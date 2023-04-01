The luxury retail market is no stranger to brands stepping out of their comfort zones and into the world of fashion. Think: Hermes switching from saddles to purses, Louis Vuitton pivoting from luggage to fashion, and more recently, Tiffany & Co. collaborating with Nike. And yes, sometimes it can work perfectly (LV)...but sometimes, it fails (Tiffany).

It’s the age-old question: should we branch out as a brand and sell our souls to the runway…or should we stick to what we know? For most brands, the answer is it’s worth a shot. And for Harley-Davidson , fashion isn’t as much of a stretch as you’d think.

You know the Harley logo, and you’ve seen the massive storefronts that apparently don’t just sell two-wheelers. You see, those ubiquitous trucker hats and baby tees embossed with that recognizable orange logo already make the motorcycle company a ton of cash. They did $270 million in clothing sales alone in 2022.

So it’s no surprise that they’re scaling up from logo trucker hats to make a real play at entering the fashion world. They even tapped former Yeezy co-creator Louise Goldin as Harley’s first-ever creative director to lead the way. Goldin’s genius aided the infamous Kanye “Ye” West in creating his siganture monochromatic streetwear that has been endlessly iterated by brands everywhere.

And now, Goldin will try her hand at appealing to a younger, trendier market with Harley-Davidson’s fashion moment. That’s right…they aren’t looking to reel in more 40-50-year-old predominantly male customers. It’s about a real shot at the fashion world, on runways and at Fashion Weeks everywhere.

The new wave of Harley-Davidson, titled “ H-D Collections ,” will feature elevated takes on the classic Harley look. Graphic tees, sleeker designs, and subtle logos are wrapped into a blend of chic streetwear and functional workwear. With Goldin’s expertise, the brand isn’t straying too far from themselves, while still leaping away from the gimmicky t-shirts with eagles on the front.

H-D Collections Harley Davidson