Dennis Rodman's 10 Craziest Looks

From a wedding dress to a silk nightgown, Dennis Rodman had a lot of wild outfits.

Brooke Ivey Johnson
04/27/20

Last night, the long awaited third episode of the hit Netflix documentary series The Last Dance was finally released.

The docuseries follows the story of the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls. While the first two episodes dealt primarily with Scottie Pippin and Michael Jordan, the third episode delves into the strange trajectory of Dennis Rodman's career. The best rebounder to ever play the game, Rodman was undeniably talented but often unpredictable both on and off the court. He was known for his bizarre fashion choices, his dramatic dating life (he can count both Carmen Electra and Madonna among his exes), and habitual partying. While The Last Dance covers much of this in great detail, we don't see nearly as many of Rodman's eye-popping outfits as we would like. To make up for this, we've collected his ten best looks over the years.

Dennis Rodman during Maxim Magazine's Hot 100. 

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman signs his autobiography August 21, 1996 in New York City. Rodman arrived in a horse drawn carriage.

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman at a press event in 1996. 

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman at a Hollywood Choppers event. ​

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman on the 1995 VMA red carpet.

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman appearing on the David Letterman show. ​

Dennis Rodman

​Dennis Rodman on the Jay Leno show. 

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman on the Jay Leno show. ​

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman on the 1997 cover of Sport. 

Dennis Rodman

Dennis Rodman at a press event. 

Dennis Rodman

 Brooke Ivey Johnson
