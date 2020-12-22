What Are Eminem's Best Albums?
A list of the Rap God's greatest releases
When word got out that Dr. Dre had signed a white rapper from Detroit in the late '90s, people were shocked and confused.
After the catastrophe that was Vanilla Ice, white rappers became persona non grata in Hip-Hop. However, Marshall Mathers changed that by becoming one of the most successful emcees of all time.
Eminem, AKA Slim Shady, is a polarizing figure in rap. While some think he's one of the most talented trailblazers to pick up a microphone, others feel he's an overrated misogynist whose success can be credited to his white privilege. Whether you love or hate him, Eminem is still a topic of discussion even 20 plus years after his debut.
Despite his older content not aging well and his new music being considered out of touch, Eminem's catalog is the highest-selling in Hip-Hop history. With over 49 million albums sold in the U.S. alone, his record-setting sales are still unmatched in the genre.
Let's take a look at Eminem's best albums (in order of release).
The Slim Shady LP (1999)
The Slim Shady LP Album Cover
Eminem released an independent album called Infinite in 1996 before signing to Dr. Dre's Aftermath Records. The album got trashed by critics and led to the creation of his Slim Shady persona. Slim Shady was Eminem's unhinged alter ego who was hellbent on terrorizing the world that tortured and bullied him growing up.
The Slim Shady LP was released in February of 1999. The album's content was just as satirical as it was sadistic. Eminem covered topics that were more in the realm of a horror movie than a Hip-Hop album. Shock value aside, the album sold 4 million copies and earned Em two Grammys.
The Marshall Mathers LP (2000)
The Marshall Mathers LP Album Cover
Eminem's major label debut saw him become Hip-Hop's public enemy. His homophobic barbs and rhymes about mutilating women made him rap's reigning king of controversy. Eminem used this newfound hatred and leaned in even more with the offensive lyrics on his follow up, The Marshall Mathers LP.
No one was safe from Eminem's wrath. Whether it was a pop star, his wife Kim, or his mother, Em made it his mission to be Hip-Hop's resident villain. Released in May of 2000, the album was another commercial success achieving diamond status.
The song "Stan," about an obsessed fan, became a pop culture reference and was added to the Oxford English Dictionary in 2017.
The Eminem Show (2002)
The Eminem Show Album Cover
In 2002, you'd be hard-pressed to find a rapper more popular than Eminem. He went from obscurity to superstar in fewer than two years. But while he was experiencing professional highs, he also had some personal lows. A gun charge and a bitter separation from his wife were first hand looks at the downside of his newly acquired fame.
Em addressed his distaste for celebrity life on The Eminem Show. He still managed to be his controversial self, but there was a subtle level of maturity that didn't exist on his previous albums. The Eminem Show was another successful outing, becoming Eminem's second album to go diamond.
Recovery (2009)
Recovery Album Cover
The death of his best friend Proof and a battle with drug addiction almost ended Eminem's career and life in 2005. Eminem took a hiatus to get sober and grieve the loss of his childhood friend. Eminem would resurface with the album Relapse in 2009.
Fans were ecstatic over Slim Shady's return, but the album was a disappointment from a creative standpoint. Eminem redeemed himself the following year with Recovery. On his previous albums, Eminem went out of his way to be derogatory. Recovery, however, told the story of a man on a road to redemption. It was less about Slim Shady and Eminem and more about Marshall Mathers.
Music to Be Murdered By (2020)
Music To Be Murdered By Album Cover
After Recovery, Eminem struggled to adjust to Hip-Hop's current climate. He took pride in his ability to just rap, but being a lyricist isn't a requirement in today's rap scene. His next three albums (The Marshall Mathers LP2, Revival, and Kamikazee) were a contrived attempt at finding his voice with the newer generation.
Eventually, Eminem stopped adhering to the pressure of fitting in and crafted his eleventh studio album, Music to Be Murdered By. The album was inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock spoken word album of the same name. It was released in January of 2020. A deluxe edition with sixteen new songs was released on December 18, 2020.
Did we leave out your favorite Eminem album?
Follow us on Twitter @Popdust and let us know!
Travis Scott's 7 Biggest Brand Collaborations
The creative powerhouse recently announced a new line of agave hard seltzers
Travis Scott has unveiled CACTI, a groundbreaking new agave-spiked seltzer.CACTI will have a hefty 7% ABV, be made with 100% premium blue agave, and will be sold in Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry. The Anheuser-Busch partnership is just the latest move made by the creative powerhouse over the last few years.
The Cactus Jack Happy Meal<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8de9eb6979db8a5e66b46352d26b052d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ftcTAn2xw-s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The Cactus Jack happy meal was such a massive success that it stunted McDonald's lettuce, onion, bacon, <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/mcdonalds-travis-scott-promotion-is-so-popular-its-causing-shortages.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and burger supplies</a>. McDonald's stock was <a href="https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/16/mcdonalds-travis-scott-promotion-is-so-popular-its-causing-shortages.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">up nearly 14% come September</a>, due at least partially to the success of Scott's collab. The happy meal– which multiple media outlets reviewed <a href="https://www.vulture.com/2020/09/travis-scott-meal-mcdonalds-review.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">with a collective shrug</a>– led to massive turnouts around the country and at least one riot in Downy, California after Scott himself showed up to a McDonald's in person. Scott <a href="https://www.eater.com/22152480/travis-scott-forbes-30-under-30-mcdonalds-meal-deal#:~:text=Scott%20made%20it%20to%20Forbes,%2415%20million%20in%20merchandise%20sales." target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">walked away from the deal with a whopping $20 million</a>.</p>
A McNugget Body Pillow<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDcxMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MTQyMTcwNn0.RDOMHWgUI1DPuBMWcyloXq-RbEwQjK9Be6VQzXmikVE/img.jpg?width=980" id="9412c" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2a2b3fc3e7fe201bd222f143deae3073" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="A McNugget Body Pillow" />
A McNugget Body Pillow<p>Alongside the high-grossing Cactus Jack happy meal came an array of diverse McDonalds related merchandise. T-shirts, jorts, lunch trays, blankets, <a href="https://www.highsnobiety.com/p/travis-scott-mcdonalds-toy-buy/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">and even action figures</a> were all created alongside the Quarter Pounder combo. While the diverse merch line all deserves a spot on this list, the McNugget Body Pillow is by far the most idiosyncratic piece of merch out of the entire bunch. Currently listed at a whopping $700, the body pillow debuted with a still relatively asinine price tag of $90 back in April. </p><p>"I still have no idea why this exists," <a href="https://www.complex.com/style/2020/09/best-travis-scott-cactus-jack-mcdonalds-merch-items/mcnugget-body-pillow" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Complex</em> </a>said of the pillow. "I have no idea why you would want to own this." Out of all of Scott's thriving endorsements in 2020, the body pillow is probably the greatest testament to Scott's entrepreneurial power.</p>
A PlayStation 5 Collaboration<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e8fac351978632eb834423f458897dbd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dIaDGfE0G2A?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A mere month after the McDonald's reveal, Scott announced another massive partnership with PlayStation, a deal which raked him <a href="https://www.forbes.com/sites/abrambrown/2020/11/30/how-hip-hop-superstar-travis-scott-has-become-corporate-americas-brand-whisperer/?sh=45dd9c0f74e7" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">in an additional $1 million</a>. The Scott partnership, unveiled in the form of an Instagram picture, then in the form of a vague trailer, was shrouded in mystery. PlayStation sneakers? A deluxe "Cactus Jack" PS5, perhaps? Speculation was rampant.</p><p>It turned out to be neither. Instead, a PlayStation press release clarified that Scott had joined the company "as a strategic creative partner" to help the gaming console "produce innovative projects that we hope will delight." The release date of the PS5 has now come and gone, and it's still not clear what Scott could be working on. However, a source discreetly told<em> Forbes</em> that the deal could include a "co-branded console and perhaps even a game designed by Scott." Only time will tell, but either way, the collab is sure to rack up a fortune for the emcee.</p>
Special Edition Reese's Puffs Cereal<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDcxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NDMwNTE1Nn0.oRJp0Enow37gzfIkyqCsc6tofgugzly4TU-OJ38axvo/img.jpg?width=980" id="dbdaa" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="35baef91a4da3994637480b1e6aa4ae6" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Reese's Puffs Travis Scott" /><p>Back in the summer of 2019, Travis Scott announced a one-time collaboration with General Mills and soon after debuted a special edition line of Reese's Puffs cereal. The cereal itself remained peanut-butter corn puffs, but <a href="https://hypebeast.com/2019/6/travis-scott-reeses-puffs-cereal-boxes-special-edition" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Scott got to design the box</a>. Still, the design alone warranted a $50 asking price, and now a box can be found for well over $100 online. Again, the cereal itself is the same, the box just includes a sprinkle of Travis Scott drawings.</p>
The Jordan 1 Retro High<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDczOC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMTQ0NDAwMH0.cP3ERBjHUTeJ8URl18xmhwkumRr2C-V20eYFmIaelxI/img.jpg?width=980" id="de28e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="823d0ee8a2ba4fa8ed941c66cef3dd8e" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Travis Scott Nike" />
Travis Scott Nike<p>In what remains one of his most profitable collaborations, Travis Scott's work with Nike makes him around <a href="https://www.complex.com/music/2020/11/how-much-travis-scott-made-reportedly-made-from-mcdonalds-playstation-nike-deals" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">$10 million a year</a>. The most coveted of his collaborative sneakers, The Jordan 1 Retro High, averages <a href="https://bleacherreport.com/articles/2862705-the-most-expensive-travis-scott-x-nike-and-jordan-sneakers" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">at around a $1,100 resale value</a> but goes as high as $22,500. Travis Scott, similar to Kanye, has maintained a suffocating death grip on the sneaker game.</p>
The Fortnite Concert<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDc0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NDgwNjI0OX0.htoONDx-p-XbR2rv-FIn4dmM8_EGZjQH64arkpoxHrA/img.jpg?width=980" id="85110" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d3ba30ad65ba16cedb23242e7e5162ec" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Travis Scott Fortnite Concert" />
Travis Scott Fortnite Concert<p>This past April it was clear that concerts were going to be put on hold for the foreseeable future. With Scott's riotous live shows a signature part of his brand, the rapper decided to bring his unique brand of mania to the world of <em>Fortnite</em>. </p><p>The four-song, nine-minute set was already set for April long before COVID, but the pandemic increased attendance substantially. The end result garnered $20 million and was one of the most profitable concerts ever. To compare, Scott's 56-stop <em>Astroworld</em> tour from 2018 to 2019 brought in $53.5 million.</p>
"Space Rage" Perfume<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk4NDc0My9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0MzY5ODA2M30.GUpi6LHP22hTAbBYYsptdWhWpAT4JFWZoav1rhgiVoA/img.png?width=980" id="5fdde" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6decfb02f0089cafdc99223a3ca579f" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt=""Space Rage" perfume" />
"Space Rage" perfume<p>Despite being one of his lesser-known partnerships, his "Space Rage" fragrance still sold out in less than a day. Those who weren't lucky enough to snag a bottle may never know what it smells like, as even a full press release offered little clarification. The top notes were listed as "cosmic dust" and "antimatter particles," followed by "heart notes of starlight and the scent of supernova."</p><p>Finally, the base notes remained just as obscure: "vapor and dark nebulae round the whole thing." With an asking price of $285, the scent of this fragrance will remain a mystery to anyone unfamiliar with the smell of outer space.</p>
"Juno" Star Elliot Page Thanks His Fans for Their Support
"I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot."
Academy Award-nominated actor Elliot Page wants to thank his fans for supporting him after he came out as transgender.
"From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Your love and support has been the greatest gift," Page wrote in a recent post after a slew of fans and fellow celebrity actors expressed their support. "Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021. Xoxo Elliot."
Best Video Games to Gift People You Secretly Hate For Christmas
A handy guide on what video games you should give people to let them know that you actually hate them.
As an adult, Christmas is about one thing and one thing only: Buying gifts for people you secretly hate.
Everyone who's ever disappointed you, everyone who's ever wronged you––you'll be forced to spend time with all of them this holiday season, and they're expecting presents. Thoughtful presents.
Everything We Know About Ariana Grande's New Fiancé, Dalton Gomez
The "Positions" singer is engaged.
Ariana Grande is engaged again!
After weathering a headline-making, tumultuous dating life over the past few years, it would appear the "thank u, next" singer is settling down.
The Top 20 Saddest Christmas Songs
Gather round the Christmas tree and get ready to cry!
Christmas is supposed to be a time of joy, but sometimes you're not feeling the cheer.
Or maybe you just love sad music and want to get in the holiday spirit. Whatever your reason for listening to melancholy music, there are plenty of devastating Christmas songs to help you cozy up with a cup of spiked cider and the blues. From indie gems to old classics, are our favorites.
