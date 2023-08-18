is here to give you the breakdown of the top singles, albums, and videos of the week, so you can head into your weekend with a new list of killer tunes. Get ready to jam out with some of our favorite up-and-coming artists, plus celebrate new stuff from those you already know and love

SINGLES…

Marlene Oak | "Slip Away"

Stockholm's Marlene Oak doesn't sound much like ABBA, but we don't mind. Her powerful vocals and folk influences sound more at home on this side of the Atlantic.

Disco Shrine | "Up In The Air"

Disco Shrine's powerful single describes the journey of her immigrant parents. Backed by infectious beats, Disco Shrine belts out a familiar story of chasing the American dream.

VIDEOS...

Emily Rowed | Pinball

Emily Rowed's cheeky new video takes us straight to the desert. "It was well over 100 degrees when we shot the video and there was no air conditioning in the motel," she said. "I was as sweaty as I was falling in love."



Night Lights | Talk to Me Night Lights - Talk to Me (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com If you ever wondered what indie synthpop would have sounded like in the 90s, this is it. The new video from Night Lights is full of neon windbreakers, landlines, and plastic watches.

Cooper & Gatlin - Break (Acoustic) [Official Music Video ] www.youtube.com

Cooper & Gatlin's latest video is simple but doesn't hold back on aesthetics. The all-too relatable lyrics and intricate acoustic guitar shine.



Sydney Wright | Seiche Sydney Wright - Seiche(Official Video) www.youtube.com The title track from Sydney Wright's upcoming debut album is an anthem for third wave feminism, and the accompanying video reflects the collective search for freedom from societal expectations.

ALBUMS/EPs…



