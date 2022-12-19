On October 22, 2022, Elon Musk began his tyrannical reign over Twitter. Promising users that their voices matter - spoiler alert: they don’t - by letting them decide the fate of Twitter through polls, Elon’s TwitterVerse was decreed a “good thing.” However, it’s been anything but.

Since the very moment Jack Dorsey handed Elon the keys to Twitter HQ, we’ve seen previously banned accounts reinstated for controversial public figures like Andrew Tate and Donald Trump - although Trump refuses to rejoin the platform. We’ve witnessed the arrival of Twitter Blue, where just about anyone can get verified for $9/month and impersonate your favorite public figure. It’s been…interesting.









The sort of “Free Speech” Elon’s referring to actually means people have the freedom to spread hateful speech…and absolutely no one can Tweet negatively about Elon. Since Musk acquired Twitter, he’s publicly mocked the usage of pronouns despite having a transgender daughter and suspended a handful of journalists who actively investigate his behavior.

Crazy, unattainable hours, a mass-quitting exodus at HQ, and an intense drop in the Tesla stock have resulted from this absolute disaster that is Elon’s Twitter. It’s the Fyre Fest of social media.

Since Elon is so “For The People,” he’s heard your cries for help. Last night, 17 million people voted on a poll focused on whether or not Elon Musk should step down from Twitter on his own. The resounding consensus? Yes!









Since he is an egotistical billionaire, I won’t be shocked if this Tweet gets swept under the rug. I fear for whomever steps up to take his place.