremely entertaining to see him in a ring. People would feed off his energy alone and get behind him. A wrestler that I think would be a great rapper is Austin Gunn (...I had to do it!).
You can catch Austin on AEW Dark.
AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday at 8 PM on TNT.
"Wonder Woman 1984" is Finally Here! Was it Worth the Wait?
WW84 film full review
Wonder Woman 1984 is the long-awaited sequel of 2017's Wonder Woman, with Gal Gadot portraying the titular superhero for the fourth time in a feature film.
Originally slated for release more than a year ago, on Dec. 13, 2019, the film's debut in the United States was pushed a surprising number of times before finally seeing the light of day on Dec. 25, 2020, via HBO Max. The film was first delayed until June, 2020, due to "rushed pre and post-production," but then received an additional extra seven months for the post-production team to perfect the film due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Best of Black Culture in 2020
I'll be calling everything an "entanglement" for the rest of my days
There's no need to say it: 2020 was a rough year for everyone. But amidst the bounty of badness, there were small gems.
Black culture especially took some major losses — Rappers endorsing Trump, the death of major icons like Kobe Bryant and Chadwick Boseman, and constant political and social unrest reminding us of the persistence of structural racism.
And yet, it managed to be a really good year for Black culture. From music to film and some of the little good quarantine content that emerged from the pandemic, the best, small joys were the products of Black joy.
- 76 Petitions to Sign Right Now for the Movement for Black Lives ... ›
- Your Favorite Childhood Brands Support Black Lives Matter - Popdust ›
- Beyonce, Bridgers, Black Pumas: 2020 Grammy Nominations ... ›
- What "Protect Black Women” means in Pop Culture - Popdust ›
- Our Top Ten Most Viral Articles Of 2020 - Popdust ›
The 20 Best Overlooked Albums of 2020
Most things about 2020 sucked, but not the music.
With the live music world at a complete standstill, musicians had a lot of free time on their hands in 2020.
A terrible year brought forth great albums by many of pop's biggest names; Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS, and Lady Gaga each put out a record (or two!) this year, just to name a few. But in the shadows of all those major-label releases, there was a quiet storm of independent bands, singer-songwriters, and rappers, all coping with 2020's terrors by doing what they do best: making some music.
KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMjMzOTA2MX0.Nweg34ITPg2hEcZLsaezbOBxBI1XVZhnYi6XHjokq7Y/img.jpg?width=980" id="02cb5" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7a5bd8d4e29bba4768f28f67aded95a8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="KeiyaA, Forever, Ya Girl" /><p>On her debut album <em>Forever, Ya Girl, </em>Brooklyn-via-Chicago upstart KeiyaA offers her own inventive take on R&B. Mixing elements of experimental hip-hop with flourishes of psychedelic funk, KeyiaA meditates on loneliness, inviting you to make sense of your own self-reflections in the process.</p>
Short Fictions, Fates Worse Than Death<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzOTMyNjgyN30.o_lzhWL3jDtEvfB9brXSgE3Us9YQ7nyNSh6jLJ3TP6Q/img.jpg?width=980" id="b8aa6" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="edecc0fe3f9c3201f45b077f98ced5c6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Short Fictions, Fates Worse Than Death" /><p>Released at the very end of 2019, <em>Fates Worse Than Death </em>seemed to forebode one of the darkest times in modern history. But Pittsburgh indie band Short Fictions used their debut record to highlight topics like climate change and gentrification—issues that, like pandemics, impact marginalized communities most severely. Over twinkly guitar riffs, <em>Fates Worse Than Death </em>is a soundtrack for a harsh reality.</p>
Hook, Crashed My Car<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMDc1MjI2MH0.0wbjsiEtBPkI-q6OFhosIK7Sg_Q7rheEcZPbHUuCNLM/img.jpg?width=980" id="596a2" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="12183932d80492a7ab7560d55ef29f08" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Hook, Crashed My Car" /><p>Hook's <em>Crashed My Car </em>is tailor-made for all messy house parties that couldn't happen. In collaboration with rising DIY producer Nedarb—perhaps best known for his collaborations with the late Lil Peep—the young California rapper has made a name for herself with raspy delivery, and an infectious spunk. Though the woozy, distorted instrumentals of <em>Crashed My Car </em>might feel like a stone's throw from "SoundCloud rap," Hook's whip-smart lyrics and solid choruses set her miles ahead of the pack.</p>
Ratboys, Printer’s Devil<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTgxNzU5OX0.xDtTMHAzHHIz8zLacEWFb1SLoaHGPGyAsjfZW_jbDMs/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb90d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e270046d74113040c47ca97f79411e5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ratboys, Printer\u2019s Devil" /><p>Chicago band Ratboys tightened and solidified their sound on <em>Printer's Devil</em>, a power pop record boasting bold riffs and a catchiness reminiscent of '90s groups like the Breeders. Its lyrics evoke the confusion of young adulthood, realizing in hindsight that the tribulations of adolescence never truly go away—they only adapt with you. Wistful and heartwarming, <em>Printer's Devil </em>is a contemporary take on tried-and-true alt formulas.</p>
Empty Country, Empty Country<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMzg1NTIwMH0.wq6OjX734SovgyM_RvgvTXvtIoXa5WgwhuTgCbDFqew/img.jpg?width=980" id="91ca9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="735a6504c9eb44a504c40325799fe4c2" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Empty Country, Empty Country" /><p>Empty Country is the new solo project of Joseph D'Agostino, frontman of the now-defunct New Jersey band Cymbals Eat Guitars. His debut under the new name is a refreshing dose of Americana-lite that aches with grief and anxiety towards an uncertain future. <em>Empty Country</em> is brimming with heartbreaking lore, such as a miner who envisions his daughter's future after his inevitable death, or a man waiting for his wife's biopsy results. And though most, if not all, of these tales are fictitious, D'Agnostino's nuanced writing strikes a delicate nerve.</p>
Sorry, 925<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5NC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyNDY4MDMwM30.7ynf5XrryVVuOMoVn7_WRtj88oCTSPEwmRukF1L1ay8/img.jpg?width=980" id="d8163" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa57660f7c24a76e21194a28dc036d96" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Sorry, 925" /><p>The sound of London band Sorry is a bit tricky to pin down. A cocktail of post-punk, indie rock, jazz, and pop, their debut album <em>925 </em>is a chaotic whirlwind in the best way possible. Helmed by the witty lyrics and often jarring voice of Asha Lorenz, the album's songs are full of irreverent, unapologetic attitude. Albeit unusual on paper, Sorry still manage to pull you in to all their music's idiosyncrasies.</p>
Deeper, Auto-Pain<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5NS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzQ4NTQ0MH0.j8O1ENpPZwQ0wpnfiL7GUoAAZclHhhU4qkRai7nR1Rw/img.jpg?width=980" id="42501" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="df87f58c0b119f3c3a2061b718653d58" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Deeper, Auto-Pain" /><p>Chicago band Deeper are one of the most promising acts to emerge from the post-punk craze's latest iteration. With sparkling synths, forward-moving drums, and nimble riffs, the band's new album <em>Auto-Pain</em> evokes the complex, erratic energy of post-punk greats like Devo and Wire. The record ruminates on self-care in the context of all-consuming depression, and as Deeper hope to make peace with themselves, the album envelops you in its intricacies.</p>
Floral Tattoo, You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5Ni9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzODk3NjQ5Nn0.2ZTEORbHmFCbkojO5o_Q06vOBoG84zYUr1_slqjXljs/img.jpg?width=980" id="3ef40" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="09fd288213de647c1837fe8d828d28f0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Floral Tattoo, You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start" /><p>Though released before quarantine began, <em>You Can Never Have a Long Enough Head Start </em>is an album fit for feeling stagnant as time passes by. The latest record by Seattle band Floral Tattoo might deal with frustrations of mundane service jobs and crappy apartments, but as a whole, its tight musicality advances it beyond tired adolescent angst.</p>
Trace Mountains, Lost In the Country<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2NDMxOTY0N30.fa7jFLScCItEEDptj-IThC8ECACO-RLzzmhwLnTMLU8/img.jpg?width=980" id="ddc07" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="aa57b7915b40ed249c734742d546d163" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Trace Mountains, Lost In the Country" /><p>Though he rose to local prominence as founding member of the beloved New York band LVL UP, Dave Benton seemed like he was losing himself. On <em>Lost In the Country, </em>the latest album under his solo moniker Trace Mountains, Benton attempts to make sense of his place in the world—or his own personal world, at least—over brisk guitar rock, inspired by his recent move from Brooklyn to the quaint Hudson Valley. Rather than moping about the "could've beens," <em>Lost In the Country </em>acts as a how-to guide for shaping your own reality.</p>
Stay Inside, Viewing<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODE5OC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzgzMjk0Mn0.lIuT2frWvvARioCJnTj2pvMrkMnZ2C1ygKTubqOde6s/img.jpg?width=980" id="dfc7a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="61b79f907b9bdf21d78b4d7275684da8" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Stay Inside, Viewing" /><p>Floating somewhere between post-hardcore, emo, and shoegaze is Brooklyn's Stay Inside, whose music grips with trauma and potential dangers of the outside world—public heath crises aside. Alternating between bombastic, sweltering chords and calmer moments, <em>Viewing </em>is just as dynamic and ambitious as it is refreshingly cathartic.</p>
Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MTMxNjI1OX0.XJgCKuNZWtoqAiZV8Ls7HJrJs5f_Yu5brK36jBFo0F8/img.jpg?width=980" id="72191" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ab60cbf361645767a5826de1d6ac5e53" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Lido Pimienta, Miss Colombia" /><p>In a music industry so fraught with sexism and racism, Lido Pimienta's <em>Miss Colombia </em>acts as a fierce reclamation of her crown. The Colombia-born, Canada-raised musician's latest album is a fusion of pop-adjacent genres, held together by a core of Afro-Colombian influences. Though the album's mostly Spanish lyrics convey anger, its layered, heavily-detailed instrumentation gives the music a hopeful edge.</p>
NNAMDÏ, BRAT<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwMy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MjczMzI2N30.kSH_r3MzxV99XRw-uZW4h3TYBsGJ7g98Y-kHhWadAi0/img.jpg?width=980" id="39c4e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="29d534de6bc242bcb8d8acea273478b5" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="NNAMD\u00cf, BRAT" /><p>Musician and general artistic polyglot NNAMDÏ is a man with endless personas. His latest album <em>BRAT </em>leaps between rock, synth-pop, and everywhere in-between, all with the elegance of someone hopelessly devoted to their craft. But behind every restless artist are moments of self-doubt; for each moment NNAMDÏ soars, there's another in which he second-guesses his entire trajectory. This gives <em>BRAT</em> a sense of semi-autobiographical charm, in all its thrilling moments.</p>
Yaya Bey, Madison Tapes<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MDA2Mjc3MX0.v7VvEIhsGPUpoCVfNSxs77Bk3iS65oyd37RsI0D7q7w/img.jpg?width=980" id="6cbd9" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee9fc139d0530d9b1d35c8912d3cd30a" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yaya Bey, Madison Tapes" /><p>It's clear just from peering at the track titles of Yaya Bey's third album, <em>Madison Tapes, </em>that its delineate life in small, yet heartbreaking moments, like when you decide to unfollow a former fling on social media, or when you long to share the excitement of a job promotion with a partner. A collection of intimate, DIY neo-soul, <em>Madison Tapes </em>is Yaya Bey's own interpretation of breakup songs.</p>
Disheveled Cuss, Disheveled Cuss<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNzE3Nzc5NX0.odMvg_R7S5xKL9cnXDw0PUG6VKFrfwwUYHTasgFXCA4/img.jpg?width=980" id="3d70d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0e9285ca37e1e83e3daa2d6876ab27af" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Disheveled Cuss, Disheveled Cuss" /><p>Nick Reinhart's solo project, Disheveled Cuss, is a self-described attempt at making "normal songs"—whatever that means when you're also the guitarist of math rockers Tera Melos. While <em>Disheveled Cuss </em>bears tinges of the austere experimentation that built Tera Melos' legacy, this album entwines those frenzies rhythms and guitar lines with more accessible power pop. While Reinhart's skill as a guitarist has always been evident, <em>Disheveled Cuss </em>outlines irrefutable evidence of his songwriting chops, too. </p>
MIKE, weight of the world<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIwNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxMTk5ODM4MH0.2807wsmH4ucA346nKfQrpP5MTYpjowmj1hA8wnCF7Nw/img.jpg?width=980" id="8cccf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="14d0b4b2961deac75f5aaa5dc199d891" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="MIKE, weight of the world" /><p>After losing his mother last year, 21-year-old MC MIKE channels his grief into his latest project, <em>weight of the world. </em>With off-kilter beats and a flow undoubtedly inspired by MF DOOM, the album reflects on his childhood and rise to underground prominence. </p>
Bully, SUGAREGG<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxMC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDU0MzI3MH0.RIoivaaczC5WnOaRPWM8ik67QlRNbHJexYqlWOc2a-I/img.jpg?width=980" id="eb7ce" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="132bafe89553718ffe0048e59cd1b274" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Bully, SUGAREGG" /><p>With her project Bully, grunge rock revivalist Alicia Bognanno is an expert in gritty howls, sticky hooks, and the best of noisy '90s guitar pop. There's no shortage of any of that on her latest album, <em>SUGAREGG, </em>which feels like a freewheeling trip to self-discovery. Across the album's songs, Bognanno sings of past lovers, societal norms, and advice she wishes she'd heard sooner. Altogether, it's a delight to join her on the ride.</p>
Yankee Bluff, Everybody Hits<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTYxMjk4NX0.H8xtAmVAUQFCaT5YFR_SkYW4ZTeDj96rbNKRwl6LJA8/img.jpg?width=980" id="b3d75" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5142836b3a0d1b1ce1636a2d0aec6deb" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Yankee Bluff, Everybody Hits" /><p>Depending who you ask, Yankee Bluff could be considered a supergroup. The duo's members are both best known for their work in emo revival bands that broke up too soon: Algernon Cadwallader's Peter Helmis and Snowing's Nate Dionne. On the debut album from their new band Yankee Bluff, you won't find the twinky riffs or strained yells of their former bands. <em>Everybody Hits </em>instead sees the pair explore lo-fi indie rock with a punk flair.</p>
Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzg0MDcyOX0.VtD2sag__gn9mWoGLI-avMylp2m6yc9MSqvYNGeajqE/img.jpg?width=980" id="59c1c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b90a914d6a9d1b92139062acb94c1ee1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Beverly Glenn-Copeland, Transmissions: The Music of Beverly Glenn-Copeland" /><p><em>Transmissions </em>might not be <em>new, </em>per se, but it's a well-rounded introduction to an incredibly influential composer. Blending jazz, new age, folk, the compilation album attempts to summarize the decades-spanning career of Beverly Glenn-Copeland, who—in addition to being considered one of the best in his field—also became a fixture in the Black trans community. Due to the often autobiographical nature of his music, <em>Transmissions </em>details heartbreak, dissatisfaction, and then, euphoria.</p>
Ohmme, Fantasize Your Ghost<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMjc2ODU2Nn0.Pr4ZMPGV9X9MOvHKYygysyFkZFg9D_kl6CLv2MAp4qA/img.jpg?width=980" id="c6279" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="950c9f19ca21bc14862938d4e745c038" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ohmme, Fantasize Your Ghost" /><p>Ohmme are revolutionizing pop on their own terms. After cutting their teeth in the Chicago scene and recording with the likes of Jeff Tweedy and Chance the Rapper, the duo's second album <em>Fantasize Your Ghost </em>is an expansive collection of modern baroque pop, elevated by Macie Stewart and Sima Cunningham's harmonies.</p>
Special Interest, The Passion Of<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3ODIxNy9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2OTMzOTE3N30.V9EFwyc5TvDfusnPkFxXiVBPcVQXUo1_6zn6j01GGr8/img.jpg?width=980" id="5ef5d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="53e75a6f1896585d2bea112418e88e92" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Special Interest, The Passion Of" /><p>The music of Special Interest was never meant to go down easy. Their latest album <em>The Passion Of </em>is a mix of glam noise-punk with crunchy industrial elements, a combination ideal for screaming and thrashing about the endless ways life infuriates you, whether it be war or the latest gawdy condo driving up rent prices. Between singing about love on a personal level or social issues, <em>The Passion Of </em>also tributes the band's Black gay forebearers with grace.</p>
This Haunts Me: Kevin Spacey's Bizarre Christmas Video
Kevin Spacey plays Frank Underwood doing his best impression of Kevin Spacey. If that sounds unsettling, well, it is.
Art cannot be separated from the artist.
There's almost certainly some truth to the 30 individual sexual assault and harassment allegations levied against famed Hollywood actor Kevin Spacey in 2018. Despite the fact that the legal criminal assault charges against Spacey have all been dropped, far too many people have separately corroborated similar accounts of abuse for the charges to be a series of misunderstandings.
Amanda Quaid On the Climate Crisis and the Need for New Stories
Check out the latest episode of Crossroads Cafe.
On the latest episode of Crossroads Cafe, I spoke with Amanda Quaid, a writer, actor, voice artist, and environmental activist whose work explores the joys and challenges of living in the modern world.
Our interview happened on November 7, the day Joe Biden was officially confirmed as the winner of the 2020 election. All around NYC there was a sense of buoyancy, and you might hear people screaming with glee in the background of the recording.