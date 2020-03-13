Music
Film
TV
Culture
Interviews

Taehyung of BTS Makes History with Stunning New Song, "Sweet Night"

What other Korean solo artist has had a single debut as #1 on both the US and UK ITunes charts?

 Brooke Ivey Johnson
New Releases 03/13/20

V (real name Taehyung), member of international K-Pop super group BTS, has just released a touching new song for Itaewon Class OST.

The hit drama stars Park Seo Joon, a friend of Taehyung, undoubtedly adding to the star's interest in recording a song for the soundtrack.

Before the song dropped, Taehyung said of the opporutnity, "I read the original webtoon 'Itaewon Class' before seeing the drama, and I remember that I enjoyed reading it, while also learning some life lessons from the story."

He continued, "The character of Park Sae Roy left a particularly deep impression on me, and I really liked him. So I'm really thrilled that a close friend of mine, whom I really like, is playing the role of Park Sae Roy."

He added, "I'm grateful to be able to take part in such a great drama with a self-composed song of mine. I hope that you'll show it a lot of love."

BTS fans did not disappoint, and "Sweet Night" has made Taehyung the only other Korean soloist after PSY to have a song debut at #1 on both US and Uk iTunes charts.

Listen to the moving track below:

[MV] V (BTS) - Sweet Night [이태원 클라쓰 OST Part.12(ITAEWON CLASS OST Part.12)] youtu.be

AROUND THE WEB
AROUND THE WEB
 Brooke Ivey Johnson
Trending Articles
kpop bts 태형 한국드라마 이태원클라쓰ost kdrama mv ost 드라마ost music video video mp3 이태원클라쓰 뷔 이태원클라쓰 v 이태원클라쓰 뮤비 방탄소년단 태형 sweet night 노래 이클bgm music 블렌딩 taehyung 케이팝 이태원클라쓰b... 뷔 ost 이태원클라쓰노래 itaewonclass 방탄소년단 뷔 오스트 방탄소년단 v bts 드라마 노래 이태원클라쓰bgm 방탄소년단 v ost itaewonclass ost drama ost 이클ost 뮤직비디오 드라마 bgm bts 뷔 bts v youtube.com v taehyung sweet night pop stars south korean kim taehyung pop artists south korea pop bands korean pop pop groups big hit bts world bts fans york city hip hop bts official boy band map of the soul hot 100 popular music
© 2020 Popdust Inc. All Rights Reserved.