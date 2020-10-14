RuPaul's Drag Race Has a Class Problem
The popular reality show is not without controversy, but it's time we talk about the class barriers it perpetuates.
There's a lot to say about the various social justice pitfalls of RuPaul's Drag Race, from the discriminatory exclusion of trans contestants to RuPaul Charles' recent fracking controversy.
One issue that hasn't been sufficiently addressed is the show's inherent class problem. With the costs of participating in the show exponentially mounting each season, this issue feels particularly prescient. Nowadays, drag queens have to spend down payment-sized amounts of money in preparation for competing, which creates an inherent class barrier and disadvantages working-class and poor contestants.
Bring It To the Runway
The major consistent segment in almost every episode of RuPaul's Drag Race is a fashion show. After participating in a main challenge, the contestants present a look on the runway.
They prepare their outfits in advance based on a list of themes they receive from production just a few weeks before filming is set to start. That list includes looks for the runway as well as main challenges, so it's estimated that contestants have to prepare between 25-30 outfits for a season of Drag Race.
And what makes for a good runway outfit? Creativity and taste come into play, but the other metric that is just as (if not more so important) is how expensive it looks. Judges use terms like "couture" when praising an outfit, while negative feedback focuses on garments looking "cheap" or "crafty." Because of this, queens (especially ones without sewing skills) often spend thousands of dollars on a single look.
"You Don't Need Money, Girl!"
Chi Chi Devayne's storyline is an interesting example of Drag Race's inaccessibility to working-class contestants. Devayne was a remarkable performer who passed away recently due to scleroderma.
On the show, she shared her difficult experience with poverty and gangs. Before coming on the show, she was working two jobs in addition to working as a drag queen, just to make ends meet.
In one memorable scene, Devayne attempts to explain that lack of money is the reason why her runway outfit isn't up to the standards of Drag Race judge Michelle Visage. Visage immediately shuts her down, saying "You don't need money, girl!"
Untucked: RuPaul's Drag Race Season 8 - Episode 4 "New Wave Queens" youtu.be
While Visage's statement was well-intentioned (and was followed by some genuinely good advice about asking for help), the abridged version that aired in the main episode rang false to most viewers.
In the critique, Visage even touches on the history of drag in the New York ball scene, when participants would put together outfits through thrifting and shoplifting. In practice, it's hard to imagine that those ball looks would receive a positive critique from Visage on an episode of the show.
Despite accepting Visage's critique at the time, Devayne's interviews during season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars show that she clearly believed that having money would have improved her performance on her original season.
The hilarious and charismatic Monique Heart presents a similar example. When she was accepted to the show, not only did she not have enough money to commission outfits; she didn't have the money nor the credit to buy the fabric she needed to make her own. By the time she raised the funds needed to make those purchases, it was too late, so she came on the show with bolts of fabric instead of finished garments. As a result, she faced the added challenge of preparing every runway outfit from scratch while competing.
On the same season, Miz Cracker, who also grew up in poverty, had to take out a loan that, according to a statement she made on the show, was higher than the one she had to take out for her university education.
It's important to note that while some contestants have to take out loans to be able to participate in the show, queens of color have a much harder time obtaining credit, and the options available to them are often predatory.
Drag Race's emphasis on looking "expensive" and "couture" presents a challenge to all working-class contestants, but it hurts queens of color more than their white counterparts. In that sense, the Drag Race class issue is also a race issue.
It Wasn't Always Like This
From the very beginning, Drag Race's format was clearly inspired by the ball culture of the 1970s and '80s, especially as represented in the documentary Paris is Burning. The ball scene grew out of the need of homeless, largely Black and Latin-American queer youth for a community and a creative outlet.
This showed in earlier seasons of Drag Race when there was an understanding that contestants came with limited resources. Runways weren't as important to the competition (and when they were, there was a greater emphasis on sewing), and class wasn't as big of a hurdle.
Winners of early seasons like James Ross (performing as Tyra Sanchez), Sharon Needles, and Jinkx Monsoon were able to win despite not having expensive outfits. Ross was a talented seamster, Needles was praised for her punk approach and DIY looks, and Monsoon won based on her talent as a performer.
RuPaul and Drag Race Winners S1-7Wow+
Why Does This Matter?
To a certain extent, Drag Race simply mirrors the inequality of life under capitalism. Starting out rich will always provide an advantage while starting out poor (especially both poor and Black) makes things much harder. So why judge the show harshly when it simply exemplifies real life?
Drag Race is more than just a reality show. Despite its flaws, the show is the biggest mainstream platform for queer artists, and it's one of the few places where stories about queer people of color are told. This is one of the few spaces in the media where viewers can see their politicized lived experience represented.
The show itself also gets explicitly political. Fans have come to call the segment when queens apply their makeup before the runway "social justice corner" based on the topics they discuss. This year, episodes ended with contestants dancing with signs urging viewers to vote (not to mention the fact that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez appeared as a judge).
Considering the show's commitment to social justice and its inherently political nature, it makes sense that the politics of Drag Race are more closely scrutinized. It is exactly the kind of TV show that should exemplify justice and equality.
How Drag Race Can Fix the Problem
There are many important demands to be made of the show, especially when it comes to questions of gender identity and race. Class is another element of equity that needs to be addressed.
For Drag Race to become a more equitable contest without losing its drama, it needs to de-emphasize the runway portion of each episode while boosting the importance of performance-based challenges. Drag is a performance-based art form, and episodes with major comedy or musical challenges don't need a runway portion at all!
More importantly, the judges' classism needs to stop. The history of drag, in general, and of the drag that inspired Drag Race, in particular, was never something that belonged to the upper classes.
While the occasional challenge that focuses on couture garments is exciting, it doesn't need to be the main goal of every runway challenge, and terms like "crafty" shouldn't be used as critiques. It's not too late for the show to return to its roots, and for affordable, visibly DIY creations to be celebrated as great drag once again.
An Alternative Halloween: Popdust's Ultimate Spooky Playlist
No "Thriller" or "Monster Mash" here.
Though we might be forbidden from attending Halloween parties this year, that doesn't mean you can't get into the spirit from the safety of your own home.
One of the best ways to usher in Halloween is with the right playlist. But, let's get real; as great as songs like "Thriller" and the "Monster Mash" can be, those songs can get a little old when replayed ad nauseum. So, we've compiled a playlist of songs that are ostensibly spooky to help get you in the witchy mood, even if you can't go out and enjoy festivities.
Alex G, “Witch”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="55814d91ca622452795c7d46a7626714"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/G40rzZOHna8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Much of the music of Alex Giannascoli, the beloved singer-songwriter known as Alex G, finds itself in abstracted stories where fantasy and reality blur together. Such is the case with "Witch," an understated highlight from Alex's acclaimed 2017 record, <em>Rocket. </em>Here, his lyrics are muddled by a chilling harpsichord solo and a screeching violin; the most discernible words are "no matter what you do / the witch burns you." The song's narrative flips the script of historical witch hunts, as if the wrongfully prosecuted were seeking revenge in their afterlife. </p>
Lizzy Mercier Descloux, “It’s You Sort Of”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="76701206305558c0351bc713955b0910"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0WtPKkCsXzY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Though born in France, the late Lizzy Mercier Descloux is an often underrated figure of New York City's no wave scene, which took place in the 1970s and '80s. Her eclectic breed of dance punk has maintained a devout cult following, particularly when it comes to her 1981 album, <em>Mambo Nassau. </em>In the midst of the album's funk and African-inspired roots is "It's You Sort Of," a jazzy tune that feels tailor-made for a classic spy movie (never mind the fact that <a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uq54FzmuPuE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Descloux has covered the <em>Mission: Impossible</em> theme</a>). Complete with eerie sound effects and background vocals, "It's You Sort Of" calls to mind the curious tension of exploring a haunted house.</p>
Nina Simone, “I Put a Spell On You”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d5711c3e59fc6449e1d137c9b47ddcd3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/2UppUCB5V-w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ever since Jalacy "Screamin' Jay" Hawkins first wrote and released "I Put a Spell On You" in 1956, there have been too many covers to count. Though '90s kids might fondly remember the version by the fictitious Sanderson sisters from Disney's <em>Hocus Pocus, </em>Nina Simone's recording of the song takes the cake for the most enchanting of all. Simone's vocals are impossible to beat, and the minimalistic jazz instrumentation allows her voice to shine and put a spell on us all.</p>
Suicide, “Ghost Rider”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d41e8101cb3ca91332cafaa3d6d511a3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Qn0_fDjvI_s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another song that's been covered and sampled often in the punk scene is "Ghost Rider," the first song off the debut album by New York duo Suicide. Inspired by the comic book character of the same name, "Ghost Rider" is a landmark song in electronic music, built off an immediately-recognizable riff that consists of just three synth notes. Though simple, the song is powerful, imparting poignant political commentary: "America is killin' its youth," Alan Vega sings, a line that was just as relevant during the song's post-war release as it is today.</p>
SPELLLING, “Haunted Water”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b6bbf3c03ecedb382463f7e8df8adc8"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/FTmBdT12qNU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If her stage name alone wasn't enough of an indicator, Tia Cabral—better known as SPELLLING—has an affinity for pretty much all things occult, which is apparent in her expansive experimental music. "Haunted Water" is perhaps the most explicit example of this, featuring her own topically-relevant twist: The song is written from the perspective of the ghosts of enslaved people who died during the Atlantic slave trade. Embellished with electronic beats, off-kilter keys, and Cabral's whispery soprano, "Haunted Water" is a must-listen for modern-day witches.</p>
Siouxsie and the Banshees, “Spellbound”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="36c55a05a5502a7512bb7af131fbccc1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TjvvK-Rj0WI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Halloween is the perfect time for all of us to embrace our gothic side, and few goth icons have been as influential in both music and style as Siouxsie Sioux. One of her band's breakout songs was "Spellbound," which features lyrics that read as though Stephen King took a whack at writing a punk hit. "You hear laughter / Cracking through the walls / It sends you spinning / You have no choice," Sioux howls over thumping drums and an invigorating guitar jangle. As catchy as it might be, "Spellbound" offers a subtle taste of horror.</p>
TV On the Radio, “Wolf Like Me”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="342fc32332abe22da44e0388a0ff0107"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/j1-xRk6llh4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>One of the many bands inspired by Siouxsie and the Banshees are Brooklyn indie veterans TV On the Radio. Their early work, in particular, bears a sense of art-rock darkness, which is especially apparent in their first single, "Wolf Like Me." The rousing, anthemic song acts as a twisted ode to a jilted lover; singer Tunde Adebimpe posits himself as an insatiable werewolf. "We could jet in a stolen car / But I bet we wouldn't get too far / Before the transformation takes / And blood lust tanks and crave gets slaked," he croons. Panning out like Adebimpe's personal adaptation of "Thriller," the song evokes the equally terrifying yet exciting rush that comes with newfound love.</p>
Grimes, “Kill v. Maim”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7ccdd5f13c7f0b8910ef6c83a5fb5eb2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/c2EJMd7ZN7w?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A highlight from her magnum opus <em>Art Angels, </em>"Kill v. Maim" came about after Grimes felt inspired to create a song that could be used during an action sequence in a hypothetical film. She has described the song as a mix of "<em>Twilight </em>and the <em>Godfather," </em>blending violent mafia behavior with the eerie appeal of vampires. It marked Grimes's first foray into making harder-hitting music, blending her typical electronica with heavy guitars and industrial percussion. As much as movies might have contributed to the backstory of "Kill v. Maim," the end result conjures images of a haunted club where vampires, witches, and otherworldly beasts can dance together—no matter who they might've inflicted harm on earlier in the day.</p>
Radiohead, “Climbing Up the Walls”<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="24000d3c9ed973ce8d792602748eb1ac"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XX4EpkR-Sp4?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>English rock titans Radiohead have spent the better part of their career venturing off the beaten path of everyday music. Though many critics regard their 1997 masterpiece <em>OK Computer </em>is widely regarded as their best release, that doesn't mean the album is necessarily conventional or accessible; take "Climbing Up the Walls," an oft-overlooked song inspired by singer Thom Yorke's experience working at a psychiatric hospital. The lyrics are written from the perspective of fear itself: "Either way you turn, I'll be there / Open up your skull, I'll be there," Yorke sings in the chorus. Fleshed out with an atonal string section, "Climbing Up the Walls" is just as stunning as it is unnervingly creepy.</p>
6 2000s Rock Songs That Still Give Us Life
Here are a few times that artists took a song and absolutely ate it alive.
We all remember what emotional state we were in when we heard Hayley Williams belt her heart out on "All I Wanted."
The track's grinding guitars embellish an already forceful plea for companionship, but when the band cuts out, all that can be heard is Williams's crackling pipes: "I'll beg you nice from my knees / I could follow you to the beginning and just to relive the start."
Asking for someone's companionship is already a futile act; as intoxicating as young love is, it feels pathetic to have to ask for such a basic human necessity, to be stuck in codependency. As Williams's soaring vocals seep into a scream at the track's bridge, that layered frustration is palpable just from the sound of her voice.
"Breath" by Breaking Benjamin<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d11ac2129fafd3d6dc5a607a1b4d88ca"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qQ3qJmgktS0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Ben Burnley and the boys had already established their unique brand of soaring choruses and cutthroat metal guitars on 2004's <em>We Are Not Alone</em>. The grinding crunch on songs like "Break My Fall" and "Firefly" contrasted with sweeping and uplifting melodies fit for pop radio. </p><p>But on 2006's <em>Phobia</em>, the post-grunge icons had mastered their craft. Each song on the project sounded crisp and radio-ready thanks to the work of producer David Bendeth, who previously worked with commercial rock acts like Paramore and A Day to Remember, but<em> Phobia'</em>s deep cuts like "Topless" and "You Fight Me" were still greased up enough to maintain its classification as a grunge record. </p><p>Regardless, "Breath" was a perfect balancing act. It centered entirely around Burnley's malleable voice but still had enough grime to cater to metal-heads. The track's slow-burn build-ups are held together by sprinkles of electric guitar and a steady baseline, but Burnley's voice always remains in the driver's seat. </p><p>The song ominously builds in the first verse, and it's unclear what to expect, but when Burnley quickly explodes the band's rigid guitars elevate his anguish: "I'm going all the way, get away, please." As he takes a breath, the instruments cease, and Burnley momentarily slinks back to a mere whisper. An acoustic guitar is all we can hear as Burnely lightly coos along for a few moments of reprieve. </p><p>The song then detonates like a bomb. "Breath's" brief moment of quiet is what gives the track such a cathartic release and shows the emotional power of Burnley's shape-shifting melodies.</p>
"Fly from the Inside" by Shinedown<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cb49e13cd86280573f1556c03f769ffb"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/91AnBqTgc_Y?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Shinedown's Brent Smith remains one of rock's most gifted vocalists, and he's made countless songs with his band that have sucked the life out of us ("Beyond The Sun," "I Own You," "45," "Breaking Inside," to name a few), but "Fly From the Inside," off the band's 2003 debut <em>Leave a Whisper</em>, introduced listeners to Smith's power. </p><p>The verses sound like they could be plucked from any of the early-aughts post-grunge catalog, but Smith belts the song's chorus with a sense of urgency, as if he really had "found a way to steal the sun from the sky." By the time Smith hits the track's high-pitched peak, it's clear that Shinedown isn't any other post-grunge band and that they have a gift for translating powerful emotions of self-actualization into song. Their knack for power ballads would go on to define <a href="https://www.popdust.com/brent-smith-shinedown-popdust-interview-2636629603.html" target="_self">their still thriving career two decades later.</a></p>
"Through the Iris" by 10 Years<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7a1cf423b562eed9ecbea517ea2e9e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jmL7cSgQD3s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>10 Years often gets a bad rep among post-grunge affiliates as being that one early-aughts grunge act that never quite reached the heights of their contemporaries. Still, it's worth noting that they've remained a steady rock group and have continued to churn out compelling grunge records in recent years, despite waning in public favor.</p><p>Either way, on "Wasteland," the world was introduced to the charismatic Jesse Hasek, whose ear for melody was driven by his moving and angelic voice. When placed alongside the band's thick metal backdrop, Hasek conveyed a vast range of emotions amongst a relatively one-sided genre. </p><p>He yearns for environmental accountability on "Wasteland" in a way that shows both desperation and frustration. "I will not hide you through this, I want you to help," he cries out, pleading for compassion as he simultaneously grabs our throats.</p><p>On "Through the Iris," he sounds just as distraught, but then snaps into a soaring chorus,and sounds almost as if he's about to cry: "False perceptions that brought forth these questions of truth, love, and hope." The sentiment of questioning religion is powerful enough, but Hasek's haunting vocal performance adds another layer to a complex question he doesn't have an answer to. "Just please hold on," he cries out.</p>
"This Is How I Disappear" by My Chemical Romance<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="314815c80d96100e29512beec273eaf9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/nzRy5hDghSg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While <em>The Black Parade</em> would go on to define a generation, "This Is How I Disappear" remains a deep cut from the project that <em>Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge</em>-affiliates gravitated to almost immediately. For the most part, the band had embellished their Goth sound with pop melodies and grandiose theatrics, but "This Is How I Disappear" seemed like an ode to the garage-like metal they left behind. The song offered a reckless and chaotic lead-in, with Gerard Way's voice sounding particularly seething and the manic, unforgiving guitars choking the near life out of listeners.</p><p>It can sometimes be hard to hear when the verse ends, and the chorus begins because of how corrosive it all sounds; but, when the song dissolves into madness at the bridge, Gerard Way's vocals break down into agonized screams as his band thrashes around him. As absolute chaos ensues, the band reels it all in, and fantastic drum work by Bob Bryar welcomes the final chorus. "This Is How I Disappear" is an all-consuming experience.</p>
Love/Hate Heartbreak by Halestorm<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5137a7d41c7755ee81bc89c02b78fa68"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/x7n0iizglK0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Halestorm's Lizzy Hale breathes fire. As one of Metal's greatest singers, her versatility as a vocalist was shown in full form on 2009's "Love/Hate Heartbreak." Her scratchy grumbles in the song's verse give way to an anthemic and sweeping chorus. Hale can change her register on a dime and goes to extraordinary heights on "Love/Hate Heartbreak" to convey the angst of love in a way a guy never could. While a rock vocalist at heart, her ear for pop melodies was uncanny, and her fusion of the two has forever defined her career.</p>
"I've Got All This Ringing In My Ears And None On My Fingers" by Fall Out Boy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="70c584ecffec6ea729f68745ef3b9a9a"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/k3b1Ahzy0MI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While <em>Infinity on High</em> churned out multiple life-altering emo hits, the album's closer is theatrical and vibrant, with organs, horns, and a whole orchestra elevating Patrick Stump's soulful vocal delivery. As his nasal crooning gives way to a soothing falsetto, Stump uses the song to turn emo themes into theatrical opera. </p><p>As the song climaxes with a rush of instruments, Stump starts unexpectedly scat singing before it all dissolves into a quiet piano. The track's quirky jaunt, which ends with an audience cheering and a <em>Midnight Marauders</em>-esque robot voiceover, is almost too much to handle, but Fall Out Boy somehow streamlines the experience and makes it all mesmerizing.</p>
