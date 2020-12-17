Is Donald Trump Actually "Stanky"?
The hashtag #StankyTrump was trending on Twitter on Thursday, but do we have evidence of the president's stank?
We should all know by now that soon-to-be-former-president Donald Trump is awful.
He's a narcissistic, xenophobic, race-baiting, violence-peddling, (alleged) serial sex offender who is motivated by nothing beyond greed and ego. More than six weeks after losing the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden, he continues to invent versions of reality in which the forces of evil (i.e. anyone who doesn't love him) aligned to disrupt his landslide reelection.
He has no concern for the health of America's citizens or its democratic institutions. He doesn't care that sowing fantasies about COVID hoaxes and voter fraud could erode national stability. Anything that gets in the way of his immediate goals and desires is his enemy and must therefore be destroyed.
In short, Trump is the worst; he sucks. Or — as Trump's momentary communications director Anthony Scaramucci so succinctly put it — "the guy stinks." That much is clear, but the question remains: Is he "stanky?"
Kevin McCarthy knows about #StankyTrump https://t.co/JAaP3Fvr4g— Comic Reader (@Comic Reader)1608219060.0
That's the issue that came to light on Thursday morning when the hashtag #StankyTrump started trending on Twitter. In short order the phrase had spawned tens of thousands of tweets opining on the president's literal or figurative odor.
But as amusing as many of those tweets are, the topic must be treated with journalistic vigor. We must carefully examine all the evidence to determine if Donald Trump is, in fact, "stanky."
His Diet
Trump posing with fast food
Donald Trump's strange dietary habits are iconic — some would say disgusting. In addition to his preference for well-done steaks served with ketchup, Donald Trump has been vocal about his taste for fast food, which he sees as conforming to higher standards of food safety.
His typical McDonald's dinner order was, reportedly, "two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake." And while that's way too much greasy, fatty food for a single meal, it could be worse. When it comes to pizza, for instance, Trump once reported to US Weekly that he "never eat[s] the dough," preferring to scrape off the toppings and just eat that wad of cheese meat and sauce.
If that doesn't sound like the diet of a man who is constantly bloated with gas and sweating profusely — thus developing a potent tang of stank — we don't know what does. However, Donald Trump has reportedly shifted to more healthy eating habits in recent years, so it may be that he's no longer permanently slick with a sheen of pungent meat sweats.
His Alleged Drug Habit and Diaper Use
Donald Trump is widely rumored to have developed a taste for stimulants back in the '80s when he was reportedly a patient of Dr. Joseph Greenberg. Greenberg was made famous when 60 Minutes exposed his liberal prescription of amphetamines — particularly to celebrities like Trump.
At least one former staffer on The Apprentice has corroborated those rumors, turning stories of Trump's on-set drug abuse into a stand-up "comedy" routine. Among Noel Casler's claims are the accusation that Trump would crush and snort Adderall to psych himself up for the task of reading cue cards and that Trump wore adult diapers and "would often soil himself" on set.
An amphetamine addiction could explain how Trump is frequently up and blasting off Twitter rants late into the night and again in the wee hours of the morning, and it could also be associated with bowel control issues. If it's true that Donald Trump is regularly sitting in his own waste, then it would be hard to argue that he hasn't cultivated a particularly noxious stank — and that's only one of the ways that Trump may have acquired a scent of stale urine.
Of course Noel Casler is hardly an authoritative source, and may just be making all this up for some attention. But that hasn't stopped people from looking for evidence in various images of Trump's seemingly inflated pants. Just last month the rumors cause another trending hashtag: #DiaperDon.
His Body Language
Another possible clue to Donald Trump's potential redolence is in his demeanor. Generally his strange forward-tilted posture has been attributed to lifts in his shoes intended to make him appear taller, but maybe he's just leaning away from the stench produced by his back half.
Likewise, President Trump's aggressive approach to handshakes — the violent way he yanks people toward him — may have been misinterpreted as an attempt to domineer. Rather, it may be that people so instinctually retreat from his heady aura of stank, that Donald Trump has developed a habit of pulling them close before they get a chance.
Maybe this is also why he's taken such a dislike to people wearing face masks in his presence — he takes it as a statement on his stank.
His Friends
Rudy Giuliani lets a hot fart rip while spewing lies in insane Michigan testimony. https://t.co/jo0pM2w0p8— Justin Hendrix (@Justin Hendrix)1606970606.0
Perhaps the most obvious clue to Donald Trump's signature fragrance can be found in the people with whom he surrounds himself.
Sweaty, flatulent Rudy Giuliani — who has been known to ooze a brown substance that is either hair dye or liquified putrescence — is the first person who comes to mind. But there is also the figure of Mike Pence, who is seemingly so used to being surrounded by rot and the creatures it attracts that a housefly was able to land on his head and crawl around there for a full two minutes during the vice presidential debate without eliciting a response.
Is that a result of Mike Pence's own odor, or has he picked up some residual stank from proximity to Trump? Did that fly get separated from the swarm that's constantly swirling around Donald Trump's head?
In either case, the fact that Donald Trump doesn't seem to have an issue with either of these men suggest that maybe his nose is desensitized from constant stank exposure.
His Soul
Of course all this speculation about Trump's bodily odor can easily be addressed by asking someone who has smelled him.
As it turns out, Good Morning Britain host and all around ponce Piers Morgan is one such person. According to Morgan, in an interview with The Guardian, Donald Trump smells of "expensive aftershave and not overly done, just a light, gentle aroma," with "a whiff of hairspray."
While Morgan has sometimes been excessively fawning and friendly with President Trump, in recent months he has been much more willing to voice harsh criticism. So it may be that we can trust his assessment in this case — also, he seems like someone who compulsively sniffs other people.
It may be that Morgan caught him on a good day in his spray tan cycle — before it could develop its distinctive "yeasty smell." But this is all really beside the point.
Does it matter one way or another if Donald Trump smells like week-old swamp ass and leftover French fries? Would that be indicative of some deeper moral rot?
Of course not. What's indicative of deep moral rot is behavior like tearing apart asylum-seeking families and endorsing a sense of moral outrage around asking people to wear face masks while a pandemic respiratory virus is killing hundreds of thousands of Americans.
Regardless of how pleasant or grotesque Trump's personal odor might be, we all know that at a more important level — at the level of his soul — the man is rank with the stench of brimstone and death. Trump is stank AF.
Speaking of which, here's one more lovely #StankyTrump tweet to drive the point home:
A 39 1/2’ pole is even too close! #StankyTrump https://t.co/xseQZknks6— Tokillamockingbird (@Tokillamockingbird)1608186366.0
I Rewatched Original James Bond Films, and Oh My God He Is Literally a Sex Offender
Even by the standards of the 1960s, James Bond was a rapist.
When I decided to re-watch all of the James Bond movies in chronological order, I wasn't exactly expecting a politically correct, feminist franchise that would pass the Bechdel test with flying colors.
My memory of the early movies consisted of a lot of smarmy one-liners, plenty of women in those kind of pointy bikini tops, bad guys with Russian or German accents, and loads of shots of Sean Connery's legs. As far as Bond's relationship with women, I remembered that he was unquestionably a womanizer and women often just melted into his arms, apparently seduced by the mere sight of him. I was prepared to laugh at these outdated tropes and accept the movies' questionable gender dynamics as a product of a different time. I wasn't expecting to see point blank sexual assault.
WARNING: Discussion of rape and sexual assault.
- 'James Bond is a sexist, racist rapist': Millennials appalled after ... ›
- James Bond branded 'flat out rapist' by angry millennials - Daily Star ›
- 7 Insanely Dark James Bond Scenes They Hope You Forget ... ›
- James Bond has always been a misogynist dinosaur. Now he has to ... ›
- The most terrible things James Bond has ever done ›
- James Bond was a rapist - Macleans.ca ›
Interview: How Record Setter Conquered the Weirdest Year of Their Lives
The Texas screamo band talk to Popdust about imposter syndrome, signing to their dream label, and their new breakout album, "I Owe You Nothing."
Like most things that happened in 2020, the process of recording and releasing Record Setter's second album didn't go according to plan.
It took recording the entire album twice over for the Denton, Texas screamo band — composed of Kyle Pennington, Jacob Morrison, and siblings Judy and Jake Mitchell — to get it exactly the way they wanted it, only for the pandemic to throw a wrench in the release process.
But it's a fitting backstory for I Owe You Nothing, a record that was in the making for over three years. While it's not a "quarantine album" as popularized by the likes of, say, Taylor Swift and Charli XCX, it's an album that proves Record Setter's tenacity as one of the most exciting emo bands to emerge during the darkest year in recent history.
Jane Austen and the Female Gaze: Who Is the Best Onscreen Mr. Darcy?
Long before the problematic dynamics of 50 Shades of Grey, the Twilight-driven vampire craze of the 2010s, or the sheer radiance of Harry Styles in a skirt, there was Mr. Darcy.
The male protagonist of 1813's Pride and Prejudice and a literary heartthrob for more than 200 years, Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy is one of Jane Austen's most enduring characters. As it turns out, the sullen sad boy trope was alive and well even in Georgian England (thanks a lot, Lord Byron), during which time Austen wrote at least 13 novels and mostly published in secret.
"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife," begins Pride and Prejudice and introduces us to the timeless will-they/won't-they dance of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.
5. David Rintoul in "Pride & Prejudice" (1980)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e956964e86cf66f5b331a7e9fa94d2d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C99TK3UUOF0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>PBS's miniseries brought a Jane Austen TV adaptation to US audiences for the first time...That's about the best part of the otherwise dull production. David Rintoul seems to think that a frozen face conveyed the complexities of Mr. Darcy's character.</p>
4. Colin Firth in "Pride & Prejudice" (1995)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc758994f19d51e5f72257737e28cce3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hasKmDr1yrA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If your favorite Mr. Darcy is the BBC's 1995 adaptation, then die-hard Austenites might have a bone to pick with you. Some of the most cinematic and memorable scenes, like Colin Firth in virtually a wet t-shirt, misconstrued what Austen was trying to convey about romance: It's ugly. "Diving Darcy, the criticism goes, celebrates <em>Pride and Prejudice</em> less for its adjacency to Romanticism, the period, and more for its adjacency to romance, the genre," as <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/07/who-gaze-on-the-men-in-jane-austen/533415/" target="_blank">Megan Garber wrote </a>in <em>The Atlantic.</em></p>
3. Laurence Olivier in "Pride & Prejudice" (1940)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d4548e93a764813f9ab1c7af4d771977"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SZBTGYRSJ7c?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Olivier's performance in 1940 set the bar for every Mr. Darcy to come. He plays Darcy as an unnerved elitist who's earnestly surprised that his social status won't win him Elizabeth's love, which ultimately drives his character to grow.</p>
2. Matthew Macfadyen in "Pride & Prejudice" (2005)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="288ee744afe89cbf02c4e671b271c751"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z9SXvUdM_iw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Pretty much everyone loved Matthew Macfayden's performance as Mr. Darcy in 2005, from <a href="https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/pride-and-prejudice-2005" target="_blank">Roger Ebert </a>giving the award-nominated film four stars to literally anyone who's seen Macfayden walk through mist.</p>
1. Collin Firth (again) in..."Bridget Jones's Diary" (2001)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dabfd4f929479d9c9a00b2a89e568a8d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oZu2JfM2Aq8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>WHAT? <em>Bridget Jones's Diary </em>is a retelling of <em>Pride & Prejudice </em>that actually casts one of the best actors to ever play Dr. Darcy to play his modern counterpart. Firth plays Darcy with a self-aware social awkwardness that's simultaneously modern and an insight into Austen's characters: They're flawed and conflicted, but also playful and even funny.</p>
7 Black TV Shows You Forgot Existed
The '90s was the golden era for Black television shows in primetime. The success of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Living Single, and others dominated the ratings and made stars out of their casts.
They would show the world that Black people weren't a monolith and had various stories that needed to be seen by a mainstream audience.
Me and The Boys<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzQ4Mzg4NX0.q8BJIgYLGcpfcDsnmg3oGEGL1sTzTrMjY8WO7LJvRBs/img.jpg?width=980" id="358ac" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf9c5024de4d913dfb6b9f13be5ac17d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Me and The Boys" />
The Cast of Me and The Boys<p>Before becoming a host extraordinaire and best-selling author, <a href="https://steveharvey.com/" target="_blank">Steve Harvey</a> was another up-and-coming comedian looking for his big break. This break would come in the form of the ABC series,<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108854/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>Me and The Boys</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Harvey played a widower trying to raise three boys with the help of his mother-in-law. The show premiered in September of 1994 and only ran for 19 episodes. Harvey would find redemption with the success of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115372/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Steve Harvey Show</em></a>.</p>
South Central<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTM3NDgyMn0.bz8zj8tgZW3a4kUtuKQk7s6P94hwmFn8TTYuHWxcFSw/img.jpg?width=980" id="cbcba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a3d45f7765537b050870672904bbb63b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of South Central" />
The Cast of South Central<p>The '90s also saw the growing influence of Los Angeles's street culture in music and film. Movies like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0101507/" target="_blank"><em>Boyz N The Hood</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107554/" target="_blank"><em>Menace II Society</em></a> gave outsiders a firsthand look at how drugs and gang violence plagued its streets.</p> <p>The Fox series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108936/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>South Central</em></a> was about a single mother raising her three children in this west coast warzone. Though audiences may have connected with films with a similar premise, <em>South Central </em>failed at bringing the same attention to primetime and was canceled after only 10 episodes. </p>
On Our Own<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzQ4NDM0MH0.hh2PkCuDjsZKLe-pIt6Y1E6jKvc7d6B80jXuv4HknKo/img.jpg?width=980" id="8e153" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca73ff80e19b9bcafc2efb0c1b1b9994" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of On Our Own" />
The Cast of On Our Own<p>After his parent's death, Josh Jerrico <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0365216/" target="_blank">(Ralph Louis Harris</a>) now has to raise his six younger brothers and sisters. Hijinx would ensue as Josh would dress in drag as the family's "aunt" to prevent social services from separating them.</p> <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108888/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>On Our Own</em></a> premiered on ABC in September of 1994 and co-starred <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810620/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jussie Smollet</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810619/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jurnee Smollet</a>, and their real-life siblings. The show would air only 20 episodes before its cancellation in April the following year.</p>
Between Brothers<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTM4NjQyMX0.Uvt9ipm_mm5NIpu_F3mkMFkXVi7vl1CEnGeLON0vdxk/img.jpg?width=980" id="1419b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e86022aa30c371dcacee822d85466dcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Between Brothers" />
The Cast of Between Brothers<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118268/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Between Brothers</em></a> was a buddy comedy about four Black men living together in Chicago. Debuting on Fox in September 1997, two of its cast members (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0362429/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kadeem Hardison</a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0203508/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tommy Davidson</a>) had already experienced being part of a primetime hit series. But unfortunately, lightning didn't strike twice, as <em>Between Brothers </em>came to an end after its move to UPN in March of 1999. </p>
Good News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTY4Mzg0NX0.p5VBKRmJvZ0jmbA0gKGzjpDofXDg2foLQc1AZwGuzjQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="b506d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4893ca3835f0fa7e9381d240d25be03" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Good News" />
The Cast of Good News<p>The UPN Network was the home of many successful Black sitcoms like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115275/" target="_blank"><em>Moesha</em></a><em>, </em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0200353/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Parkers</em></a><em>, </em>and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0284770/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>One on One</em></a><em>. </em>However, the spiritual comedy <em>Good News </em>didn't receive the same blessings.</p> <p>The show followed a young pastor (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0708981/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">David Ramsey</a>) looking to win over the congregation at a new church. <em>Good News</em> lasted one season before being removed from UPN's lineup in May of 1998. </p>
Out All Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTgyNDgyOX0.ZW_sMW3LXbFDghqZ1DVXXa5WTl66D1_J72tjinYscCk/img.jpg?width=980" id="5eadf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fd8344e05dd0cecb11829b3e4256b865" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Out All Night" />
The Cast of Out All Night<p>One would think a show starring legendary singer <a href="https://www.pattilabelle.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Patti Labelle</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000407/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Vivica A. Fox</a>, and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0004820/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Morris Chestnut</a> would be an instant success. However, the NBC series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103506/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Out All Night</em></a> proved otherwise. The show only aired for one season and was so poorly received that many can't recall the show's premise. <em>Out All Night </em>aired from September of 1992 to July of 1993.</p>
Where I Live<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjIwODk0MX0.nl5_2p59OwMF8DEllIEe-tOL3coJBpSwdPRAEmnO0Nc/img.jpg?width=980" id="f8f60" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8d4d9d9d9212ce94c7533622272a8409" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live" />
Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0234791/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Doug E. Doug</a> was one of the '90s' most popular comedians. When he wasn't performing standup comedy, he was starring in films like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106611/" target="_blank"><em>Cool Runnings</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103978/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Class Act</em></a><em>. </em>Doug's charisma and ability to make people laugh earned him his own ABC show, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106171/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Where I Live</em></a><em>.</em></p><br><em>Where I Live</em> was based on Doug's real-life upbringing in New York City. The show was a hit with critics, but lackluster ratings lead to its cancellation after two seasons and 21 episodes (seven of them wouldn't make it to air).
- 6 Popular Black Sitcoms That Should be on Netflix - Popdust ›
- 6 Unnecesarry Character Additions to Popular Black TV Shows ... ›
Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Just Publicly Humiliated Jeff Bezos
Mackenzie Scott's charitable giving has exposed how stingy and selfish Jeff Bezos has been in a time of tremendous need.
Back in June, a representative for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reached out to nonprofit Feeding America to determine whether they could effectively channel his philanthropy.
A network of hundreds of food banks, the organization was providing crucial aid to the tens of millions of Americans who were then out of work. And they apparently impressed Bezos enough that he cut them a check for $100 million.
- Jeff Bezos Pledges to Donate $10 Billion to Fight Climate Crisis ... ›
- RIP Jeff Bezos: 5 Deaths Crazier Than "Drowned in Amazon ... ›