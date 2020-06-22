The incredible, sometimes supernatural power of K-pop fans and TikTok teens is on display once again.

One week ago, President Trump's campaign boasted that huge crowds were supposed to attend his rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The president originally scheduled the rally for June 19th, which is Juneteenth, a day that Black people have long marked as a celebration of freedom. This year, Juneteenth saw protests around the world, sparked by the Black Lives Matter movement.