Ever since the final episode of the hit CW series aired in 2012, fans have been desperate for more Gossip Girl.



The teen drama—which followed the lives of the Upper East Side's most privileged group of young co-eds as their actions were tracked and reported by a mysterious gossip entity called Gossip Girl—was a definitive hit. It's been streamed millions of times by new and old fans alike since it went off-air, and plenty has been written about the show's lasting impact on teen culture.