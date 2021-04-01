Many disappointed moviegoers were hoping things would turn around by this month.

James Bond's next adventure was set to take the big screen this month, and Black Widow was set to close it out. While it's disappointing to admit that there is still a pandemic outside, there are still a number of great flicks coming to Netflix this month.

Whether you want to laugh, cry, or get scared sh*tless, this month offers something for everyone. Here are the best movies coming to Netflix.

Legally Blonde (April 1) Legally Blonde An early 2000s classic, Legally Blonde is still somehow incredibly socially relevant. The movie follows "sorority girl" Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) as she decides to go to Harvard Law School to pursue her ex-boyfriend, and what transpires isn't what many would expect from an early aughts movie. Woods not only embraces her femininity but finds along the way that she doesn't have to act masculine or sell her soul to be as smart and savvy as the other boys. Legally Blonde is a smart and funny comedy perfect for almost all ages.

Insidious (April 1) Insidious As the film that brought about the 2010 horror film renaissance, Insidious cemented Blumhouse Productions as an amazing horror-film studio. A modern-day rework of Steven Spielberg's Poltergeist for the 21st century, the film follows a family whose son becomes haunted by a spooky demon called "the Further." The family is forced to confront the supernatural spirit and team up with a ghost hunter to save their son, but not everything is as it seems.

Yes Man (April 1) Yes Man This silly Jim Carrey comedy is loosely based on a memoir by Danny Wallace, but is so funny it stands on its own two feet. In Yes Man, a stuffy and immovable businessman makes a promise to say yes to every opportunity, but obviously doing so slowly takes a turn for the worse. Similar to Carrey's other goofy comedy Liar Liar, Yes Man is perfect for anyone needing a silly escape. Sure, Zooey Deschanel's character is pretty formulaic, but the duo's chemistry on screen is undeniable. Unfortunately, though, this movie does feature Danny Masterson...

The Master (April 15) The Master The Scientology satire by Paul Thomas Anderson still hits hard in 2021. Starring Joaquin Phoenix and Philip Seymour Hoffman, The Master is positively bizarre. It follows a PTSD-riddled veteran who falls for a charismatic sci-fi writer turned religious leader. As the movie goes on, it's never really clear whether this religious movement actually takes itself seriously, and the end will have you questioning your own faith in the process.

Crimson Peak (April 16) Crimson Peak From Guillermo del Toro, the acclaimed director of Pan's Labyrinth and The Shape of Water, Crimson Peak was a horror-themed 1800s drama featuring Mia Wasikowska and Tom Hiddleston as forbidden lovers. It features all the fantastical features of a del Toro flick and feels almost like a walking Edgar Allan Poe novel, meaning that it starts off loving and warm, but then dissolves into something much more sinister and evil.