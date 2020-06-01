<p>Here's a list of celebrities spotted protesting against police brutality.</p><h4>Ariana Grande</h4><p>Ariana Grande's ponytail was seen among a crowd of peaceful protesters in Los Angeles, along with a "Black Lives Matter" sign. "All throughout Beverly Hills and West Hollywood we chanted, people beeped and cheered along," the pop star <a href="https://twitter.com/ArianaGrande/status/1267161027042402304?s=20" target="_blank">tweeted</a>. "We were passionate, we were loud, we were loving."</p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div>
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1266996671159787520" id="twitter-embed-1266996671159787520" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1266996671159787520&created_ts=1590910520.0&screen_name=anthspears&text=Ariana+Grande+is+one+of+the+biggest+artists+in+the+world.+Not+only+did+she+use+her+platform+to+express+her+anger+an%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2Fshs4hP7D4G&id=1266996671159787520&name=anth" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="8ed3ee7ff76e82465b2aec6904b0115e"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Halsey</h4><p>At some protests, police began using painful rubber bullets, one of which <a href="https://www.stereogum.com/2086291/halsey-protest-los-angeles-rubber-bullets/news/" target="_blank">caught Halsey</a>. "This hit me through layers of fabric and for that, I am extremely privileged. At close range it would have caused serious injury," she wrote in a post on her Instagram story along with a photo of her bruise. "They were fired at peoples' [sic] faces during peaceful moments of the demonstration. If you're a follower of mine who 'stays out of it' but you're mad I have a little bruise for doing nothing unlawful, than [sic] consider you ARE on our side. Because the reality of what happens to black folks everyday is worse than my bruise. So get involved. Sign. Donate. Share links. Do something."</p><p></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1266913515052261376" id="twitter-embed-1266913515052261376" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1266913515052261376&created_ts=1590890694.0&screen_name=halsey&text=fired+rubber+bullets+at+us.+we+did+not+breach+the+line.+hands+were+up.+unmoving.+and+they+gassed+and+fired.+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FK8YauF0APn&id=1266913515052261376&name=h" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="5de380d26c94f4a714e7a357ccfea507"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Fiona Apple</h4><p>Singer/songwriter Fiona Apple also took to the Los Angeles streets to protest. She was seen carrying a sign that read "Cops: Don't be white chauvinists. Arrest the other three,"</p><p>referring to the officers besides Chauvin who were present during Floyd's murder.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="62b6f68f23a149c93910b363e1da0ecf"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/b5...?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
</div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><h4>Timothee Chalamet</h4><p>The <em>Little Women </em>star shared a series of videos on Instagram while marching for Floyd in Santa Monica on Sunday, sporting a mask and sign. </p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image">
<img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM2NTMzNC9vcmlnaW4ucG5nIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTM5OTIyOX0.JF5-8mx4rMD8tbzoYvPhS5YtqdDlhK70cQ9zl3qx6FE/img.png?width=980" id="de346" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cdf44fb0fd8e93ba655051df7c9294ec" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image">
</div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><h4>Tyler, the Creator</h4><p>The often-elusive rapper Tyler, the Creator was seen at the Los Angeles protests, alongside his longtime collaborator Jasper Dolphin.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267270519797284866" id="twitter-embed-1267270519797284866" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267270519797284866&created_ts=1590975811.0&screen_name=itsOddFuture&text=Tyler%2C+the+Creator+and+Jasper+protesting+in+Los+Angeles+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FPgPROwgswF&id=1267270519797284866&name=Odd+Future+Fans" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="208eb4f6fd5b8d4c41b8363a47156673"></iframe>
</div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><h4>Ellen Page
<!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1267172753045704706" id="twitter-embed-1267172753045704706" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1267172753045704706&created_ts=1590952501.0&screen_name=EllenPage&text=Protest+happening+now+at+%23BarclaysCenter+%0A%0A%23BlackLivesMatter+%23NYCPROTEST+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FqP4UYYdnzu&id=1267172753045704706&name=Ellen+Page" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="42942270f4338ebbaacced3247356518"></iframe>
</p><p><br></p><h4>Paris Jackson</h4><p>Model Paris Jackson shared photos at a protest engulfed in smoke. "Don't tell me to sit this one out," she captioned the photos. "Especially if you're in the comfort of your homes behind a screen." Jackson has previously detailed how her father, Michael Jackson, immersed her in Black culture growing up.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
</p><p><br></p><h4>J. Cole</h4><p>Hardcore fans of J. Cole might remember the rapper participating in protests following the murder of Eric Garner in 2014. He showed up again over the weekend at a protest in his hometown of Fayetteville, North Carolina.</p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-youtube">
<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4ebc1283316f6b7f7561fb24b5f52f2f"><iframe type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yEoVzU0t4XE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span>
</div></blockquote></div><p><br></p><p><br></p><h4>Jamie Foxx</h4><p>The actor and musician gave a powerful speech at the Minneapolis protests over the weekend. "At the end of the day, when we see you guys out here on the frontline, we want to let you know you got support," he told the crowd.</p><p><br></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-twitter_embed">
<iframe width="100%" height="150" scrolling="no" class="rm-shortcode twitter-embed-1266439077034954754" id="twitter-embed-1266439077034954754" type="lazy-iframe" data-runner-src="/res/community/twitter_embed/?iframe_id=twitter-embed-1266439077034954754&created_ts=1590777579.0&screen_name=ABC&text=Jamie+Foxx+joins+social+justice+advocates+in+Minneapolis%2C+Minnesota%2C+in+solidarity+over+the+death+of+George+Floyd%3A%E2%80%A6+https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FwUWLjj1pNL&id=1266439077034954754&name=ABC+News" frameborder="0" data-rm-shortcode-id="80aba01e2d98236c7ea192829cc17243"></iframe>
</p>
