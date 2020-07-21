For longtime fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender, it's been a delight to see the series gain so much recognition since it arrived on Netflix this summer.

So much so that a live-action Avatar series is now in the works and has fans crossing their fingers so hard they might fall off.

Not many children's cartoons about people with magic powers can break through to a mainstream adult audience quite the way "the Aang gang" has managed to—but not many deserve to. The depth of character, the charming humor, the moments of genuine heartbreak, and the impressive artistry of the animated action combine to make one of the best animated shows of all time.

With so much to live up to, it's almost a given that a sequel—much like the train wreck of M. Night Shyamalan's film adaptation—would end up disappointing the fans. And yet... The Legend of Korra, coming to Netflix on August 14th, might be even better than its predecessor. So why have so many fans turned against it?

