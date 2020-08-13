While live-action adaptations of beloved animated series are typically horrendous, fans of Avatar: The Last Airbender were tentatively excited for the upcoming Netflix adaptation.

Even after 2010's universally loathed live-action The Last Airbender movie directed by M. Night Shyamalan, fans held out hope that when Netflix announced a new Avatar: The Last Airbender live-action series, this time would be different. After all, series creators, Michael Dante Dimartino and Bryan Konietzko, would be helming the project.