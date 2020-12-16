What Is the Point of a Dungeons and Dragons Movie?
Chris Pine is rumored to star in a movie that will somehow be based on the fantasy roleplaying game.
It was recently announced that Chris Pine is in negotiations with Paramount Pictures for the starring role in a Dungeons and Dragons movie scheduled for release in 2022.
Pine is the first star attached to the project, with writing-directing duo John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein slated to helm.
Pine is — of course — the prettiest of the Hollywood Chrises, known for his roles as Captain James T. Kirk in the recent Star Trek series and as Gal Gadot's love interest, Steve Trevor, in the Wonder Woman movies. And Dungeons & Dragons — AKA DnD — is a fantasy roleplaying game developed by Wizards of the Coast for their audience of nerds.
There is of course nothing wrong with either nerds (hi there!) or the forms of entertainment made for them — be they science fiction, fantasy, or something entirely different (maybe like a blend of science fiction and fantasy?). In fact, in recent years nerd culture — and DnD in particular — has gained wider acceptance.
The popularity of Stranger Things is at least partly responsible, but DnD has been featured in a lot of media lately, with celebrity nerds like Vin Diesel throwing their weight behind the game. This has led to even some socially adept people embracing their nerdy sides.
Some would argue that nerd culture is now in the mainstream. But that doesn't mean anyone really wants a DnD movie...
There are TV shows, podcasts, and YouTube channels devoted to DnD. Some of them follow campaigns that span dozens of hours of game time, while others just use the game as a jumping off point for comedy and commentary. But none of them feature main characters or familiar story arcs — because DnD doesn't have those.
There are tons of examples of the pitfalls involved in adapting any interactive game into a movie, but at least Clue had the basic elements of a story built into it. Even something as ill-fated as Battleship had a clear core conflict to work with. But the whole appeal of DnD is the total lack of story structure.
It's a sandbox world. Do you want to follow the mysterious stranger on a quest to slay a dragon? Go for it. But if you'd rather refuse that call to action and flirt with the half-orc working the bar — get drunk, then go get a tattoo in a back alley before robbing some halfling tourists — that's an option, too.
It's improvisation and chaos. It's adults playing communal make believe — with a handful of rules and a Dungeon Master as referee — and allowing that to be as silly as it sounds.
That's what keeps fans coming back to DnD shows like Matt Mercer's Critical Role, the McElroy brothers' The Adventure Zone, and Dan Harmon's HarmonQuest — apart from the charm of the people involved. There's a sense of surprise and chaos, with a very permeable fourth wall. Nothing is set in stone, and no one behaves quite the way they should.
How do you capture that energy in scripted lines and carefully curated performances? And without that weirdness, what is the appeal of a Dungeons and Dragons movie?
D&Diesel with Vin Diesel (Extended Version) www.youtube.com
Sure, there's the fantasy setting — with elves and monsters and magic — but there are a ton of movies you can watch for that kind of thing. What would make a DnD movie different from Game of Thrones or Lord of the Rings — other than the lack of coherent source material?
If Paramount was bold, they could embrace the chaos and improvisation of DnD, and we would see Chris Pine and his co-stars navigating a fantasy world where there are no rules. Maybe they ignore the obvious adventure — allowing the city to be taken over by an evil wizard in the background — while they chase down a gnome who sold them a faulty Potion of Invisibility.
Maybe the dialogue is all improvised. Maybe the narrator turns out to be the DM, and the characters can argue with them when events don't go their way.
Maybe there are multiple endings based on the characters' choices. Maybe Gary Gygax shows up with some magic dice.
There are actually a lot of interesting and weird ways that they could approach a DnD movie to make it genuinely novel or interesting. And then there's the much more realistic option: a lazy cash grab with a recognizable brand slapped on a generic fantasy-adventure plot — with maybe a Bag of Holding thrown in for fan service.
Dungeons & Dragons (2000) Official Trailer - Jeremy Irons, Bruce Payne Movie HD www.youtube.com
If that's the kind of movie they're making, there really is no point. And considering the fact that Courtney Solomon — director of the horribly cheesy 2000 Dungeons & Dragons movie — is attached to the new project as a producer, well…go ahead and roll for insight.
- 7 Worthy True Crime Shows Coming in 2019 - Popdust ›
- How Chris Pratt's Politics Affect Your Life - Popdust ›
Nas’s 6 Best Albums
Nasir Jones, AKA Nas, is one of the greatest rappers in Hip-Hop.
The Queens native was at the forefront of rap as it made the transition from the disco-like party grooves of the '80s to the gritty street energy of the 90s. Nas's clever wordplay and delivery were a breath of fresh air. Rap music at the time had become more graphic and intense, but Nas's accounts of growing up in Queensbridge Houses came across as refined and poetic. His influence in Hip-Hop is as prominent now as it was during his ascension.
Illmatic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjQ1MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjg0NTgyNX0.hFyNqPlKzK1rxNN82-P_cRsFlByA8l0yEMivEti-7VE/img.jpg?width=980" id="820c1" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5cab144a04801d31aded96264dfbefd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Illmatic Nas" />
"Illmatic" album cover<p>Ask any hardcore Hip-Hop fan for a list of their favorite albums, and it's almost guaranteed that <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/3kEtdS2pH6hKcMU9Wioob1" target="_blank"><em>Illmatic</em> </a>will be one of the top choices. Not only was it Nas's debut album, but it set the bar for every rapper's debut album. Released in 1994, <em>Illmatic </em>was both a coming-of-age story as well as a coronation.</p><p>Since his emergence, many in the New York rap scene thought Nas was the heir apparent to the Hip-Hop throne; this 10-track instant classic confirmed their predictions. </p>
It Was Written<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjQ2MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY3MDgwMTYxNX0.f6KG_AtGrteMPxT5h4MM7y8ds0xmDZwqz_s4r9owtJ4/img.jpg?width=980" id="f7620" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="18af55fc0ef8ca5abe5af0179f0c78c0" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="It Was Written album cover Nas" />
"It Was Written "album cover<p><em>Illmatic's </em>success would be hard to top, but Nas welcomed the challenge with open arms on his sophomore effort, <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/78Fgb88MY0ECc4GVMejqTg" target="_blank"><em>It Was Written</em></a><em>.</em> While his first album had an underground Hip-Hop sound, <em>It Was Written </em>was crafted with the hopes of capturing a mainstream audience.</p> <p>Nas enlisted the production talents of <a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/121765-Trackmasters" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Trackmasters</a>. They oversaw the bulk of the album's production and provided Nas with his first Top 20 hit, "If I Ruled The World (Imagine That)" featuring<a href="https://mslaurynhill.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Lauryn Hill</a>. The album became Nas's most commercially successful album to date and proved that <em>Illmatic </em>wasn't a fluke. </p>
Stillmatic<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjQ3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMzgwNjAzN30.7jhG1QUOEVchateca0VBqsPgowkfO-R6izwn21GfhmY/img.jpg?width=980" id="59b5a" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fe16da2a24cd3ab8eeb5359e77b3d67b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Stillmatic album cover Nas" />
"Stillmatic" album cover<p>After <em>It Was Written</em>, Nas's career experienced a bit of a decline. He was still one of the genre's most respected artists, but his albums weren't receiving the same commercial (or critical) success as his first two.</p><p>In December of 2001, Nas released <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5sPXpdvWfskJIrle5SfMoA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Stillmatic</em></a><em>. </em>This album was pivotal in Nas's career because it re-established his position as one of rap's top lyricists at a time when he became embroiled in a personal feud with <a href="https://www.popdust.com/jay-z-2649044924.html?utm_campaign=RebelMouse&share_id=6016096&utm_medium=social&utm_source=twitter&utm_content=POPDUST" target="_self">Jay-Z</a>. <em>Stillmatic </em>helped Nas reclaim the throne that fans and critics thought he had vacated.</p>
God's Son<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjQ4OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NjI5NTkxOH0.31RIpXe9Sx5l5X-SnL1XVkptOL7-WQdalOrkxpAcj6k/img.jpg?width=980" id="ad31e" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="73fb98cfb724fc0e53b70cce7f4e52e4" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="God's Son album cover" />
"God's Son" album cover<p>Looking to prove that he was back to his old self, Nas released<a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5L2IK2IcdwvGPmFjKKfT6t" target="_blank"> <em>God's Son </em></a>almost a year later<em>.</em> The success of <em>Stillmatic </em>saw a rejuvenated Nas go on to prove that he was still one of the best while being able to adapt to Hip-Hop's landscape at the time. <em>God's Son </em>would go platinum almost a month after its release. </p>
Life Is Good<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjYzMi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzMTgyOTIzMH0.hgQIUWhW9Hbg_ozL0y7VhIuV1_Z1ulnimUpAi-eJXzw/img.jpg?width=980" id="7a784" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f46a694d3db7b35f3ddb313a5312909d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt=""Life Is Good" album cover with Nas" />
"Life Is Good" album cover<p>Nas would experience another lukewarm period after <em>God's Son. </em>He released three albums, one of them a double album, that were all met with mixed responses. With his legacy in question yet again, Nas released <a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/6WHX1SpLq3D5fDtsK78w8r" target="_blank"><em>Life Is Good</em></a> in July of 2012.</p><p><em>Life Is Good </em>showed that despite his creative ups and downs, issues with other rappers, and a failed marriage to singer/songwriter <a href="https://iamkelis.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kelis</a>, Nas was very much happy with how his life and career had panned out thus far. </p>
King's Disease<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk2MjY0MS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1ODQ5Mzc2Nn0.3LeY5VWVEUJaAHTAy6waDQexosPETLJK_fz7C4UpsW0/img.jpg?width=980" id="b374f" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0a0eb703b329609d2b1c0bc78d23e333" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt=""King's Disease" album cover" />
"King's Disease" album cover<p><a href="https://open.spotify.com/album/5ZQjqg9obFzyGuxGj0mjSi" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>King's Disease</em></a> is Nas's thirteenth album. Released in August of this year, <em>King's Disease </em>bridged the gap between his debut era and the new era in Hip-Hop.</p><p>While many of his contemporaries are against the new crop of rappers, Nas embraced them. The album was executive produced by <a href="https://www.discogs.com/artist/1137945-HIT-BOY" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Hit-Boy</a> and features appearances from <a href="https://uknowbigsean.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Big Sean</a>,<a href="https://www.asapferg.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> A$AP Ferg</a>, and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/fivioforeign_8fs/feed/?hl=en" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Fivio Foreign</a>. </p>
- "Life Is Good" for Nas at the Top of the Billboard Charts - Popdust ›
- "The Lost Tapes 2" Is a Trip Down Memory Lane for Nas Fans ... ›
Fans are Disappointed by Lizzo’s Smoothie Cleanse
It's complicated...
This is not the first time social media users have taken it upon themselves to discuss Lizzo's body. But this time, it's not just fat shamers commenting on Lizzo's appearance; it's some of her fans too.
Pop megastar Lizzo has always known that her body would be the subject of conversation in her career. She hasn't necessarily loved it, but she's accepted it. Over the past few years, as her success has skyrocketed, Lizzo has been an icon for fat positivity activists and an advocate for more inclusive views of what a healthy body looks like.
Just this summer, Lizzo posted a video of herself working out in which she sent out a powerful statement about how body size is not necessarily an indicator of health, and neither thing is anybody else's business, saying: "I'm not working out to have your ideal body type. I'm working out to have my ideal body type."
"Health," she went on, "is not just determined by what you look like on the outside. Health is also what happens on the inside. And a lot of y'all need to do a f--king cleanse for your insides."
Months later, the "Juice" singer is the one doing a cleanse and many fans are not happy
The 6 Most Metal Christmas Songs Ever
There is no reason for Christmas not to be metal this year.
There is no reason for Christmas not to be metal this year.
As our collective 2020 anger and stress boil over, Christmastime can in no way shape or form be heartwarming or innocent this year. For those who will no doubt roll their eyes at the yearly Christmas anthems, why not give your Christmas a little sadistic flair to honor a sadistic year?
Korn – "Kidnap the Sandy Claws"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b803f1f0bb7eb609d707e728813ef618"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4KC7u1qzw4U?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Armed with choppy guitars and Jonathan Davis's deep menacing rap-growl, the dreaded nu-metal rockers are surprisingly no stranger to holiday tunes. From their grizzly take on "Jingle Bells" (mutated into a death metal banger titled "Jingle Balls,") to their frightening reimagination of "<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dTzyPWgyOq0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">A Visit From St. Nicholas</a>," Korn, for some reason, knows how to turn Christmas creepy. "Kidnap the Sandy Claws" is by far their catchiest outing, but the whole cantankerous murderer vibe is still pretty intense regardless. </p>
Halford – "Oh Holy Night"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="889b5d73014a12f8f8ec18ba6149d169"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7B6Flt8Bkis?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Judas Priest's Rob Halford absolutely adores Christmas and winter. His third solo outing, titled <em>Halford 3: Winter Songs</em>, is entirely dedicated to churning up some holiday cheer. On his dramatic rendition of "Oh Holy Night," Halford calls out for the birth of Jesus in an epic way that only a metal icon can.</p>
Alice Cooper – "Santa Claws Is Coming To Town"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="359691b6f011085e6b3af2e0e992c6d4"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4Uk93ZPqM-E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Created as part of the rockin' compilation album <em>We Wish You a Metal Xmas and a Headbanging New Year</em>, Alice Cooper's theatrical debauchery is on full display on his rendition of "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town." </p><p>"He knows where you live, he knows that your window is open, he knows what lives under your bed," Cooper growls before his guitar shreds through a crunchy solo. To be fair, the original premise of Santa Claus is fairly menacing to begin with, so Cooper's rendition isn't actually all that radical.</p>
August Burns Red – "Carol of the Bells"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="46b2da93e4f0c8a6fd990cfe7fc67983"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lanzeMEEgYM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This Christian metalcore group absolutely adores Christmas. So much so that they released an entire Christmas instrumental record in 2012, where the quintet merely thrashes away to everyone's favorite holiday tracks. But prior to that, the boys actually metalized "Carol of the Bells" back in 2007, the result being one of the most rip-roaring Christmas covers ever.</p>
Amon Amarth – "Viking Christmas"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e612440eb279f9f46a4a6cff0f42cf78"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oTTegnql6mY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amon Amarth is no stranger to grandiosity. The Swedish melodic death metal band is so epic that the band'smoniker is borrowed from the Sindarin name for Mount Doom from <em>Lord of the Rings</em>. On "Viking Christmas," they transport us to that medieval war-time as they growl and grimace about "crushing skulls" drinking "mead" and pillaging villages. Merry Christmas, indeed. </p>
GWAR – "Stripper Christmas Summer Weekend"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b9157837e0397c2d6566ab5002a9074d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/aDVWCGLGzD8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As is customary for GWAR, the quirky monstrous metal group doesn't celebrate Christmas when we mere mortals do. They don't really do anything that we mere mortals do, actually. They instead celebrate Yuletide in summer, and they celebrate it with strippers, and they celebrate it all weekend long. </p>
Popdust's Ultimate Autumn Playlist
We still have one week left of autumn.
Believe it or not, next week marks the first day of winter.
Until then, it's still technically fall, meaning it's still time to light your candles, put on your sweaters, and set the autumn mood with some good tunes. There's no better way to mark phases in time than a themed playlist. Below, we've compiled our 10 favorite songs to welcome in the best season of the year.
Yo La Tengo, “Autumn Sweater”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="6e0946e4034e45ca5a6227d83ba75692"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vtOfYeJFq0k?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Much of Yo La Tengo's discography is perfectly suited for fall weather. But as its name suggests, "Autumn Sweater" is their most explicitly autumnal song, driven by a subtle electronic groove that evokes the comfort of slightly chillier weather. The song's lyrics pine for a romantic getaway, and it's easy to picture a secluded cabin or a beach house on a cloudy day. "We could slip away / Wouldn't that be better? / Me with nothing to say / And you in your autumn sweater," vocalist Ira Kaplan sings.</p>
Neil Young, “Harvest Moon”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2a01dbd547086748dd5e975ebd504b90"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/n2MtEsrcTTs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Few genres evoke the earthy ambience of fall like '70s folk rock. While Neil Young's album <em>Harvest Moon </em>was released in the early '90s, its sound harks back to the legendary songwriter's recordings after his departure from Crosby, Stills & Nash. Its title track, a tribute to Young's wife, is complete with a harmonica solo, slide guitar, and background vocals that are perfectly suited for campfire gatherings.</p>
Fiona Apple, “Pale September”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="4433383d8fa7e42043da50d2f1d50057"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/GKmjKbAInkU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As much as many of us embrace the arrival of fall, the season still carries the bittersweet feeling of saying goodbye to the salad days of summer until next year. Fiona Apple's "Pale September" posits the changing of the seasons alongside grief. Few lyrics are as quintessentially fall as "the autumn days swung soft around me like cotton on my skin."</p>
Broadcast, “Echo’s Answer”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a76d26f6e32372242cdb66498de8bb32"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/WZV9OqdFFyk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Before the untimely death of vocalist Trish Keenan in 2011, British group Broadcast earned themselves a cult following as a leading act in electronic pop. One of their first singles, "Echo's Answer," is a spare, synth-driven tune that serves as a fitting soundtrack for welcoming in a new season. "Oh, the wind will come, blow answer, echo's answer," Keenan coos, as if watching leaves turn brown across mountain ranges.</p>
girl in red, “we fell in love in october”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="654a59310a391f9712ecf9d3b460dcdb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/iggmiF7DNoM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>We might still be in quarantine, but the temperature drops only mean one thing for some people: cuffing season. If we weren't still at risk of contracting a deadly virus, this time of year would normally be the time many folks set out to find a partner before the holidays roll around, so we can finally appease our families when they inevitably ask if we have a significant other. The music of young indie pop phenomenon girl in red is heavily associated with love, and her most popular song, "we fell in love in october," is a heartwarming tribute to autumnal flings: "We fell in love in October / That's why I love fall."</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Fleet Foxes, “Blue Ridge Mountains”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b92864502e5d5d9001a48a803568be66"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/d370CKlg-wk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If curling up in a sweater with a hot coffee or chai latte had a sound, that sound would probably be Fleet Foxes. The Seattle band's lush indie folk has solidified their status in the "cold weather music" canon, and "Blue Ridge Mountains"—a highlight from their 2008 self-titled debut album—feels especially autumnal. The sprawling production and acoustic guitars paint images of driving through its titular mountains, while the subject matter of missing one's sibling is a perfect predecessor to family reunions come Thanksgiving.</p>
SZA, “Sweet November”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0da7bfc4236445cea09e443343bdb6b8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/vpSPGfv9KoA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Whether it's her early material or <a href="https://www.popdust.com/sza-new-song-hit-different-2647463992.html" target="_self">her latest single</a>, the mellow, R&B-infused pop of SZA is an appropriate companion to fall weather and activities. While the lyrics of "Sweet November" are decidedly morbid—they reference SZA's illness that she said <a href="https://genius.com/Sza-sweet-november-lyrics" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">nearly killed her</a>—its jazzy drums and Marvin Gaye sample pair nicely with the smell of fresh-baked pumpkin bread.</p>
Nina Simone, “One September Day”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="579d4c428efef890a2fe508caa8033c1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_vfzf_O2z84?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Before Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong was begging us to let him sleep all September, jazz icon Nina Simone was wishing to relive a certain 24 hours that occurred in the same month. Though whirlwind romances are typically associated with summer, Simone's sweeping love song "One September Day" sounds like wandering in parks, holding hands with a special somebody as the leaves begin to turn brown.</p>
Bon Iver, “Holocene”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="328c1c2060baa6228a8d720ed366c7be"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TWcyIpul8OE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Arguably no contemporary musician is as elusive as Justin Vernon, the leader of Bon Iver. On his Grammy-nominated single "Holocene," he reckons with finding his place in the world, feeling insignificant compared to the incomprehensible size of the universe. The song welcomes personal reflection, and echoes the strange comfort of realizing your existence is both unique and trivial in the grand scheme of things.</p>
Local Natives, “Wide Eyes”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="9922b82772dd812d515146153550f222"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K5xjh_J8vto?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>The beginning guitar notes and group background vocals of "Wide Eyes" echo like they're bouncing off a canyon in the mountains, with the sort of refreshing crispness that only autumn weather can bring. "All the men of faith and men of science had their questions / Could it ever be on earth as it is in heaven?" goes one of the track's most poignant lines, sparking your own contemplations as the season changes.</p>
Taylor Swift, “cardigan”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="875249cb081d35db2aaae487f592a883"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/K-a8s8OLBSE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Let's be real: Taylor Swift definitely scheduled the surprise-release of <em>folklore </em>with just enough time for all of us to get acquainted with the new songs by autumn, right? While the entire album recalls woodsy, autumnal scenery, the longing piano number "cardigan" feels most closely connected with the season. Especially if you're spending fall in New York City, Swift's depictions of "high heels on cobblestones" and twirling under streetlights feel especially scenic.</p>
Happy Monkey Day: 12 of the Best Monkey Videos of All Time
Celebrate Monkey Day with these incredible videos.
Monkeys are amazing.
They look like little furry people, but some of them have tails, and they climb around in trees and making fun noises. They're curious, mischievous, and clever. What's not to like? So of course they deserve a special holiday to celebrate them.