When Angela Bassett set the car on fire in Waiting to Exhale. When Aubrey Plaza spirals for a full episode after finding the condom wrapper in White Lotus. When Rosamund Pike fakes her death, frames her husband — Ben Affleck — for murder, and disappears completely after discovering his affair with EmRata in Gone Girl. Chefs kiss to all of it. Because one thing about me? I love the wrath of women.



While I don’t support the scorning of women, I support the actions of scorned women. Just like Lady Gaga said on the House of Gucci’s red carpet, “I don't believe in the glorification of murder. I do believe in the empowerment of women.”

And recently, both Shakira and Miley Cyrus metaphorically murdered their cheating partners — Gerard Piqué and Liam Hemsworth respectively — by skewering them with the spikes of hit break-up anthems.

It’s the Taylor Swift treatment. Immortalizing a man in song — in the worst way possible … for him. Jake Gyllenhall and John Mayer are probably texting Piqué and Hemsworth words of support. They’ll need it.

In case you missed it, here’s a quick rundown on current breakup anthems on the charts that are bringing back girl power.

The backstory behind Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers”

Miley Cyrus is no stranger to penning songs about Liam Hemsworth. After being married for only one year, Cyrus and Hemsworth divorced in February 2020. However, their tortured romance has been making headlines since 2010. That means Liam Hemsworth wasted this woman’s time for an entire decade. No wonder she’s pissed.

Ever since they fell in love on the set of The Last Song, Miley’s been dedicating absolute bangers to her on-again-off-again partner. The movie’s breakout track, “When I Look At You,” should have netted her a slew of awards. A snub I shall never-ever get over. But since then, there have been many others: “Wrecking Ball,” “Malibu,” and even one named “I Would Die For You.”

But the instantly viral hit “Flowers” has special significance. The single is the first release from the former-Disney star’s upcoming album, Endless Summer Vacation. But this single was released on January 13th — little Liam’s 33rd birthday. It seems Miley is in her petty era. And we love it for her.

Even the lyrics of the song allegedly dig at her former relationship. “I can buy myself flowers,” Miley sings, “I can hold my own hand.” This assertion of self-love is a direct response to Bruno Mas’ “When I Was Your Man.” Why? Well, apparently Liam dedicated this song to Cyrus at their wedding. Odd, because it is a breakup song. Foreshadowing, maybe? At least we now get a breakup banger out of it.

The video is also sure to go down in music video history. Its vintage fashion looks were instantly striking, but when fans looked closer, they sussed out the deeper meaning of the video's captivating narrative. First off, the video contains multiple references to Patrick Bateman in American Psycho. Classic and unhinged.

But that’s not all! Turns out, it was filmed in the very house where Hemsworth allegedly cheated on Cyrus… with multiple women… multiple times! And there she is, reclaiming her space and her time. As she should!

Watch Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” Video here

Miley Cyrus - Flowers (Official Video) www.youtube.com

The backstory behind Shakira’s “Out of Your League”

One other woman-scorned dominating the news? None other than the ever-iconic Shakira. The Columbian singer shattered YouTube records for the most streamed Latin music song in 24-hours. The track, “Out Of Your League,” is an unapologetic rant to her former partner Gerard Piqué. Astoundingly, it’s logged 63m+ YouTube views in 24-hours, making it the most-watched new Latin song in the platform’s history.

And the story behind this song? More infidelity, unfortunately.

Rumor has it, Shakira realized her former partner was cheating on her after returning home to find that her jar of jam had been eaten. And, supposedly, Piqué has never tasted jam in his life. Shakira playing detective and ending up with a hit song? I’m obsessed.

This story is so crazy it just has to be true. It’s 2023’s equivalent of the Harry Styles x Olivia Wilde x Jason Sudeikis salad dressing debacle of 2022. More celeb relationship drama with food involved, please!

The song is pretty much a diss track. And like all fine diss tracks, it’s filled with savage jabs and no pulled punches. Shakira — 45 — sings: “I’m worth two 22-year-olds,” referencing her ex’s quick rebound with a 22-year-old. She sings: “You swapped a Ferrari for a Twingo/You swapped a Rolex for a Casio.”

The title is also a play on Piqué’s profession. As a soccer player, he’s familiar with leagues. But Shakira is definitely far beyond his.“I was out of your league,” she says, “which is why you’re with someone just like you.”

Watch Shakira’s “Out of Your League” Video here

SHAKIRA || BZRP Music Sessions #53 www.youtube.com

None of this was on my 2023 BINGO card. But I’m living for the drama, supporting women, and playing these songs on repeat.