Halsey just announced via Instagram that she's expecting her first child with her partner Alev Aydin.

The post reads, "surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻 Photos by @samdameshek," she also tagged Aydin over her belly. Aydin soon re-shared the post on his Instagram Story, complete with a pair of red heart emojis.

In the comment section of the announcement, Aydin says, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness," as Halsey replies, "I love you!!!!! And I love this mini human already!"





While this will be Halsey's first child, it is not her first pregnancy. She told The Guardian in an interview that her song "More" is about a previous miscarriage she went through. "It's the most inadequate I've ever felt," she explains. "Here I am achieving this out-of-control life, and I can't do the one thing I'm biologically put on this earth to do. Then I have to go onstage and be this sex symbol of femininity and empowerment? It is demoralising."





As we wait in anticipation for more news about Halsey's baby, check out these other memorable celebrity pregnancy announcements.





Nicki Minaj Nicki Minaj announced via Instagram that she was expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty.The rapper shared the news by posting a photo of herself in a yellow wig and high-heels sporting a significant baby bump with the caption "#Preggers." Minaj shocked fans with the news that she'd married long time friend and boyfriend Kenneth Petty in October. She posted a video showing hats that read "Bride" and "Groom" beside mugs that read "Mr." and "Mrs." She captioned the video: 👰🏽🤵🏽😢🙏🏽🎀 Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19 It's clear that Minaj had a photoshoot specifically to commemorate her pregnancy.

Beyoncé Few pregnancy announcements have been as iconic as Beyoncé telling the world she was pregnant with Blue Ivy in 2011. She multi-Grammy-award-winning artist dropped the news at the Video Music Awards, earning a huge reaction from the crowd. She even ended it with a mic drop.

Katy Perry In the music video for her ballad "Never Worn White," Katy Perry showed off her growing belly. The music video was the first news fans had of the star's pregnancy with fiance, Orlando Bloom. After releasing the video, Perry tweeted that she was relieved that the secret was out and she no longer had to hide her baby bump.

Chrissy Teigen Chrissy Teigen is known for being the queen of Twitter, but her Instagram is pretty great too. To announce her second pregnancy with husband John Legend, Teigen had the help of her then-Toddler Luna.

Olivia Wilde Actress and Book Smart director Olivia Wilde announced the news of her second pregnancy with daughter Daisy by sharing this adorable photo beside her son, Otis. Wilde has two children with husband, Jason Sudeikis.

Grimes Grimes and Elon Musk announced their pregnancy earlier this year with this slightly disturbing image. The original photo featured Grimes' uncensored breasts, so was quickly taken down by Instagram. This censored version is somehow even more disturbing and alien. Grimes gave birth to son X Æ A-12 Musk earlier this year.

Fergie In an adorable photoshopped picture, Fergie shared the news that she and husband Josh Duhamel were pregnant with their first child. The picture depicts Fergie and Duhamel as toddlers, photoshopped side by side.

Cardi-B Cardi B's pregnancy announcement was less of an announcement and more of a reveal. The rapper performed on Saturday night live in 2018 in a skin tight dress that made it very obvious she was expecting a child with fiance Offset.

Khloe Kardashian Khloe Kardashian announced her pregnancy with Tristan Thompson in a moving Instagram post. The post read: "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

Thank you to everyone for the love and positive vibes! I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us ❤️ Thank you all for understanding. I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it's the best bundle of feelings I've ever felt in my life! ❤️❤️❤️"

Justin Timberlake Justin Timberlake announced that he and wife Jessica Alba were pregnant with this adorable baby bump picture. Later that year Alba gave birth to the couple's son Silas.