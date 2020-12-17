Well, At Least Lana Del Rey's New Fiancé Isn't a Cop
The singer capped off a year full of social media blunders with a new engagement ring.
Amid mask mandates, Black Lives Matter protests, and one mess of a presidential election, 2020 has shown many people's true colors: the recently-engaged Lana Del Rey among them.
It really wasn't that long ago when Miss Del Rey, our contralto patron saint of Americana fetishism, came under fire for dating Sean Larkin—an L.A. police officer who apparently has some clout in the cop world. Sighs of relief were uttered by reformed Tumblr girls everywhere when Larkin revealed that the pair had evidently broken up earlier in March.
Now, after sporting a massive diamond ring on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Lana is reportedly engaged to a singer named Clayton Johnson, whom she apparently met on a dating app—the method du jour since quarantine began. With his brothers Chantry and Connor, he used to post covers on YouTube, in which the trio would do renditions of songs like "Rude" by Magic! and "Sugar" by Maroon 5. You know, high bar stuff.
Magic! - Rude Cover (The Johnsons) www.youtube.com
Scrolling through Johnson's Instagram, he seems fine. He has a dog. He went to Italy once. He's not a cop, which is an improvement—but it can't detract from Lana's messy year.
Even in the aftermath of her previous breakup, Lana simply has to continue Lana-ing. After years of being dubbed an "anti-feminist" and occasionally snapping at music critics, the singer posted a rather tone-deaf rant on Instagram back in May asserting that there "has to be a place in feminism for women who look and act like [her]" while conveniently refusing to call herself a feminist. Less than a month later, she came under fire for posting a dangerous video of people looting a store during Black Lives Matter protests; in September, her insufficient choice of face mask raised eyebrows.
Anyway, we're happy for the couple. We wish them a long, healthy marriage filled with minimal social media scandals.
Ex-Wife Mackenzie Scott Just Publicly Humiliated Jeff Bezos
Mackenzie Scott's charitable giving has exposed how stingy and selfish Jeff Bezos has been in a time of tremendous need.
Back in June, a representative for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos reached out to nonprofit Feeding America to determine whether they could effectively channel his philanthropy.
A network of hundreds of food banks, the organization was providing crucial aid to the tens of millions of Americans who were then out of work. And they apparently impressed Bezos enough that he cut them a check for $100 million.
- Jeff Bezos Pledges to Donate $10 Billion to Fight Climate Crisis ... ›
- RIP Jeff Bezos: 5 Deaths Crazier Than "Drowned in Amazon ... ›
Jane Austen and the Female Gaze: Who Is the Best Onscreen Mr. Darcy?
Long before the problematic dynamics of 50 Shades of Grey, the Twilight-driven vampire craze of the 2010s, or the sheer radiance of Harry Styles in a skirt, there was Mr. Darcy.
The male protagonist of 1813's Pride and Prejudice and a literary heartthrob for more than 200 years, Mr. Fitzwilliam Darcy is one of Jane Austen's most enduring characters. As it turns out, the sullen sad boy trope was alive and well even in Georgian England (thanks a lot, Lord Byron), during which time Austen wrote at least 13 novels and mostly published in secret.
"It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife," begins Pride and Prejudice and introduces us to the timeless will-they/won't-they dance of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy.
5. David Rintoul in "Pride & Prejudice" (1980)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3e956964e86cf66f5b331a7e9fa94d2d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/C99TK3UUOF0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>PBS's miniseries brought a Jane Austen TV adaptation to US audiences for the first time...That's about the best part of the otherwise dull production. David Rintoul seems to think that a frozen face conveyed the complexities of Mr. Darcy's character.</p>
4. Colin Firth in "Pride & Prejudice" (1995)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dc758994f19d51e5f72257737e28cce3"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hasKmDr1yrA?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If your favorite Mr. Darcy is the BBC's 1995 adaptation, then die-hard Austenites might have a bone to pick with you. Some of the most cinematic and memorable scenes, like Colin Firth in virtually a wet t-shirt, misconstrued what Austen was trying to convey about romance: It's ugly. "Diving Darcy, the criticism goes, celebrates <em>Pride and Prejudice</em> less for its adjacency to Romanticism, the period, and more for its adjacency to romance, the genre," as <a href="https://www.theatlantic.com/entertainment/archive/2017/07/who-gaze-on-the-men-in-jane-austen/533415/" target="_blank">Megan Garber wrote </a>in <em>The Atlantic.</em></p>
3. Laurence Olivier in "Pride & Prejudice" (1940)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d4548e93a764813f9ab1c7af4d771977"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SZBTGYRSJ7c?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Olivier's performance in 1940 set the bar for every Mr. Darcy to come. He plays Darcy as an unnerved elitist who's earnestly surprised that his social status won't win him Elizabeth's love, which ultimately drives his character to grow.</p>
2. Matthew Macfadyen in "Pride & Prejudice" (2005)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="288ee744afe89cbf02c4e671b271c751"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/z9SXvUdM_iw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Pretty much everyone loved Matthew Macfayden's performance as Mr. Darcy in 2005, from <a href="https://www.rogerebert.com/reviews/pride-and-prejudice-2005" target="_blank">Roger Ebert </a>giving the award-nominated film four stars to literally anyone who's seen Macfayden walk through mist.</p>
1. Collin Firth (again) in..."Bridget Jones's Diary" (2001)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="dabfd4f929479d9c9a00b2a89e568a8d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/oZu2JfM2Aq8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>WHAT? <em>Bridget Jones's Diary </em>is a retelling of <em>Pride & Prejudice </em>that actually casts one of the best actors to ever play Dr. Darcy to play his modern counterpart. Firth plays Darcy with a self-aware social awkwardness that's simultaneously modern and an insight into Austen's characters: They're flawed and conflicted, but also playful and even funny.</p>
7 Black TV Shows You Forgot Existed
The '90s was the golden era for Black television shows in primetime. The success of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Martin, Living Single, and others dominated the ratings and made stars out of their casts.
They would show the world that Black people weren't a monolith and had various stories that needed to be seen by a mainstream audience.
Me and The Boys<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc2OS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1NzQ4Mzg4NX0.q8BJIgYLGcpfcDsnmg3oGEGL1sTzTrMjY8WO7LJvRBs/img.jpg?width=980" id="358ac" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf9c5024de4d913dfb6b9f13be5ac17d" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Me and The Boys" />
The Cast of Me and The Boys<p>Before becoming a host extraordinaire and best-selling author, <a href="https://steveharvey.com/" target="_blank">Steve Harvey</a> was another up-and-coming comedian looking for his big break. This break would come in the form of the ABC series,<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108854/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>Me and The Boys</em></a><em>.</em></p><p>Harvey played a widower trying to raise three boys with the help of his mother-in-law. The show premiered in September of 1994 and only ran for 19 episodes. Harvey would find redemption with the success of <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115372/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Steve Harvey Show</em></a>.</p>
South Central<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc3Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYxOTM3NDgyMn0.bz8zj8tgZW3a4kUtuKQk7s6P94hwmFn8TTYuHWxcFSw/img.jpg?width=980" id="cbcba" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a3d45f7765537b050870672904bbb63b" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of South Central" />
The Cast of South Central<p>The '90s also saw the growing influence of Los Angeles's street culture in music and film. Movies like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0101507/" target="_blank"><em>Boyz N The Hood</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0107554/" target="_blank"><em>Menace II Society</em></a> gave outsiders a firsthand look at how drugs and gang violence plagued its streets.</p> <p>The Fox series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108936/?ref_=fn_al_tt_2" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>South Central</em></a> was about a single mother raising her three children in this west coast warzone. Though audiences may have connected with films with a similar premise, <em>South Central </em>failed at bringing the same attention to primetime and was canceled after only 10 episodes. </p>
On Our Own<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxNS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY2MzQ4NDM0MH0.hh2PkCuDjsZKLe-pIt6Y1E6jKvc7d6B80jXuv4HknKo/img.jpg?width=980" id="8e153" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ca73ff80e19b9bcafc2efb0c1b1b9994" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of On Our Own" />
The Cast of On Our Own<p>After his parent's death, Josh Jerrico <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0365216/" target="_blank">(Ralph Louis Harris</a>) now has to raise his six younger brothers and sisters. Hijinx would ensue as Josh would dress in drag as the family's "aunt" to prevent social services from separating them.</p> <p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0108888/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>On Our Own</em></a> premiered on ABC in September of 1994 and co-starred <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810620/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jussie Smollet</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0810619/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Jurnee Smollet</a>, and their real-life siblings. The show would air only 20 episodes before its cancellation in April the following year.</p>
Between Brothers<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcxOS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTM4NjQyMX0.Uvt9ipm_mm5NIpu_F3mkMFkXVi7vl1CEnGeLON0vdxk/img.jpg?width=980" id="1419b" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e86022aa30c371dcacee822d85466dcc" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Between Brothers" />
The Cast of Between Brothers<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0118268/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Between Brothers</em></a> was a buddy comedy about four Black men living together in Chicago. Debuting on Fox in September 1997, two of its cast members (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0362429/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Kadeem Hardison</a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0203508/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Tommy Davidson</a>) had already experienced being part of a primetime hit series. But unfortunately, lightning didn't strike twice, as <em>Between Brothers </em>came to an end after its move to UPN in March of 1999. </p>
Good News<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTcyMS9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYzNTY4Mzg0NX0.p5VBKRmJvZ0jmbA0gKGzjpDofXDg2foLQc1AZwGuzjQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="b506d" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4893ca3835f0fa7e9381d240d25be03" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Good News" />
The Cast of Good News<p>The UPN Network was the home of many successful Black sitcoms like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0115275/" target="_blank"><em>Moesha</em></a><em>, </em><a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0200353/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>The Parkers</em></a><em>, </em>and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0284770/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1" target="_blank"> <em>One on One</em></a><em>. </em>However, the spiritual comedy <em>Good News </em>didn't receive the same blessings.</p> <p>The show followed a young pastor (<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0708981/?ref_=fn_al_nm_1" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">David Ramsey</a>) looking to win over the congregation at a new church. <em>Good News</em> lasted one season before being removed from UPN's lineup in May of 1998. </p>
Out All Night<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY1MTgyNDgyOX0.ZW_sMW3LXbFDghqZ1DVXXa5WTl66D1_J72tjinYscCk/img.jpg?width=980" id="5eadf" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fd8344e05dd0cecb11829b3e4256b865" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="The Cast of Out All Night" />
The Cast of Out All Night<p>One would think a show starring legendary singer <a href="https://www.pattilabelle.com/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Patti Labelle</a>, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000407/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Vivica A. Fox</a>, and<a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0004820/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Morris Chestnut</a> would be an instant success. However, the NBC series <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103506/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"><em>Out All Night</em></a> proved otherwise. The show only aired for one season and was so poorly received that many can't recall the show's premise. <em>Out All Night </em>aired from September of 1992 to July of 1993.</p>
Where I Live<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTc1Mi9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTY0NjIwODk0MX0.nl5_2p59OwMF8DEllIEe-tOL3coJBpSwdPRAEmnO0Nc/img.jpg?width=980" id="f8f60" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="8d4d9d9d9212ce94c7533622272a8409" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live" />
Doug E. Doug star of Where I Live<p><a href="https://www.imdb.com/name/nm0234791/" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Doug E. Doug</a> was one of the '90s' most popular comedians. When he wasn't performing standup comedy, he was starring in films like <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106611/" target="_blank"><em>Cool Runnings</em></a> and <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0103978/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Class Act</em></a><em>. </em>Doug's charisma and ability to make people laugh earned him his own ABC show, <a href="https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0106171/?ref_=fn_tt_tt_1" target="_blank"><em>Where I Live</em></a><em>.</em></p><br><em>Where I Live</em> was based on Doug's real-life upbringing in New York City. The show was a hit with critics, but lackluster ratings lead to its cancellation after two seasons and 21 episodes (seven of them wouldn't make it to air).
- 6 Popular Black Sitcoms That Should be on Netflix - Popdust ›
- 6 Unnecesarry Character Additions to Popular Black TV Shows ... ›
Coney Island in the winter is a completely different place than during summertime, when it's a brightly lit beachside amusement park.
In the song "coney island," featuring The National, Taylor Swift brings her listeners to the wintertime side of New York's infamous seaside paradise, inviting us to join her on a bench as she mourns the bitter end of a marriage and the end of a season.
One of the song's best lines is sung by The National's Matt Berniger, whose bass voice never fails to haunt. "The question pounds my head / What's a lifetime of achievement / If I pushed you to the edge?" he sings.
All the Times Tom Cruise Was a Total Dick
"There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance"
Considering that he's a man who wears two masks at a time, it should come as no surprise that potential exposure to COVID-19 caused Tom Cruise to explode on his Mission Impossible 7 co-workers during filming.
It's long been known that the legendary film star maintains a chokehold on every set he steps foot on. He does all his own stunts, a decision which has regularly injured him and at one point almost cost him his life. But when held up against the countless other eerie eccentricities that make up Mr. Cruise, doing death-defying stunts like dangling off a plane in mid-flight is actually his most "normal" characteristic.
He divorced all three of his wives when they were 33 years old and allegedly believes, thanks to his Operating Thetan VI level in the Church of Scientology, that he possesses the power to heal sprained ankles and broken joints solely through touch. He also could barely read until he was an adult and has his own holiday in Japan.
"Put Your Manners Back In"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="ee97f2b1c1201fd5d8dd5a50e6b5ddcd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DChVRGoQXIc?start=525&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Tom Cruise's insanely uncomfortable Australian <em>60 Minutes</em> interview is tense from its opening moments. Cruise maintains a neurotic grip over the interview the whole time, a sentiment that the reporter (to be fair, purposefully) pushes back on. </p><p>Reporter Peter Overton maintained niceties at first but was quick to ask Cruise why the movie star's management asked him to attend a 4-hour "crash course" in Scientology before setting up the interview. </p><p>"Well you didn't have to; you could have said no," Cruise said with smiling eyes. "I felt I had too," Overton clarified. "Well, that's how you felt," Cruise replied quickly. From there, the interview only grows tenser, as Cruise at one point tells Overton to "put his manners back in." In the star's defense, Overton's questions regarding Nicole Kidman were pretty invasive.</p>
"I've Never Agreed With Psychiatry, Ever"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="833153f1cc313ffc27477d80db05ec91"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/tFgF1JPNR5E?start=676&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Nothing like two creepy white men talking about psychology and a woman's mental health! During a press run for <em>War of the Worlds</em>, Cruise stopped by<em> TODAY </em>to discuss his two-decade-long career and what it was like to embody Orson Welles' idea on film. </p><p>The interview actually started off gingerly, with a spritely Cruise smiling alongside an equally happy Lauer. "You're so much more open," Lauer says at one point. But the discussion soon turned to psychology – a topic that regularly generated some heat from the Scientologist film star – and Cruise's cheerful demeanor quickly became more pugnacious. </p><p>"I've never agreed with psychiatry, ever," Cruise says. "Psychiatry is a pseudoscience." Lauer pushed back against Cruise's attack against Brooke Shields using antidepressants, to which he replied condescendingly, "I wanna see her do well." The interview quickly shifts from that point on. "Do you know what Adderall is? Do you know Ritalin? Do you know that now Ritalin is a street drug?" Lauer evades the question, but Cruise latches on. </p>
"There Is No Such Thing as a Chemical Imbalance"<img lazy-loadable="true" src="https://assets.rebelmouse.io/eyJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiIsInR5cCI6IkpXVCJ9.eyJpbWFnZSI6Imh0dHBzOi8vYXNzZXRzLnJibC5tcy8yNDk3MTI5Ny9vcmlnaW4uanBnIiwiZXhwaXJlc19hdCI6MTYyMzgwMjE1NX0.2SSfi_o7WIKtVIX_Wwi1wi8J383jZ0Wm7wfwbKpX5uQ/img.jpg?width=980" id="ef6ae" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e027d32d477ac16f91d456fb6d8b26ee" data-rm-shortcode-name="rebelmouse-image" alt="Brooke Shields Tom Cruise" />
Brooke Shields Tom Cruise<p>In the same interview, Cruise completely dismissed postpartum depression and argued that exercise and vitamins could cure depression. Shields soon fought back against those remarks, calling them "<a href="https://www.today.com/popculture/brooke-shields-blasts-cruises-ridiculous-rant-wbna8427947" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">a disservice to mothers everywhere.</a>" "There is no such thing as a chemical imbalance... You don't know the history of psychiatry, I do," Cruise told Lauer in the heated <em>TODAY</em> exchange. </p><p>"All it does is mask the problem; that's what it does. That's all it does. You're not getting to the reason why." When Lauer brought up postpartum depression, Cruise merely said, "Drugs are not the answer. These drugs are very dangerous. They're mild altering, antipsychotic drugs, and there are ways of doing it without that. The thing I'm saying about Brooke is there is misinformation, and she doesn't understand the history of psychiatry...I disagree with it."</p>
"That's Incredibly Rude"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a1372beb80c8f418cdfefdc450dbb434"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/9C4UvvHMoZs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In a viral red carpet segment that made the rounds on Ebaumsworld back in 2006, Cruise scolded a reporter who (for some reason) decided to squirt him in the face with a squirt gun. While initially laughing, the mood turned hostile rather quickly. "Hey, hey no, no don't run away," Cruise said to the reporter. "That's incredibly rude. I'm here giving you an interview and answering your questions, and you do something really nasty. You're a jerk."</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
"I'm a Hugger, Know What I Mean?"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="2628392b9d9f312c6c49d1ee9b92d919"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/qQgXEkL3NV4?start=158&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In the same press run for <em>War of the Worlds</em>, Cruise behaved like a mad man during his appearance on <em>Oprah</em>. He jumped on his chair, fist-bumped the ground numerous times, grabbed Oprah's hands and arms without asking, aggressively hugged her. Not to mention, he sprinted after wife Katie Holmes and twisted her arms behind her back before dragging her unwillingly on stage to appear in front of a hysterical audience.</p>
"I Won't Hesitate to Put Ethics In On Someone Else"<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="831ec1828730f607bdbbce8cb0df13f7"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/UFBZ_uAbxS0?start=356&rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>In probably his most legendary interview, Tom Cruise's Scientology video still reeks of blatant misogyny and white male ego. "We are the authorities for getting people off drugs," Cruise says intently to the camera. "We are the authorities on the mind." The interview only gets weirder and more psychotic as it goes on: "I wish the world was a different place. I want to go on vacation...but I can't, because, I know. I <em>know</em>."</p>
- Katie Holmes Talks Tom Cruise Divorce, 'I Don't Have Any Fear Now ... ›
- Tom Cruise and David Miscavige's Super Creepy Scientology ... ›
- Tom Cruise Worms to "Moves Like Jagger" At a Wedding - Popdust ›