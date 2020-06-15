RELATED
Nordic Pop Artist Jens Releases “Nocturnal”
"Nocturnal" snaps with buoyant summer energy.
06.15.2020
Press Photo
Norwegian singer-songwriter jens, from a small island near rainy Bergen, releases his latest pop single, "Nocturnal," from his forthcoming EP, slated for release this fall via Universal Music.
Nocturnal
Explaining the song, jens shares, "'Nocturnal' is written about an on-and-off relationship I was involved with; the track can definitely be called self-biographical. To me the song is a great soundtrack to a carefree summer fling." Infused with pulsing pop beats and a funky bassline, "Nocturnal" snaps with buoyant summer energy.

Follow jens Facebook | Instagram | Spotify
Ed Westwick Hints at a Possible "Gossip Girl" Reunion—But Leaves Fans Hanging
Is it too good to be true?
06.15.2020
Ever since the final episode of the hit CW series aired in 2012, fans have been desperate for more Gossip Girl.
The teen drama—which followed the lives of the Upper East Side's most privileged group of young co-eds as their actions were tracked and reported by a mysterious gossip entity called Gossip Girl—was a definitive hit. It's been streamed millions of times by new and old fans alike since it went off-air, and plenty has been written about the show's lasting impact on teen culture.
To the delight of many fans, it was recently announced that a reboot of Gossip Girl was in production and would air on new streaming service HBO Max, with 10 episodes each running an hour long. Unfortunately, the global health crisis has delayed production, and the series is now expected to be released in 2021.

Screenwriter Joshua Safran told The Hollywood Reporter that the show is "just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea being that society changes constantly. So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed? All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on as opposed to just redoing the story." The officially summary of the new series is: "Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The prestige series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years."

So far, all we know about the new cast is that Emily Alyn Lind will play the main character Audrey, and Kristen Bell with return as the voice of Gossip Girl. The cast also includes Eli Brown, Adam Chanler-Berat, Thomas Doherty, Jonathan Fernandez, Tavi Gevinson, Jason Gotay, Zion Moreno, and Whitney Peak. Of course, many questions still remain unanswered, including how involved the original cast will be in the new series. The beloved cast of the 2000's show included Blake Lively as Serena Van Der Woodsen, Leighton Meester as Blair Waldorf, Penn Badgley as Dan Humphrey, Ed Westwick as Chuck Bass, and Chace Crawford as Nate Archibald. Since the show's premiere, most have gone on to impressive careers and for the most part stayed in the limelight, though many remain most recognizable for their role in Gossip Girl. This is certainly true of Ed Westwick, who still regularly references the show on his social media account and even has a line of Chuck Bass t-shirts.

When asked if he would want to be a part of the new show by The Hollywood News, Westwick replied: "Absolutely I would, but I don't know that they want us! I don't know anything about this reboot except from what you guys have read... I'm not sure how our characters would fit in. I'm so lucky to have known those people, to have played that role and to have been in New York City and doing that. Are you kidding me, I'd go back in a heartbeat, but I don't think it's going to happen."

But Westwick posted something to Instagram yesterday that seemed to contradict that. The actor posted a black square that simply reads "XOXO" (Gossip Girl's infamous sign off) with the caption, "Got a little something for you...Tomorrow 1pm..
Hint....xoxo" I don't know anything about this reboot except from what you guys have read... I'm not sure how our characters would fit in. I'm so lucky to have known those people, to have played that role and to have been in New York City and doing that. Are you kidding me, I'd go back in a heartbeat, but I don't think it's going to happen."</p><p>But Westwick posted something to Instagram yesterday that seemed to contradict that. Thinking that Westwick may be preparing to announce a cast reunion or his involvement in the reboot, fans waited with bated breath for 1 PM. As the Daily Mail points out, "Fans of the show believed he meant 1PM US time, but nothing happened. Others felt it could mean 1PM UK time, given that he is a British actor." As <a href="https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-8421955/Fans-left-FURIOUS-Ed-Westwick-teases-Gossip-Girl-news-leaves-hanging.html" target="_blank"><em>t</em><em>he</em><em> Daily Mail</em></a> points out, "Fans of the show believed he meant 1PM US time, but nothing happened. Others felt it could mean 1PM UK time, given that he is a British actor." But things became all the more confusing when Westwick posted a countdown on his story...that ran out Monday morning.

At time of publication, there is still no news from Westwick as to what he planned to announce. Fans were not shy in expressing their disappointment in the comments. One user said, "ED EVERYONE IS FREAKING OUT WHERE IS IT LMAO"

Foreign fans who stayed up in hopes of seeing the announcement in real-time were particularly livid, one posting, "OKAY HOW MUCH LONGER IS IT TO BE 1PM FROM WHERE YOU ARE CHUCK?? IM ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE WORLD. IM GOING CRAZY." While another said, "I STAYED UP FOR THIS???"

Soon, fans discovered that Westwick is selling Gossip Girl themed medical masks online that feature "XOXO" in the same font as in his Instagram post. Many assume that this is what Westwick was planning to announce and are outraged that a Gossip Girl cast reunion—or more Chuck Bass—still seems out of reach. Many assume that this is what Westwick was planning to announce and are outraged that a <em>Gossip Girl </em>cast<em> </em>reunion—or more Chuck Bass—still seems out of reach. </p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5Mjg4My9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNjYxNDMwOX0.iVJl_JjiTsGHi6JOX_8wpNTbJFHBI_haZLFVixUwJM0/img.jpg?width=980" id="c7255" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="370c91f0ea7567de44e0db27a2db18dd" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Chuck Bass mask"> </p>
Cowardly Ted Cruz Challenges Ron "Hellboy" Perlman to a Wrestling Match (Against Jim Jordan)
Wow. There's a lot to unpack in that headline, huh?
06.15.2020
Sony Pictures
As 2020 continues to collapse into itself like a dying star, the 24-hour news cycle has transformed into a Mad Libs-esque exercise in absurdity.
Want proof? Fill these in.
As 2020 continues to collapse into itself like a dying star, the 24-hour news cycle has transformed into a Mad Libs-esque exercise in absurdity.

Want proof? Fill these in.

(POLITICIAN YOU HATE) took to Twitter to challenge (HOLLYWOOD ACTOR WHO PLAYS FICTIONAL SUPERHERO) to a wrestling match for $10,000, but because (POLITICIAN YOU HATE) is a weak, spineless coward, he specified that (HOLLYWOOD ACTOR WHO PLAYS FICTIONAL SUPERHERO) would need to wrestle against (DIFFERENT POLITICIAN YOU HATE) instead.

If you happened to fill in (POLITICIAN YOU HATE) as Texas senator Ted Cruz, (HOLLYWOOD ACTOR WHO PLAYS FICTIONAL SUPERHERO) as Ron Perlman of Hellboy fame, and (DIFFERENT POLITICIAN YOU HATE) as Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, then you're looking at a 100% real thing that actually happened.

For a little bit of background (as if the "why" even matters when a third-rate politician challenges a Hollywood actor to a wrestling match-by-proxy), Ron Perlman and Florida congressman Matt Gaetz have been beefing as of late. This started after Gaetz, who unironically describes himself as a "Florida man" on Twitter, wrote some dumb bullsh*t clutching his pearls about sportmen not standing up during the National Anthem. Perlman decided to engage, clarifying for Gaetz that the US soccer team doesn't care what he thinks, albeit in far more fitting terms for a man of Gaetz's brain power.

This really seemed to trigger Matt Gaetz, so the two exchanged jabs back and forth until Ron Perlman finally just decided to tell Matt Gaetz that he's incredibly ugly. Funnier yet, Perlman also dragged Jim Jordan's mug into the equation. Now, normally insulting someone's physical appearance isn't a particularly nice thing to do, but Matt Gaetz does look alarmingly similar to a sentient male blow up doll that has been filled entirely with farts and is forced to spend eternity smelling his own stank.

Similarly, it's impossible to deny that Jim Jordan strongly resembles the kind of guy who would assistant coach a college wrestling team, knowingly look the other way while the team physician molests his wrestlers, and then call up players to "cry" and "beg" them not to corroborate the abuse. If such a morally bankrupt person existed, he would most certainly look a lot like Ohio congressman Jim Jordan. Alas, Ted Cruz, the sniveling husk of a senator best known for publicly liking Cory Chase incest p*rn videos, phone banking for a man who savaged his wife, and possibly being the Zodiac Killer, took issue with Ron Perlman's attack.

"Listen Hellboy. You talk good game when you've got Hollywood makeup & stuntmen. But I'll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn't last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ @Jim_Jordan w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?" Cruz tweeted. But I'll bet $10k—to the nonpolitical charity of your choice—that you couldn't last 5 min in the wrestling ring w/ <a href="https://twitter.com/Jim_Jordan" target="_blank">@Jim_Jordan</a> w/o getting pinned. You up for it? Or does your publicist say too risky?" There's just so much to unpack here.

First of all, and this is nowhere near the most pressing part to nitpick, but what constitutes a "nonpolitical charity?" Because I have a sneaking suspicion that Ted Cruz would think a lot of not-political charities are political (ie: any trans rights charity, which is only "political" to transphobes). But that's neither here nor there.

Much more glaringly, Ted Cruz seems to fundamentally misunderstand how wrestling weight classes function. See, wrestling match-ups are divided into weight classes because it's much easier for a big dude to take down a smaller dude than vise versa. Jim Jordan isn't exactly a big dude. Here's a picture of Jim Jordan at his physical peak, back when he actually wrestled for sport instead of just sitting in the other room while the students he coached got sexually assaulted.

And here's a random candid picture of Ron Perlman with his girlfriend. Because I have a sneaking suspicion that Ted Cruz would think a lot of not-political charities are political (ie: any <a href="https://www.bustle.com/p/15-trans-rights-organizations-to-donate-to-right-now-40031" target="_blank">trans rights charity</a>, which is only "political" to transphobes). But that's neither here nor there.<em></em></p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p>Much more glaringly, Ted Cruz seems to fundamentally misunderstand how wrestling weight classes function. See, wrestling match-ups are divided into weight classes because it's much easier for a big dude to take down a smaller dude than vise versa. Jim Jordan isn't exactly a big dude. Unlike Jim Jordan, Ron Perlman is built like a f*cking house. Granted, Perlman just turned 70 (Jim Jordan is only 56), so youth isn't exactly on his side. That said, Perlman has also likely spent the better part of his life on various Hollywood fitness regimens, so his body is still most likely a good deal stronger than Jim Jordan's. Factor in the weight difference and I'd put my money on 70-year-old Ron Perlman mopping the floor with Jim Jordan any day.

But even all that is still besides the point. Because the real point is that Ted Cruz is such a boneless weenie that when he challenges someone to a fight, he nominates someone else to fight in his stead. Nut up, Ted. Fight your own battles instead of letting Jim "Crying On The Phone" Jordan fight them for you. If you want to pay $10,000 to get hot and heavy with other men, Ted, you need to do it yourself. Granted, Perlman just turned 70 (Jim Jordan is only 56), so youth isn't exactly on his side. That said, Perlman has also likely spent the better part of his life on various Hollywood fitness regimens, so his body is still most likely a good deal stronger than Jim Jordan's. Factor in the weight difference and I'd put my money on 70-year-old Ron Perlman mopping the floor with Jim Jordan any day.</p><p>But even all that is still besides the point. Because the <em>real </em>point is that Ted Cruz is such a boneless weenie that when he challenges someone to a fight, he nominates someone else to fight in his stead. Nut up, Ted. Fight your own battles instead of letting Jim "Crying On The Phone" Jordan fight them for you. If you want to pay $10,000 to get hot and heavy with other men, Ted, you need to do it yourself. </p><p><div id="ezoic-pub-ad-placeholder-632"></div> <!-- End Ezoic - undersecond12 - under_second_paragraph --></p><p class="shortcode-media shortcode-media-rebelmouse-image"> <img type="lazy-image" data-runner-src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yMzM5MjU4MC9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNDYzODM1MH0.Y7n9uYgcaQWphVNNN_2HH_5jFrWf_aJrNsjZAJ1-LMU/img.jpg?width=980" id="5b6ea" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c18f41bbae1d3e1c4a45a99f341084e1" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Ted Cruz"> <small class="image-media media-caption" placeholder="Add Photo Caption...">Ted Cruz</small><small class="image-media media-photo-credit" placeholder="Add Photo Credit...">Medindia</small></p>
