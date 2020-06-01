Major cities across America have been host to a number of protests following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was murdered by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin.

Hundreds of protesters were arrested over the weekend, as disturbing videos of police officers brutalizing civilians began to surface. Nevertheless, thousands and thousands of demonstrators stuck it out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement—and even in protective gear, a few familiar faces were among the crowds.