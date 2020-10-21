Did Rudy Giuliani Get Seduced in a Hotel Room for "Borat 2"?
The former mayor of New York City has officially lit the last of his credibility on fire.
Last week the New York Post published a story about "evidence" of corruption on a hard drive allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden.
Son of the Democratic candidate for president, Joe Biden, Hunter Biden has not been secretive about his past, speaking openly about his struggle with drug addiction and acknowledging that his controversial role on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma—during the Obama-Biden administration—was most likely a result of who his father is.
But that candidness has not prevented the Trump campaign from constructing all manner of corruption and shadowy controversy to loom around the former vice president's son.
Throughout the presidential campaign, Donald Trump and his allies have pushed the idea that a full investigation of the Bidens and of Burisma would reveal misconduct on a massive scale. Yet even an investigation headed by Republican senators Ron Johnson and Chuck Grassley through the Senate Homeland Security and Finance Committees uncovered no evidence that Hunter Biden's role at Burisma had any impact on Obama administration policy.
That's where former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani and the legally blind, Trump-supporting owner of a computer repair shop in Wilmington, Delaware enter the picture.
John Paul MacIsaacFacebook
According to John Paul MacIsaac, a person identifying themselves as Hunter Biden entered his Wilmington shop in April of 2019 with a water-logged laptop in need of repair. MacIsaac claims that—because of his limited eyesight—he cannot positively identify the person in question as Hunter Biden and that the security footage from the day Biden visited has since been erased.
It wasn't until some time had passed without the laptop's owner either returning to the shop or sending payment for the repairs that MacIsaac decided to investigate the contents. What he found was damning... if it can be believed.
The story of corruption, drug use, and sexual misconduct has been pushed by Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, with the help of a former producer for Sean Hannity, was published in the New York Post because—according to Giuliani—"either nobody else would take it, or if they took it, they would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out."
That process, known as "fact checking," is apparently not much of an issue at the Rupert Murdoch-owned New York Post. Apparently the credibility of Rudy Giuliani and former Hannity employee/"reporter" Emma-Jo Morris—whose journalistic credentials include a total of three bylines—is so unimpeachable that there was no need to look for contradictory information.
They didn't concern themselves with, for example, the possibility that the real source of the Hunter Biden's emails was not a damaged laptop in a shop more than 2,000 miles from where he was living at the time. They didn't question the possibility that the emails may have been retrieved by a Russian hack or Burisma, or that they might have been altered—as was the case with hacked emails leaked during the 2016 campaign.
No, Rudy Giuliani told them where these emails came from, and that was enough for the New York Post. Thankfully, he's never shown himself to be unreliable opportunist with a "high susceptibility to disinformation," a possible drinking problem, and close connections to probable Russian spies. Thankfully his own daughter didn't recently refer to him in the context of "the cronies who create an echo chamber of lies and subservience to maintain their proximity to power." Oh wait...
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Official Trailer | Prime Video www.youtube.com
In case Rudy Giuliani had any credibility left, it went up in a puff of smoke on Wednesday as the first reviews of Borat subsequent Moviefilm were released. While critics were urged not to spoil the most dramatic moments of the movie—scheduled for release on Amazon Prime Video on Friday—Rudy Giuliani's role in the proceedings was too grotesque not to warrant some urgent attention.
The film follows Borat creator Sacha Baron Cohen, along with Bulgarian actor Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat Sagdiyev's 15-year-old daughter Tutar. Back in July of 2020, Giuliani sat down for an interview with "Tutar" at the ironically named Mark Hotel in upper Manhattan in an incident that ended with Giuliani calling the police.
The way Giuliani characterized it at the time was that he had a fairly normal interview until, he says, "This guy comes running in, wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit ... It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top ... and wasn't what I would call distractingly attractive."
Leaving aside his deeply confused use of the word "transgender," the former mayor was concerned that the whole situation was "a scam or a shakedown" and called the police. Only later did he realize that the man in the mesh top was Sacha Baron Cohen, noting, "I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn't get me."
presented without comment
But that's not quite the story that the film reveals...
In terms of the interview itself, it probably did seem fairly "normal" from Giuliani's perspective. After opening the interview with the nervous pronouncement that the former mayor is "one of her greatest heroes," Bakalova offered some softball questions giving Giuliani opportunities to praise Donald Trump and to attack China on the issue of the coronavirus.
All the while Giuliani conspicuously coughed while flouting social distancing protocol. But it was after the official interview was over that things got truly, deeply upsetting.
Giuliani went with Bakalova into the suite's bedroom to have a "drink," and it's there that Bakalova removes each of their microphones under the watch of a hidden camera. Then Giuliani asks for her phone number and address before laying down on the bed and putting his hands down his pants...
It was at that point that Sacha Baron Cohen burst in, wearing lingerie and telling Giuliani that Bakalova was 15 and therefore "too old." In reality Bakalova is 24, but it makes a bit more sense now why Giuliani thought the situation might be a shakedown. The only real problem is his assertion that Baron Cohen didn't "get" him.
Short of allowing the former mayor to fully strip naked and call himself a fraud on camera, what more could Sacha Baron Cohen have hoped for? Giuliani was either lying about the experience to get ahead of the embarrassment or is so far removed from reality that he really didn't think he'd done anything incriminating.
In 2017 Donald Trump said the following regarding accusations of a similar "shakedown" situation:
I am extremely careful. I'm surrounded by bodyguards. I'm surrounded by people. And I always tell them—anywhere, but I always tell them if I'm leaving this country, "Be very careful, because in your hotel rooms and no matter where you go, you're gonna probably have cameras." I'm not referring just to Russia, but I would certainly put them in that category.
And number one, "I hope you're gonna be good anyway. But in those rooms, you have cameras in the strangest places. Cameras that are so small with modern technology, you can't see them and you won't know. You better be careful, or you'll be watching yourself on nightly television."
I tell this to people all the time.
Evidently, Rudy Giuliani wasn't listening.
This is not the person you can trust to go to an interview unsupervised, let alone as a source for vetting secret documents. So much for that story...
What Exactly Is "Pronouns Day"?
Not all non-binary people prefer gender-neutral pronouns.
October 21, 2020 marks the third annual International Pronouns Day.
Created by an independent board and first observed in 2018, it's one of those small commemorative holidays that trends on Twitter in hopes of drawing attention to a pressing social issue, like International Women's Day (March 8th) or the ever so serious National Taco Day (October 4).
But Pronouns Day in particular "seeks to make respecting, sharing, and educating about personal pronouns commonplace." The organization's website further describes, "Referring to people by the pronouns they determine for themselves is basic to human dignity. Being referred to by the wrong pronouns particularly affects transgender and gender nonconforming people. Together, we can transform society to celebrate people's multiple, intersecting identities."
But in the words of nonbinary activist and Trevor Project's Head of Advocacy and Government Afairs, Sam Brenton, "Pronouns are hard." Never before have pronouns been scrutinized as closely as they are in 2019 for their power to (in)validate or accurately describe something as fluid as gender identity. In fact, it was only this year that the Merriam-Webster Dictionary expanded the definition of "they" "to refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary" (thus codifying a long history in English language of using "they" to refer to a singular non-gendered entity).
‘Everyone has the responsibility to be respectful.’ — The @TrevorProject’s Sam Brinton is explaining why pronouns a… https://t.co/pMMO8KRvBR— NowThis (@NowThis)1571253180.0
But throwing an additional wrench in the works is the fact that not all non-binary people prefer gender-neutral pronouns.
Take me, for instance: Despite having female biology, I couldn't pass a lie detector test saying I'm a "woman." But my pragmatic, Puritan family is still endearingly confused by the idea of "liberal arts," let alone the notion of gender fluidity. And I'd rather share a communal language with them than do the emotional and mental labor of re-orienting their worldview for them. Plus, I have the privilege of passing as female without feeling too, too, terribly dysphoric (which non-binary people can definitely suffer from, despite not identifying as trans).
But enough about me, look at Queer Eye's beloved Jonathan Van Ness. While he's been outspoken about being genderqueer, gay, and HIV positive, he prefers he/him pronouns. "The older I get, the more I think that I'm nonbinary," Van Ness said. "I'm gender nonconforming. Like, some days I feel like a man, but then other days I feel like a woman." As he told Out magazine, he doesn't identify as a man, but he does prefer "he/him/his" pronouns. In his view, those pronouns don't detract from or contradict his non-binary identity, because gender is not about simple binaries between masculine and feminine identifiers. "Any opportunity I have to break down stereotypes of the binary, I am down for it, I'm here for it," he said. "I think that a lot of times gender is used to separate and divide. It's this social construct that I don't really feel like I fit into the way I used to."
On the other hand, last month non-binary singer Sam Smith announced that their preferred pronouns are "they/them." Smith posted to Instagram, "I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out." People like Smith and Trevor Project's Sam Brenton simply feel more validated, seen, heard, and true to themselves with gender-neutral pronouns. Smith wrote, "I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f*ck it!"
Most importantly, as pretty much every non-binary person and activist is aware, changing cultural norms is hard. While LGBTQ+ activism is inspired and passionate and dedicated to expanding human rights to all gender identities, we all know that changing society's entire understanding of gender and pronoun usage is about slowly opening minds. As Smith wrote, "I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you." Happy Pronouns Day to you/him/her/they/(f)aer/zim.
Premiere: Sweet Crude Reaches Their "Ultimatum"
The bilingual pop group's latest single is an examination of self-worth
The bilingual pop sextet of Sweet Crude gracefully balances their complex pop melodies with a cacophonous whirl of drums and electro synths.
It's nearly impossible to box the band's labyrinthine sound into a single genre; perhaps that's why the band was chosen to soundtrack an episode of American Horror Story back in its third season. Their sound is all-consuming and inextricably authentic to them. Sweet Crude presents themselves as they are, and doesn't try to conform to anything other than what suits them. That actualization is also the theme of the ensembles sophomore effort, Officiel//Artificiel.
"The whole record is about trying to find your authentic self," vocalist Alexis Marceaux said in a statement. "Stripping yourself down and realizing what other people and society tell you to be, and what you actually are. And each song tells that story in its own little way."