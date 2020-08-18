When the eclectic Beirut-born singer Michael Holbrook arrived on the music scene in 2007, he did so covered in glitter and with a youthful glow that directly clashed with the sound of the late aughts.

The singer known as Mika, with his "breathy baritone to swooping tenor to piercing falsetto," quickly garnered comparisons to Queen's Freddie Mercury, and his shows could make even the most pessimistic Eeyore smile. He'd pass out brightly colored balloons while his DJ would play gleeful radio hits to get the crowd pumped up. He would don slick tailored suits with a splash of color, strut down a rainbow-colored catwalk like a runway model on LSD while every color of the rainbow would flash behind him.