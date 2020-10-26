The Eric Andre Show has finally returned.

The legendary gonzo talk show went silent for four long years, but last night the Adult Swim success finally returned. Five seasons in and Andre hasn't missed a beat in terms of his cringe interview style. While the new season will no doubt be full of uncomfortable moments, let's look back at some of Eric's crowning achievements over the years that have shocked and entertained the masses.

Lauren Conrad One of the most notorious interviews in Eric Andre history, One Tree Hill's Lauren Conrad seems to be one of the show's only guests who clearly had no idea what she was walking into. From the broken door entrance, Conrad's face screams nothing but utter discomfort. "Is that a band or a song?" she replies when Hannibal Buress asks if she's ever listened to Waka Flocka Flame. He then proceeds to rap the lyrics to "Hard in da Paint" incredibly loudly, and from that moment on, Conrad struggled to maintain her composure. By the time Eric slurped his own vomit off his desk, Conrad couldn't handle it a second more. She goes green, panics, and sprints out of the interview. We still wonder to this day if she's ever emotionally recovered.

Naturi Naughton Power star Naturi Naughton came in with confidence. She had clearly done her homework and accepted the challenge of trying to keep her cool on The Eric Andre Show (a feat only Tyler, the Creator barely managed to achieve). It starts off well enough: She's gracefully carried in by two men in green suits, and Eric actually asks some semi-real questions in the interview's opening moments. But the moment her buzzer chair shocks her butt, the fun and games are over. "That's not cool," she says. "That's not even funny." She recovers, eats some tasty tools, and keeps up with Hannibal's quippy conversation on kale, but by the time the snakes flood out of Eric's coffee mug, she's had enough and screams her way to commercial.

Carmen Electra The legendary model was undoubtedly made uncomfortable by the show's antics, which included Hannibal smashing champagne bottles on the desk because it "looks like a boat," but the interview's crowning moment came when Electra was caught backtracking on a racist microaggression. "You into guns?" Hannibal asks as he loaded a very real looking pistol. "A gangster never tells all their secrets," she said back to him. "A gangster never what?" Hannibal replied. "You know that," she replied. "What do you mean? Why do I know that?" he said as Electra realized the error of her ways. The moment of silence that followed was the epitome of what The Eric Andre Show is all about: making celebrities uneasy when they say controversial sh*t.

Nick Cannon Nick Cannon is a pretty stuffy character to begin with, but his stuffiness truly radiates in his interview on The Eric Andre Show. The interview opens with some lighthearted "What if's," such as, "What if Jesus was the rapper Young Jeezy," but Cannon ain't having it. "Keep playing with Jesus if you want to," he said with a smug grin. Soon after, an old white man with his p*nis out wandered onto the stage, claiming to be Hannibal's father. Nick Cannon sat in his chair quietly and remained irritated and unamused for the rest of the interview.

Amber Rose This was the interview that spawned one of Eric Andre's most legendary memes, Amber Rose wasn't remotely prepared for the insanity that ensued during her interview. "You said on Twitter: ching chong ching chong go back to your country. Why would you say something so controversial yet so brave?" Andre asked. Rose immediately is turned off. "You're f*cking insane, 'cause I would never write that," she said. Her frustration escalated past the point of no return once Andre started beating his desk to bits.