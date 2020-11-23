6 of The Undertaker's Greatest Opponents
Last night, World Wrestling Entertainment bid farewell to one of its most iconic superstars, The Undertaker.
His goodbye was the headliner to last night's Survivor Series, the pay-per-view event where he debuted 30 years ago to the day, in what was known then as the World Wrestling Federation.
For three decades, The Undertaker (whose real name is Mark Calaway) was one of the WWE's fiercest competitors. Taker also had some of the company's biggest rivalries. These clashes helped shape the landscape of professional wrestling forever.
Here are six of The Undertaker's greatest opponents.
Shawn Michaels
The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels were must-see rivals during the WWF's Attitude Era. Their most memorable matches during this time were at 1997's Badd Blood: In Your House in the first-ever Hell In A Cell match, and their Casket Match at the 1998 Royal Rumble.
Their in-ring chemistry would stand the test of time. Almost ten years later, they would have classic matches at Wrestlemania 25 in 2009 and Wrestlemania 26 in 2010. Their 2010 encounter was a Streak vs. Career match where if The Undertaker lost, it would be his first ever Wrestlemania loss. But if Michaels lost, he would have to retire from in-ring competition. We won't spoil the outcome, but let's just say it was a match to remember.
Mankind
Mick Foley's willingness to put his body on the line elevated the level of danger in his matches with The Undertaker. His portrayal of the deranged Mankind made their rivalry both fun and uncomfortable to watch.
Taker and Mankind's violent feud would span a series of matches. They took part in the inaugural Boiler Room Brawl at SummerSlam 1996, but their most memorable encounter took place at the 1998 King Of The Ring in a Hell In A Cell match, where Taker tossed Mick Foley from the top of the 20-foot cage, sending him crashing into an announcer's table at ringside.
Kane
Glenn Jacobs played a plethora of characters before finding success in the WWF as The Undertaker's "brother" Kane. In 1997, Undertaker's manager, Paul Bearer, turned against him, revealing his brother—who he believed died in a fire during childhood—was alive and coming for revenge. Kane's arrival took place on the same night as Taker and Michael's Hell In A Cell Match at Badd Blood.
Their feud gave birth to WWF's first Inferno Match, a match where the entire ring is surrounded by fire and the only way to win is to set your opponent on fire. When they weren't trying to murder each other, Kane and his older brother would join forces. Dubbed The Brothers of Destruction, they would wreak havoc on the WWF/E's tag team division.
Stone Cold Steve Austin
WWF's Attitude Era also saw the rise of the most popular wrestler in wrestling history in Stone Cold Steve Austin. Austin's edgy character was more in line with the WWF's core demographic at the time. He would break in the mold of the traditional "good guy" in pro wrestling, a trope created by characters like Hulk Hogan.
While Austin was becoming the company's top good guy, The Undertaker was in the middle of his run as the resident evildoer and head of the faction called The Ministry of Darkness. Their collision course consisted of Undertaker sacrificing Austin, trying to inject him with embalming fluid, and a First Blood match at 1999's Fully Loaded pay-per-view.
Triple H
The Undertaker and Triple H had matches at the height of their popularity, but their best matches came towards the end of their runs as full-time wrestlers. Much like his best friend Shawn Michaels, Triple H had back to back classics with The Deadman at Wrestlemania 27 and 28. The match at 28 was known as the "End of An Era" match. Shawn Michaels was the special guest referee, with the match stipulation being one Michaels and Taker made famous...Hell In A Cell.
Brock Lesnar
Much like The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar's presence and resume made him as feared as he is respected. He was WWE's fastest rising star before leaving the company back in 2004 due to his dislike of the rigorous travel schedule.
Upon his return in 2012, Lesnar would dominate the same way he did when he first debuted back in 2002. His path of destruction would lead to Wrestlemania 30 in 2014, where Brock would be the 22nd opponent to face Undertaker at the premiere event. Many had Taker pegged as the winner because this was an event he dominated for 20 years.
But on this night, the world came to a standstill. Brock would accomplish the impossible and beat The Undertaker.
The shocking victory made Undertaker's record 21-1 at the Showcase of the Immortals.
Did we leave some of The Undertaker's greatest foes out of this list?
Let us know on Twitter @Popdust.
"The Mandalorian" Teases the First Order: Season 2, Episode 4
Carl Weathers directs Season 2's most revealing chapter yet
"Chapter 12: The Siege" premiered Friday, November 20 on Disney+.
Before getting into spoilers, let's discuss the episode's set up. Din Djarin, the titular Mandalorian, and Baby Yoda are en route to the forest planet of Corvus to find Ahsoka Tano. Their ship remains badly damaged from the events of the previous two episodes, so they decide to take a detour for repairs. Okay, it's spoiler time!
- Review | "The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 2 - Popdust ›
- Baby Yoda Is Male and Other Facts from "The Mandalorian" - Popdust ›
- Hot Take: I Didn't Like "The Mandalorian" Season 2 Premiere ... ›
- The Mandalorian Season 2, Ep 3 - BEST Episode Yet? - Popdust ›
"Over the time this album was written, I was in a process that some would call an 'awakening,'" says Kéren of her new album, In Form.
"I began to see my facades and masks of personality, the caricature I'd created for myself, my defense mechanisms and patterns, and went into deep inquiry of Self. I began my healing journey," she says. "This required some deep shedding as parts of myself were transforming."
Written over a span of five years, the songs on In Form are about change and evolution—depicting what Instagram influencer and creator Gabi Abrão summarizes with her oft-reproduced quote, "I am constantly shapeshifting, adapting, and evolving."
Indie Roundup: The Five Best Indie Releases This Week
Here's what to listen to this weekend.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
Phoebe Bridgers, Copycat Killer EP<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4OC1SbVjw7X1L0l2OrpPPg" id="cbfdb" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0c55999b924da2cecc1794424d39f725" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>In the whirlwind three years since her debut album, <em>Stranger in the Alps, </em>Phoebe Bridgers has hardly had a moment to slow down. She spent 2018 and 2019 promoting projects alongside Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker in boygenius and with Conor Oberst in Better Oblivion Community Center.</p> <p>This year, Bridgers returned with her stellar sophomore record, <em>Punisher, </em>and celebrated Donald Trump's defeat by <a href="https://www.popdust.com/phoebe-bridgers-and-maggie-rogers-cover-the-goo-goo-dolls-iris-for-joe-biden-2648892369.html" target="_self">covering the Goo Goo Dolls' "Iris"</a> as a duet with Maggie Rogers. She's riding the momentum even further with an EP of four reworked <em>Punisher </em>tracks called <em>Copycat Killer</em>, featuring arrangement by Rob Moose. These orchestral versions add a stunning cinematic quality to already beautiful songs.</p> <p>For fans of Mitski, Big Thief, and Japanese Breakfast.</p>
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard, K.G.<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:6uuQKwM3fRETiscHqlnxuo" id="51794" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="13bed0c274cc2729f6796188bc44ca22" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After a series of live albums benefitting Australia wildfire relief early this year, psych-rock cult favorites King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard return with their sixteenth studio album, <em>K.G. </em>The Melbourne six-piece have spent their 10 years together relentlessly recording and performing, with each album acting as a mixed bag that allows the band to explore different genres both in and outside of rock.</p> <p><em>K.G. </em>is, of course, a quarantine album, created from the members' respective homes. And while this record might not meet the band's usual standards of chemistry and innovation, its familiar motifs offer a sense of familiar comfort to King Gizz's fervent fanbase.</p><p>For fans of Tame Impala and Psychedelic Porn Crumpets.</p>
Babeheaven, Home for Now<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:4PPsdoNggFJevcT7n1W0Wf" id="5545e" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf8bd98b9ddb2dce7bf41457b599535c" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>On their debut album, <em>Home for Now, </em>British duo Babeheaven—composed of vocalist Nancy Andersen and producer-instrumentalist Jamie Travis—explore themes of subverting anxiety and coming into your own. </p> <p>"As a person of color and a plus-size woman, I've never felt that comfortable with myself as a performer," Andersen <a href="https://terrorbird.com/artists/babeheaven" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">explained</a> in a statement. "When we first started making music, it just hadn't crossed my mind that I'd have to be someone who took up that kind of space, so over lockdown I've had a lot more time to think about how I want to be perceived on stage." </p> <p><em>Home for Now </em>exudes a gentle confidence, swathed in reverberating dream pop with refreshing elements of trip-hop and R&B.</p> <p>For fans of Tirzah, Okay Kaya, and Nilufer Yanya.</p>
Shygirl, ALIAS EP<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:3lpcZOAsYJzvPepNSbzMSb" id="f73d4" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="028ee431763cfe53c389d73699e36d80" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>With hyperpop becoming somewhat of the new standard for mainstream music, London musician Shygirl is well on her way to becoming a household name. Her new EP, <em>ALIAS, </em>is a 20-minute whirlwind of club-ready bangers with production courtesy of SOPHIE, Sega Bodega, Karma Kid, and others, surely inspiring plenty of living room dance parties until large late-night gatherings are safe again.</p> <p>For fans of Charli XCX and Arca.</p>
Anna McClellan, I saw first light<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:1sEw9idkD5cP0ljJy7RpWD" id="3441e" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8748ac543b519b5eea49a0d4cbf0f38f" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After a brief stint in New York City, singer-songwriter Anna McClellan returned to her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska to create her latest full-length album, <em>I saw first light</em>. Built largely off of piano and acoustic guitar, the record bears a lo-fi, homespun quality that brings warmth to McClellan's tongue-in-cheek, deadpan delivery: "I'm sick of conversations where mostly men try to dominate 'em," she sings on "To Prove." Throughout, <em>I saw first light </em>feels fresh and candid, like a close friend sharing their music with you.</p> <p>For fans of Frankie Cosmos, Sidney Gish, and Girlpool.</p>
Slept On: Unappreciated New Releases From RAYE, Lil Eazzyy & More
All the releases you missed and need to check out.
Megan Thee Stallion's debut album has finally arrived.
Since she announced the album a few weeks ago, the music world has held its breath in anticipation. As a result, a lot of great music has gone unnoticed. While SAINt JHN and Meg will undoubtedly tear up the charts this week, here are other great releases from lesser-known artists that deserve just as much attention.
POP: Euphoric Sad Songs by RAYE<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="69fddfde931e40ec0eb8896f97d744fa"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nPLN5HXsq04?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The captivating British singer/songwriter has possesses an uncanny ear for melody. She was shortlisted for the BBC Music Sound Of...award for 2017 and earned third place; and over the last year has been featured alongside an eclectic mix of artists. She glided alongside alt artist Odsuni with breezy confidence on 2019's hit "Tipsy" and went on to dabble in deep house, pop and even synth-rock. On her fifth EP, <em>Euphoric Sad Songs</em>, she reigns it all in for a collection of bright and multifaceted pop tracks.</p>
RAP: Underrated by Lil Eazzyy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="758ef745539db00903e9b718964ea619"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/8mcoHe9qDHE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>At just 18, Lil Eazzyy has quickly carved out a space for himself among the crowded Chicago drill scene. A raw story teller, Lil Eazzyy's moniker started to generate buzz with songs like "Onna Come Up," a springy two-minute freestyle that was surprisingly littered with detailed street anecdotes and unique bravado. "Blue tips in the 40, it fuck up his mental, we put him on TV, like he Jimmy Kimmel, My n***** some refs, we'll attack like a whistle." For such a young emcee, the track had a surprising amount of personality and now has been streamed over 22 million times.</p><p>The emcee officially announces his arrival with <em>Underrated</em>, a streamlined collection of detailed street narratives that move with buoyancy. The project delves deeper into Eazzyy's untapped talent as a storyteller. On "Feeling Different," Eazzyy speaks candidly on the riff's in his community caused by fame and the paranoia that notoriety brings. On "For33," Eazzyy sings mournfully for the friends he's lost over a soulful guitar, showcasing the young emcee as a versatile and severely "underrated" talent.</p>
R&B: The Night Before The Morning After by 11:11<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="eb1b86c543c7eb2adef2f9d89326a30f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_bXEO_B2sBY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Toronto crooner 11:11 has been making steady waves in his city since 2016 with his smooth contemporary R&B. His double EP, <em>The Night Before The Morning After, </em>released last week, is a refined collection of lustful bedroom bops. Exploring both a promiscuous late-night escapade in the city and a flirtatious morning after, 11:11's silky R&B will scratch the itch for those looking to soundtrack a late-night drive.</p>
R&B: "Pick Up Your Feelings" by Jazmine Sullivan<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="1382f8ac7a6570b6adf390b8e2a896df"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZeP--wHHiy8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan is sick of all the moping and whining of 2020. On "Pick Up Your Feelings," Sullivan brings a massive amount of swagger as she warbles and rolls her eyes at insecure men. A respected R&B icon, her latest single is as wavy as any of today's contemporary R&B while still maintaining an old school flair.</p>
METAL: "Brick Wall" by A Day To Remember<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5080f2a1792690da0fdbd9af9996c496"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/xnOvmReZQNI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amalgamative pop-punk metalcore outfit A Day To Remember have all but mastered their niche melding of pop melodies with hardcore music. Their sixth album, <em>Bad Vibrations</em>, was their heaviest release ever and received critical acclaim across the board. While the band's latest singles off their upcoming seventh record, <em>You're Welcome,</em> have leaned more into commercial pop-rock, they returned today with "Brick Wall," a satisfyingly grungy record that steps away from the clean sound of the last three records. </p>
METAL: "The Purge" by Within Temptation<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="34d705bc0261419ab013a453c24ab9cd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/y2HSprjvygY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Gothic metal icons Within Temptation are gearing up to release their eighth studio album, and from the sound of their latest single, "The Purge," it's shaping up to be another impressive balance of EDM and metal as showcased by 2019's <em>Resist.</em> "The Purge" is a harrowing, almost angelic track, as the band's metal and electronic fusion is uplifted even further by a haunting orchestral score. Known as the band that defies genres, Within Temptation still remains at the top of their game.</p>
- Slept On: New Releases That Deserve Your Attention - Popdust ›
- Slept On: Underground Acts You Need to Listen to Today - Popdust ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases from Famous Dex ... ›
- Slept On: New Releases From NLE Choppa, G$ Lil Ronnie & More ... ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases From TSU Surf, Teejay3k ... ›
- Slept On: New Releases from UnoTheActivist, SahBabii, and More ... ›
- Slept On: Xavier Omär, Comethazine, Yak Gotti, and Q Da Fool ... ›
- Slept On: New Underground Releases from Drakeo The Ruler ... ›
The Many Problems with "Autism Speaks"
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
While Autism Speaks is certainly the most well-known "autism advocacy" organization, it's almost universally despised by people who actually have autism.
Recently, Sia came under much scrutiny for her upcoming film, Music, which stars Kate Hudson as an older sister who assumes guardianship over her younger sister who's non-verbal and on the autism spectrum. Two deeply contentious problems with that: Music is played by Maddie Ziegler, a neurotypical actress; and Sia consulted with Autism Speaks for the film.
When the online autistic community voiced their displeasure at Sia's casting and consulting choices, she responded defensively: