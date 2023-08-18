RELEASE RADAR | New Video from Night Lights
Plus new music from Marlene Oak, Emily Rowed, Nebula Rosa and more.
This weekend, we have so many music videos for you to watch that you'll forget all about Netflix.RELEASE RADAR is here to give you the breakdown of the top singles, albums, and videos of the week, so you can head into your weekend with a new list of killer tunes. Get ready to jam out with some of our favorite up-and-coming artists, plus celebrate new stuff from those you already know and love
SINGLES…
Marlene Oak | "Slip Away"
Stockholm's Marlene Oak doesn't sound much like ABBA, but we don't mind. Her powerful vocals and folk influences sound more at home on this side of the Atlantic.
You Might Also Like: Bob Dylan, Jeff Buckley, Joni Mitchell
Disco Shrine | "Up In The Air"
Disco Shrine's powerful single describes the journey of her immigrant parents. Backed by infectious beats, Disco Shrine belts out a familiar story of chasing the American dream.
You Might Also Like: Kid Cadaver, Rainsford, Mating Ritual
VIDEOS...
Emily Rowed | Pinball
Emily Rowed's cheeky new video takes us straight to the desert. "It was well over 100 degrees when we shot the video and there was no air conditioning in the motel," she said. "I was as sweaty as I was falling in love."
You Might Also Like: Ralph, Shay Esposito, Skye Holland
Night Lights | Talk to Me
Night Lights - Talk to Me (Official Music Video)www.youtube.com
If you ever wondered what indie synthpop would have sounded like in the 90s, this is it. The new video from Night Lights is full of neon windbreakers, landlines, and plastic watches.
You Might Also Like: Wolfside, Parade of Lights, Vacation Manor
Cooper & Gatlin | Break
Cooper & Gatlin - Break (Acoustic) [Official Music Video ]www.youtube.com
Cooper & Gatlin's latest video is simple but doesn't hold back on aesthetics. The all-too relatable lyrics and intricate acoustic guitar shine.
You Might Also Like:Charlotte Lawrence, Bea Miller, Lauv
Sydney Wright | Seiche
Sydney Wright - Seiche(Official Video)www.youtube.com
The title track from Sydney Wright's upcoming debut album is an anthem for third wave feminism, and the accompanying video reflects the collective search for freedom from societal expectations.
You Might Also Like: St. Vincent, Ed Sheeran, Jason Mraz
ALBUMS/EPs…
The Deep Hollow | Weary Traveler
Americana trio The Deep Hollow cranked it up a notch for their sophomore album. "I wasn't totally sold on having a fuller sound. I was a little nervous going in," frontman Micah Walker noted. "I was prepared to do it the way we did the last one. I'm really happy with the way it turned out, but it is a little different than our debut."
You Might Also Like: Brent Cobb, Old Crow Medicine Show, Dave Rawlings Machine
Nebula Rosa | Bengala
Bilingual psych pop group Nebula Rosa's debut album puts a spin on traditional American pop with a refreshing combination of Latin beats, code switching lyrics, and bluesy American guitars.
You Might Also Like:Iris Creamer, Passion Pit, Lika Nova
Fickle Friends | Broken Sleep
80s-inspired, dance-pop group Fickle Friends' new EP is a lycra-clad, neon-pink trip to the past. An unapologetically catchy, synthesized daydream, this EP comes hot on the heels of the band's debut album You Are Someone Else.
Allie Delyanis is an award-winning and losing freelance journalist based in New York City. She likes bands, books, breakfast food, and would love to be David Sedaris when she grows up. You can find more of her work on www.delyanis.com.
