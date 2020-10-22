Halloween is undoubtedly going to look a lot different this year.

It remains to be seen how Trick-or-Treaters are gonna fare this Halloween, but if your family plans to do any sort of festivities this year, there remain plenty of costume ideas. The whirlwind of 2020 has left no surprises, but from the death of Kobe Bryant to the everyday dealings of the White House's Commander-and-Chief, there remain plenty of figures to mimic and pay homage to. Here are some of the best costumes for 2020's unusual Halloween.

Murder Hornet When it was announced back in July that Murder Hornets had descended upon Washington and already mated, it was the moment we realized that 2020 being overall chaotic was officially a trend. While it is unclear if the deadly bee executioners have officially taken up permanent residency here in the U.S., why not dress up as the bastards and take some power back! Sure, Murder Hornet costumes don't exist specifically, but buy a full-body bee costume and throw some fake blood on there, and people will know exactly what you are.

Tiger King As controversial as Joe Exotic remains, the pop culture phenomenon will undoubtedly be one of the biggest costumes this year. The Tiger King's flashy wardrobe, trashy piercings, and bright blonde mullet sound like a lot of details to nail all at once, but luckily Amazon carries an entire pack solely for the dedicated. It even comes with fake piercings and the Tiger King's signature fake seashell necklace.

HAIM For the niche pop culture fanatics, HAIM's release of Women in Music Pt. III was one of the biggest music releases of 2020, and the album art can be mimicked super easily for any sisters or friends on a budget. Grab three aprons, a few tanks and white tees to wear underneath, and a ratty white dishcloth for your Alaina equivalent. Strike the trio's signature pose, and hipster neighbors far and wide will know exactly who you are.

PEN15 At one point, people were either watching Season 2 of Maya Eskrine and Ana Konkles's cringe comedy PEN15, or you were watching the NBA Playoffs. For those who sought nostalgic refuge in the former, there are a variety of great costumes to choose from the show. If you and your besties are strapped for time and cash, grab a "loaded" XXXL Tommy Hilfiger T-Shirt and slip it on all three of you.

Naomi Osaka For another pandemic-safe costume option that makes a statement, grab a purple visor and a black face mask (perhaps brandishing Breonna Taylor's name) and strap on your best workout gear. Ideally, everything should be purple, and extra points if you can mimic her marble white tennis racket. Regardless, it's an easy, affordable, and safe costume–but please for the love of God, don't go in blackface.