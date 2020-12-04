Jay-Z's 7 Best Albums
On his 51st birthday, we take a look at Jay-Z's best albums.
Shawn Carter, AKA Jay-Z, was born December 4, 1969. He was raised in Marcy Houses, a housing project in Brooklyn, NY. He discovered a passion for music at a young age but became heavily involved in the streets as a crack cocaine dealer.
Jay's involvement with the drug trade would end after a near-fatal brush with death. This encounter motivated him to go legit and pursue music.
Today, Jay-Z is considered by many as the greatest rapper of all time. His various accomplishments in music and business have made him a benchmark for success in Hip-Hop. After nearly 30 years and over 20 albums credited to his name, Jay-Z's discography is one of the most celebrated in music, but here are his best albums:
Reasonable Doubt
Jay-Z's debut album, Reasonable Doubt. was supposed to be his only album. The original plan was for him to release an album and act as an executive of Rocafella Records alongside friends and business partners Damon "Dame" Dash and Kareem "Biggs" Burke.
Released in June of 1996, Reasonable Doubt is a 15 track dissection of street life through the eyes of a man with vivid insight. To this day, it is one of the genre's most critically acclaimed debuts, with features from Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z's proteges Foxy Brown and Memphis Bleek, and friend and fellow Brooklyn emcee, The Notorious B.I.G.
Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life
Jay's Volume series saw him transition from Brooklyn street rapper to Hip-Hop superstar. Jay managed to maintain his insightful wordplay when rapping about growing up in Marcy Projects. However, he combined his narratives from his hustling days with Top 40s production, making his songs more radio-friendly.
As a result, Vol. 2... Hard Knock Life became Jay's most successful commercial album. Released in September of 1998, Vol. 2 was Jay-Z's first number one album and sold over 5 million copies. The album even won Best Rap Album at the 41st Annual Grammy Awards.
The Blueprint
By the 2000s, Jay-Z had solidified himself as one of rap's top acts. Hip-Hop had become more visible than ever before, and Jay-Z and Rocafella Records were leading the charge in music and fashion with the launch of the clothing line, Rocawear.
But in 2001, Jay-Z would set the standard yet again with his sixth studio album, The Blueprint. Unfortunately, the album's release would coincide with the tragic events of September 11. Still, The Blueprint debuted at number one, and in 2019 the album was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry.
Jay-Z: Unplugged.
From 1989 to 1999, MTV ran its series MTV Unplugged, a show where music's biggest stars would perform stripped-down versions of their catalog. In 2000, the network announced the series was returning under the name MTV Unplugged No. 2.0.
In 2001, Jay-Z would appear on the fifth episode of the reboot. Backed by legendary Hip-Hop band The Roots, Hov performed acoustic versions of some of his biggest songs. Jay-Z Unplugged released in December of 2001. Unplugged only sold a modest 600,000 copies, but The Roots' fresh take on classic Jay songs makes it a gem in his discography.
The Black Album
Much like how Reasonable Doubt was supposed to be his only album, The Black Album was supposed to be Jay-Z's swan song.
In 2003, Jay announced that he was retiring from rap and The Black Album would be his last album. The album's creation and "farewell" performances at Madison Square Garden were filmed and turned into the documentary Fade to Black.
The Black Album is one of Jay-Z's best albums, not because it was supposed to be his final one but because of its level of perfection. The album was produced by those who were the most influential in shaping Jay-Z's sound, including, The Neptunes, Just Blaze, and Kanye West. If this was going to be his last album, Jay made sure it was going to be his best.
American Gangster
The inspiration for Jay-Z's tenth album came from an early screening of a Denzel Washington movie with the same name. American Gangster was a biopic about the life of a Harlem drug dealer named Frank Lucas. Washington's portrayal of Lucas reminded Jay of himself back when he was a drug dealer.
American Gangster was released in November of 2007. It wasn't Jay's best outing in regards to sales and chart performance, but fans and critics compared the album to Jay's debut in terms of its cohesive sound and innovative storytelling.
4:44
This album showcased Jay-Z's growth not so much as an artist but as a man. Released in June of 2017, 4:44 is a look at who Shawn Carter — not Jay-Z — is. Jay-Z addresses Black people's need to secure financial freedom, his battle to uphold fidelity, and his overall legacy in Hip-Hop.
Up until this point, Jay was very guarded when it came to certain aspects of his personal life. To see him be so transparent was refreshing and proof of his ability to adapt to rap's changing climate without compromising his artistic integrity.
Any other great Jay-Z albums that we might have missed?
Follow us on Twitter @Popdust and let us know!
- The Best Moments from Jay-Z's Epic "Facts Only" Twitter Spree ... ›
- Kim Kardashian West, Jay-Z, and the Prison Industrial Complex ... ›
- On This Day: Jay-Z Releases “American Gangster” - Popdust ›
Death Cab For Cutie Releases "The Georgia EP" to Raise Money for Fair Fight
The EP will be available to purchase for a 24-hour period on Friday, December 4th.
Beloved and iconic alt-emo outlet Death Cab For Cutie is releasing an EP of covers, called "The Georgia EP," which will be exclusively available for a 24-hour period on Friday, December 4th.
The release, available only on Bandcamp, features covers of artists from the great state of Georgia. Here's the full tracklist:
1. Waterfalls (TLC cover)
2. The King of Carrot Flowers, Pt. 1 (Neutral Milk Hotel cover)
3. Fall On Me (R.E.M. cover)
4. Flirted With You All My Life (Vic Chesnutt cover)
5. Metal Heart (Cat Power cover)
The album will be available to purchase at 12:01AM PST at deathcabforcutie.bandcamp.com.
All proceeds from the EP will be donated to Stacey Abrams' Fair Fight organization, which is fighting voter suppression in Georgia. This year, Georgia's runoff elections—held on January 5th—will determine whether the U.S. Senate holds a Democratic or Republican majority. The deadline to register to vote in Georgia is December 7th.
Georgia's Senate elections went to runoffs this year because candidates in Georgia must receive more than 50% of the vote to win, and none of the state's Senate candidates did. Now, the election has gone to a runoff between Democrats Rev. Raphael Warnock and John Ossoff and Republicans Kelly Loeffler (the richest member of the Senate) and climate denier, corporate fund-recipient, and anti-gay-marriage supporter David Perdue.
The Democrats need to win both seats to achieve a Senate win. Without winning these seats, the Senate will once again have Mitch McConnell as majority leader, and McConnell's life passion is destroying Democratic legislation and arguing for smaller stimulus packages. Needless to say, the stakes are high.
On Thursday, December 3rd, Gibbard is playing in Rock the Runoff, a virtual concert featuring Monica, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Common, the Indigo Girls, Michael Stipe of R.E.M. and many more. Tickets, which will also benefit Fair Fight, can be purchased here. One can donate directly to Fair Fight by clicking here.
11 of the Weirdest Commercials of All Time
Most commercials only want your money. These want your sanity.
In the world of advertising, grabbing the viewer's attention is key.
Sure, you could just list off the benefits of whatever you're selling in a straightforward manner, but is that going to leave an impression?
You want your audience to take notice. You want to keep them thinking about your ad for days and weeks afterward — to infect their brains with a little consumerist parasite that reminds them to cough up their money in pursuit of a false sense of fulfillment. So anything you can do to make your ad stand out from the crowd is a good thing, right?
Kinder Surprise - Humpty Dumpty
- "Peloton Husband" Is Using His Girlfriend for Self-Promotion - Popdust ›
- The Dystopian Hellscape of the Charmin Bears Commercials ... ›
Rudy Giuliani Debuts His Funniest Bit Yet: Melissa Carone
A comedy legend passes the torch to the next generation.
2020 has been a huge year in the career of comedy veteran Rudy Giuliani.
He began his career in comedy back in 1997, when he supplemented his part-time gig as mayor of New York City with hosting duties at Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately, he hadn't yet refined his craft to become the hilarious avant-garde performance artist we know today.
- Borat's Daughter's Feminist Awakening Is the Best Part of “Borat ... ›
- Rudy Giuliani Reminds Us of four Best Scenes from "My Cousin ... ›
This Haunts Me: Mariah Carey Taking a Bath on MTV's "Cribs"
It was 2002, and Mariah Carey wanted a bath. Now we'll never be clean.
Before TikTok, before Snapchat, and before YouTube, there was MTV in the early aughts: a lawless land of velour tracksuits and diamond grillz, tiny dogs and spray tans.
And then there was Mariah Carey, who had barely survived 2001 after channeling her lifeforce into the beloved film disaster Glitter, along with the critically panned soundtrack of the same name. And yet, Carey persisted–and took a bath in front of millions of viewers on MTV's Cribs.
- Mariah Carey - Caesars Palace ›
- Mariah Carey - Home | Facebook ›
- Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) | Twitter ›
- Mariah Carey ›
- Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Music Video ... ›
- Mariah Carey's Quintessential Diva Moments | Complex ›
- The six best MTV Cribs pads of all time – from Mariah's Mermaid ... ›
- 13 Of The Most OMG Mariah Carey Moments From MTV Cribs | MTV ... ›
- 13 Times Mariah Carey's Glamour Shattered The Definition Of Extra ... ›
- 10 Life-Changing Decor Tips From Mariah Carey's Infamous ... ›
- 8 Amazing Moments From Mariah Carey's Transcendental Episode Of ›
Snoop Dogg Starts a Fight Club
Snoop Dogg, Triller, and Fight Club sounds like a strange mad libs combo, but it's real life.
When the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. boxing match aired, fans were treated to hearing Snoop Dogg on the commentary team. Drawing in over a million viewers on pay-per-view, the boxing match was fodder for many a meme and much internet commentary — from Nate Robinson's knockout at the hands of Jake Paul to Mike Tyson's cannabis company.
But the star of the show was Snoop Dogg's commentary.
The rapper kept up a steady stream of jokes throughout the fight, even singing hymns for Nate Robinson, in what fans are calling the best sports commentary they've heard in years — maybe ever.
- Celebrities Who Hate Each Other.... - Popdust ›
- Snoop Dogg Needs to Delete Posts About Gayle King and Cosby ... ›