"The Tonight Show" 1982 <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="54fee56c989247539ea8d0cdc8a78b6d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UvozYSwfvNE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While the clips that were sampled for that promo are pretty adorable, they don't really compare to the moment when tiny Drew Barrymore slips and sprawls across the floor on her way onto the stage.</p><p>Even better is when she decides that "it would be kinda easier to talk without [her] teeth," at which point she removes the dental bridge concealing the gap where her permanent front teeth are growing in. She then places her false teeth on Carson's desk, where he admonishes her not to forget them.</p>

"The Oprah Winfrey Show" 1990 <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e4892d2c0f9f29c622f4f6e4ae5e613"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7Kcc308XRpQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Sadly, in the eight years that passed between that Johnny Carson interview and this interview with Oprah, Drew Barrymore experienced more of the dark side of life than any child should. Her father, a drug addict, was absent most of her childhood, and her mother took a lax approach to parenting. As is the case with so many child stars, this led to Barrymore spending nights in Hollywood clubs like studio 54, emulating older people who treated her as though fame made her something other than a child.</p><p>By age 10 she was already developing addictions to drugs and alcohol. At 15 she had been in and out of rehab, and she had published <a href="https://people.com/archive/cover-story-falling-down-and-getting-back-up-again-vol-33-no-4/" target="_blank">an autobiography about her childhood called </a><em><a href="https://people.com/archive/cover-story-falling-down-and-getting-back-up-again-vol-33-no-4/">Little Girl Lost</a></em>. In this joint interview with her mother from 1990, Barrymore opens up about the challenges of child stardom, and her issues with self esteem, and Oprah pushes her mother, Jaid Barrymore, about the lack of guidance and boundaries in the young stars early years.</p><p>One thing that isn't mentioned in the interview is that <a href="https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2015/oct/25/drew-barrymore-the-day-i-divorced-my-mother" target="_blank">Barrymore had already gotten herself emancipated</a> and was figuring out how to live on her own.</p>

"The Arsenio Hall Show" 1992 <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f7fd48fd4f9bbfcb47c93794b962e2b2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Pz9WQ0GSgZM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Two years after the Oprah interview, Drew Barrymore went on <em>The Arsenio Hall Show </em>to discuss her nude photo shoot with photographer Bruce Weber for <em>Interview</em> Magazine. While there could be a debate about whether an artistic presentation of the naked human form is <a href="https://www.popdust.com/megan-fox-michael-bay-2646240830.html" target="_blank">necessarily sexualizing</a>, Hall's comment that 17-year-old Barrymore has "a nice little onion" is definitely uncomfortable.</p><p>The whole interview is like a time capsule of the early 90s, with Barrymore feeling pressure to quash <a href="https://www.harpersbazaar.com/culture/features/a2805/cameron-diaz-interview-0814/" target="_blank">rumors about her sexuality</a> prompted by pictures with other naked women. She tells viewers not to "worry" because at the time she was already engaged to 22-year old actor Jamie Walters.</p>

"The Late Show" 1995 <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9189b3cce288efddb333157be4314c1c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jFKeFlSP_W8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Undoubtedly Barrymore's most famous interview, this April 12th conversation with David Letterman took place the same year that Barrymore posed for <em>Playboy</em>. While she was at least legally an adult at the time, <a href="https://abcnews.go.com/Entertainment/drew-barrymore-book-motherhood-film-adam-sandler/story?id=21522024" target="_blank">she has since said that she would not allow one of her own daughters to do the same</a>, or would at least "influence her not to."</p><p>As Barrymore put it, "My life choices are not supposed to be the gateway to somebody else's. That's my journey." At the time, her journey involved seeking experiences that she described as "liberating," like the bit of performance art that Letterman asks her about, in which she had portrayed <a href="https://www.popdust.com/madison-beer-lolita-2646190470.html" target="_blank">a character aptly named Lolita</a>... and had stripped naked.</p><p>Barrymore then jumped on Letterman's desk to demonstrate the sort of dance she would do in the show, finishing by lifting up her top with her back to the camera. While she managed not to expose her breasts for the live broadcast, the look of shock on David Letterman's face was forever immortalized. The incident happened to be on Letterman's birthday, and Barrymore later noted that she wouldn't have done it otherwise.<br></p>

"The Howard Stern Show" 2016 <span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3b635161ed872c50c7d04f2492954a4b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4jJ1W_1gvCk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Skipping ahead a couple decades, Barrymore speaks with Howard Stern about emancipating herself from her mother, touring with <em>Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young</em> at age 14—because she was living with David Crosby who was helping her stay sober—and chokes up as she recalls how the tough-love environment of rehab saved her life.</p>