When I decided to re-watch all of the James Bond movies in chronological order, I wasn't exactly expecting a politically correct, feminist franchise that would pass the Bechdel test with flying colors.

My memory of the early movies consisted of a lot of smarmy one-liners, plenty of women in those kind of pointy bikini tops, bad guys with Russian or German accents, and loads of shots of Sean Connery's legs. As far as Bond's relationship with women, I remembered that he was unquestionably a womanizer and women often just melted into his arms, apparently seduced by the mere sight of him. I was prepared to laugh at these outdated tropes and accept the movies' questionable gender dynamics as a product of a different time. I wasn't expecting to see point blank sexual assault.

WARNING: Discussion of rape and sexual assault.