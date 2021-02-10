Recently, rapper/actor Shad Moss, AKA Bow Wow, sent out a tweet about his ambitions to become a WWE superstar after his final album.

Bow Wow, 33, sent Twitter into a frenzy with tweets to WWE legend, Rey Mysterio, about forming a tag-team. The Like Mike star even engaged in smack talk with superstars from WWE's main roster and NXT.

Hip-Hop and professional wrestling have a storied history. Both billion-dollar industries have crossed paths on several occasions in attempts to create moments that fans of either will love.

Some rappers get involved with professional wrestlers purely for business reasons, while others like Bow Wow are lifelong fans who are getting to live their childhood fantasies.



Recently, Latin music star and WWE superfan Bad Bunny has been making regular appearances on WWE programming. He's currently engaged in an on-screen feud with the veteran tag team of John Morrison and The Miz.

Thoughts of Bow Wow appearing in the main event of Wrestlemania have us thinking about which other Hip-Hop personalities we want to see in the ring. Let's take a look at a list of rappers we think are ready to rumble.

Action Bronson At initial glance, Action Bronson looks like the number one contender for the WWE Championship. His burly physique and his witty rhymes are reminiscent of a wrestler from the territory days of the industry. The Queens emcee/chef is more of a lover than a fighter, but he would be a perfect opponent for Bruan Strowman or Brock Lesnar. Bronson may not be as big as he used to be since losing over 125 pounds, but he still carries enough weight to hang with the big boys in WWE.

Ghostface Killah Coincidentally, Action Bronson and legendary Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah had a pro-wrestling kind of feud themselves.Bronson's smug response to a Ghostface Killah comparison created an infamous moment in rap beef history. Ghostface recorded a video of himself verbally warning Action Bronson to tread lightly with how he speaks about him. Ghostface's poise and charisma while promising pain and misery are traits that some of the greatest talkers in WWE history possess. If he wrestled for Vince McMahon, he would be in the same class as Jake the Snake Roberts and Razor Ramon.

Freddie Gibbs Freddie Gibbs is never one to back down from a fight. His reputation in the streets earns him respect from street affiliates and die-hard Hip-Hop fans. He's also someone who can make people laugh. He may be a little rough around the edges, but Gibbs embodies some of the characteristics of WWE's most popular superstar, Stone Cold Steve Austin. Put Freddie in a wrestling ring instead of on a stage, and he'd raise hell in the same capacity.

Travis Scott Although his moniker, Cactus Jack, is an ode to WWE hardcore legend Mick Foley, Travis Scott's larger-than-life brand and presentation rival any concept WWE could create for a new superstar. His universal appeal to various demographics is what Vince McMahon looks for in a top star. Travis could easily join forces with fellow charismatic enigma, Jeff Hardy, and dominate the tag-team division, or take his talents to NXT where out-of-the-box thinking is encouraged. Plus, the company would save a fortune by letting him do his special effects and music for his entrance.

Soulja Boy Soulja Boy's status as a Hip-Hop legend is undisputed. Not only is he responsible for the introduction of social media to Hip-Hop, but his exaggerated accounts of his life, including an attempted robbery of his home, are folklore in rap. The "Crank Dat" creator can easily pull off the erratic aging veteran gimmick. Soulja Boy's disdain for the fans and the industry who undermine his contributions is a pro wrestling cliche that still gets heat. Also, the thought of Soulja Boy challenging R-Truth to a match via Instagram Live is hilarious.

Wale Wale is one of rap's biggest wrestling fans. He hosts an annual Wrestlemania weekend event called Walemania, hangs out with WWE superstars like The New Day and Samoa Joe, and he makes frequent appearances on WWE Programming. He bridges the gap between rap and wrestling the way Cyndi Lauper did between pop music and the then-WWF during the 1980s. Wale's talents in WWE lend themselves to managing instead of in-ring action. The D.C. Native's sharp wit and eloquence would help with building a burgeoning superstar the same way Paul Heyman and Bobby "The Brain" Heenan helped numerous wrestling luminaries.

Griselda Records Buffalo, New York-based Hip-Hop label Griselda Records is rap's ruling faction. Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, and Benny The Butcher possess the lyrical ability and street credibility that made the '90s rap's golden era, while still finding success in today's musical climate. As a WWE Stable, Griselda has the potential to run roughshod over WWE the same way groups like Evolution and The Shield did. They could be a group of bullies tormenting the WWE roster or a group of anti-heroes the fans can get behind.

Lil Nas X Professional wrestling fans love an underdog. There's something relatable about a superstar having to fight literally and figuratively for every opportunity the powers that be said they didn't deserve. Hip-Hop fans are proponents of the "started from the bottom" narrative, as well. Lil Nas X is rap's resident underdog story. After his genre-bending monster single "Old Town Road" was denied by the country music charts, the resounding organic support from social media boosted his popularity the same way the WWE Universe did for Daniel Bryan in 2014. Much like Bryan, Lil Nas X's likability and fearlessness contributed to his success. His innovative style and unique look are the trademarks of successful WWE legends.

Megan Thee Stallion & Cardi B Both women are capable of a run as a single star in WWE, but a tag team of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B is where the money resides. Two confident, beautiful women with presence and purpose would inspire young women to be themselves despite society's opinions. Megan and Cardi have the potential to be a great comedic duo as well. They are both highly entertaining and have an amazing sense of humor that would delight WWE crowds of all ages and backgrounds.The WAP Warriors could re-energize a floundering WWE Women's Tag Team Division.

Any rappers you think could make it in WWE?

