Rudy Giuliani Debuts His Funniest Bit Yet: Melissa Carone
A comedy legend passes the torch to the next generation.
2020 has been a huge year in the career of comedy veteran Rudy Giuliani.
He began his career in comedy back in 1997, when he supplemented his part-time gig as mayor of New York City with hosting duties at Saturday Night Live. Unfortunately, he hadn't yet refined his craft to become the hilarious avant-garde performance artist we know today.
At the time, his approach to comedy consisted primarily of dressing in drag and struggling to read cue cards. But, as funny as that is to watch, audiences didn't really "get" him, and Rudy's turn as host has frequently been listed among the worst in the history of SNL.
Rita Delvecchio's Thanksgiving - SNL www.youtube.com
Still, he had obvious potential as a sloppy, bumbling comedic genius. He would return to the show on multiple occasions, but it wasn't until years later -- as a frequent guest on cable news -- that Giuliani settled into his current, brilliant niche as "Donald Trump's personal lawyer" and a "cybersecurity advisor."
At 76 years old, conventional wisdom would dictate that Rudy's best years in comedy were far behind him. But Rudy Giuliani has never cared much for "convention" or "wisdom." In addition to various angry and unhinged rants, Rudy has given us some amazing comedy moments like the time he butt-dialed a reporter, the time he went to the Apple Genius Bar after getting locked out of his phone, and the time he texted another reporter his private password.
And those are just the cybersecurity bits from 2019! In 2020 his "lawyer" persona has reached new levels of comedy, including his scene-stealing collaboration with Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat 2 and a series of press conferences in which he "accidentally" booked a landscaping company instead of a luxury hotel and allowed hair dye to drip slowly down the sides of his face.
But this week he has topped himself. Rather than introducing another classic Rudy character, he used the incredible moment he's been having to elevate a newcomer -- passing on the torch of sloppy political ranting to a new generation of comedic genius: Melissa Carone.
Trump's star voter fraud witness goes viral HUMILIATING herself at “hearing" www.youtube.com
Carone had previously given a solid performances as the incomprehensible "whistleblower" on Fox Business's Lou Dobbs Tonight. There she demonstrated how poorly she could explain concepts like ballots being counted incorrectly and mysterious vans delivering something other than food.
With Dobbs she put on an amusing show, but was a bit too stiff to really lose herself in the role. It was only with Rudy's coaching that Carone was able to loosen up and deliver the sloppy, belligerent performance of a lifetime in a hearing in front of the Michigan legislature on Wednesday.
Billed as a key witness of election misconduct and voter fraud, Carone was on a roll throughout the hearing. In addition to making her explanation of ballot tabulation even more confusing, she slurred her speech and frequently interrupted the state senators with hostile comments while they attempted to clarify her baseless and confusing accusations.
Fox News "Voter Fraud" Interview Goes Horribly Wrong www.youtube.com
Carone's bit involves her role as an IT contractor for Dominion Voting Systems, which placed her in Detroit's TCF while votes were being counted for the November 3rd election. There she claims to have seen workers counting stacks of ballots multiple times and signing voters names to incorrectly copied ballots.
Though Carone's claims have already been dismissed in court as incompatible with other witness testimony and "simply not credible," that didn't slow her down. She continued to hilariously claim that the fact that she had signed an affidavit was proof enough that she was telling the truth.
With unflinching, sloppy confidence, she delivered lines like, "I can't even get an actual job anymore ... because Democrats like to ruin your lives" and, "I signed something saying that if I'm wrong I can go to prison. Did you?" It was almost enough to make you believe that she really meant it -- which served to make the whole thing that much funnier.
I thought Rudy Giuliani was crazy. Then I thought that Trump's 46-minute tirade was insane. But the #Trump Star… https://t.co/hBVLxsNMDX— Colonel Hardstone (@Colonel Hardstone)1607003476.0
While others have compared her performance to characters from Saturday Night Live, there is something unrestrained and bizarre about it that more accurately recalls the heyday of Mad TV. Judging by the way he attempted to shush her, even Rudy couldn't believe how funny Carone was being, as she interrupted Republican state representative Steven Johnson to claim that the Detroit poll book contains zero registered voters and that turnout was 120% (it was actually under 50%).
Does it matter that she offers no evidence to support her claims that the poll book is "wildly off" by "over 100,000" votes or that "dead people voted and illegals voted?" Of course it matters. If she had any evidence for these claims, it wouldn't be comedy gold.
And now we have more of that comedy gold to look forward to. While the current outpouring of hilarious political comedy around "election fraud" and various clumsy, attempted coups is set to wrap up on December 14th, when the electoral college votes to elect Joe Biden the next president, Melissa Carone gives us a reason to be hopeful for the future of comedy.
Even if Rudy Giuliani retires from comedy later this month, he has anointed an heir in Carone. With her talent now in full bloom, we can all look forward to many more years of virtuosic comedic rants.
- Borat's Daughter's Feminist Awakening Is the Best Part of “Borat ... ›
- Rudy Giuliani Reminds Us of four Best Scenes from "My Cousin ... ›
11 of the Weirdest Commercials of All Time
Most commercials only want your money. These want your sanity.
In the world of advertising, grabbing the viewer's attention is key.
Sure, you could just list off the benefits of whatever you're selling in a straightforward manner, but is that going to leave an impression?
You want your audience to take notice. You want to keep them thinking about your ad for days and weeks afterward — to infect their brains with a little consumerist parasite that reminds them to cough up their money in pursuit of a false sense of fulfillment. So anything you can do to make your ad stand out from the crowd is a good thing, right?
Kinder Surprise - Humpty Dumpty
- "Peloton Husband" Is Using His Girlfriend for Self-Promotion - Popdust ›
- The Dystopian Hellscape of the Charmin Bears Commercials ... ›
The 10 Hottest TV Couples of All Time
Normally, cuffing season would be just taking off around this time of year, and you'd be narrowing down your romantic roster to ensure you end up with someone to cuddle through the winter months. But as the weather gets colder and the pandemic rages on, the odds of finding a significant other get slimmer and slimmer.
Since there are only so many "I miss you" texts you can send to your ex just to feel something before they block your number, maybe it's time to start fixating on fictional romantic couples to fill that void in your heart. While you could certainly use this time to get really into romance novels, let's be honest: At this point in quarantine, the only thing you're reading is takeout menus.
Submit to 2020 and let the TV binges begin. Here are 10 TV couples so hot that watching them just may keep you warm through the long, cold winter.
Chuck and Blair, Gossip Girl<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="847c4afec813a090bb061cdb5580bddf"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/B7lPctte6Bw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Rewatching the original <em>Gossip Girl</em> series now is a pretty cringey experience if you came of age drooling over Chuck Bass and Nate Archibald. Turns out, every character in the iconic CW show is pretty deplorable. </p><p>That being said, perhaps the only believable relationship in the series is the love affair between Blair and Chuck. Both are such deeply lost, broken, sociopathic people that it somehow works. It's also somehow....completely hot. </p>
Fran and Maxwell, The Nanny<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="840d2671ac3312529b56e1b7461257d1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/fsW7u-iCnUM?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you can get past Fran Drescher's iconic, braying laugh, you will inevitably love <em>The Nanny</em>. There is no purer comedic force than Fran, and pair her with the dashing Maxwell (played by Charles Shaughnessy) and you have a genuinely magnetic couple. </p>
Eve and Villanelle, Killing Eve<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b2ab874a2d6c6e7b3a16a7d3e7a52e04"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/RPMy_7wi1QY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While "couple" might not exactly describe Eve and Villanelle, they certainly have a lot of onscreen chemistry. Nothing like a "will they or won't they" plot for three seasons straight to make a truly compelling TV show. Oh, and plenty of murder. </p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Claire and Jamie, Outlander<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="333bec1eacdfb18fe88ff8c795b3cff9"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/53VT953tLBo?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>There is no show on TV with hotter love scenes than <em>Outlander. </em>Whether you're a fan of time travel shows full of enviable accents or not, you have to admit the chemistry between Claire and Jamie is completely steamy. From their wedding night on, few fictional couples are as believable as this unlikely duo. </p>
Nick and Jess, New Girl<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="319c1be2eba5eaac1baf48a9940b3adc"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/HXXQQh7HV-E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While Nick and Jess are likely not the first couple that come to mind when you think "hot," you have to admit they're both adorable and even, sometimes, kind of hot. See the above scene for proof. </p>
Fleabag And Hot Priest, Fleabag<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="c74c540f6e9e45c52dcffb870eb0a9dd"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7HNya8Il2L8?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Andrew Scott telling Phoebe Waller Bridges to kneel. Need I say more? Once again, while Fleabag and the hot priest aren't exactly a couple, they have more than enough sexual chemistry to deserve a spot on this list. </p>
Piper and Alex, Orange Is the New Black<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cfd51c78d545587932baf55a60f7d98b"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/noBdagFsW3I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While this couple is one of the messiest on this list, they're also undeniably one of the hottest. They have a knack for landing each other in jail, but through four seasons of <em>Orange Is the New Black</em>, Piper and Alex simply couldn't keep their hands off each other. Must have been those orange jumpsuits. </p>
Eric and Adam, Sex Education<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0708d587cac46cfe02fd50d89d6559e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T39D73iOHYU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Sex Education</em> is one of Netflix's best shows in recent years, and Eric is one of the best parts. While audiences undoubtedly hated Adam at the beginning of the show thanks to his bullying tendencies, the rough-around-the-edges principal's son grew on all of us as his romance with Eric bloomed. While they may be a toxic couple, they're undeniably magnetic. </p>
Marianne and Connell, Normal People<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0f29ba576d6c52afbfbbd6be3595b487"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/4_2TARYSd2o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>BBC's steamy <em>Normal People </em>got many of us through the lonely first days of quarantine. The show centers around Marianne and Connell, a mismatched Irish couple who just can't seem to get enough of each other. As we watch the pair mature through high school and college, one thing remains constant: their electric chemistry. </p>
Rue and Jules, Euphoria<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7d219dc041ac9a96f217f74fb4d8a71d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XPUZHRRCsMw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p><em>Euphoria</em> took the world by storm last year with its unflinching portrayal of adolescence. Both Zendaya and Hunter Schafer gave stand out performances as Rue and Jules, best friends who soon become something more. Watching the two beautiful young women fall in love is a genuinely delightful experience. </p>
- 15 Lesbian and Queer TikTok Creators for WLW to Follow - Popdust ›
- Are Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin The Hottest New Year Couple ... ›
- 8 Celebrity Couples Who Broke Up During Quarantine - Popdust ›
This Haunts Me: Mariah Carey Taking a Bath on MTV's "Cribs"
It was 2002, and Mariah Carey wanted a bath. Now we'll never be clean.
Before TikTok, before Snapchat, and before YouTube, there was MTV in the early aughts: a lawless land of velour tracksuits and diamond grillz, tiny dogs and spray tans.
And then there was Mariah Carey, who had barely survived 2001 after channeling her lifeforce into the beloved film disaster Glitter, along with the critically panned soundtrack of the same name. And yet, Carey persisted–and took a bath in front of millions of viewers on MTV's Cribs.
- Mariah Carey - Caesars Palace ›
- Mariah Carey - Home | Facebook ›
- Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) | Twitter ›
- Mariah Carey ›
- Mariah Carey - All I Want For Christmas Is You (Official Music Video ... ›
- Mariah Carey's Quintessential Diva Moments | Complex ›
- The six best MTV Cribs pads of all time – from Mariah's Mermaid ... ›
- 13 Of The Most OMG Mariah Carey Moments From MTV Cribs | MTV ... ›
- 13 Times Mariah Carey's Glamour Shattered The Definition Of Extra ... ›
- 10 Life-Changing Decor Tips From Mariah Carey's Infamous ... ›
- 8 Amazing Moments From Mariah Carey's Transcendental Episode Of ›
Snoop Dogg Starts a Fight Club
Snoop Dogg, Triller, and Fight Club sounds like a strange mad libs combo, but it's real life.
When the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. boxing match aired, fans were treated to hearing Snoop Dogg on the commentary team. Drawing in over a million viewers on pay-per-view, the boxing match was fodder for many a meme and much internet commentary — from Nate Robinson's knockout at the hands of Jake Paul to Mike Tyson's cannabis company.
But the star of the show was Snoop Dogg's commentary.
The rapper kept up a steady stream of jokes throughout the fight, even singing hymns for Nate Robinson, in what fans are calling the best sports commentary they've heard in years — maybe ever.
- Celebrities Who Hate Each Other.... - Popdust ›
- Snoop Dogg Needs to Delete Posts About Gayle King and Cosby ... ›
The 8 Worst Sex Scenes in Movie History
Sometimes, love scenes aren't so hot.
You would think trained actors would be able to have good sex on camera.
But a good sex scene is hard to film well, and when it doesn't go well the end result can easily make stomachs churn. There are some films that just stick with you for all the wrong reasons, and these eight films take the cake for the most gut-wrenching and cringe-worthy sex scenes in cinema.