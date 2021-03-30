It's been a couple of weeks since the Grammys, but we just can't get Dua Lipa's bedazzled pink ensembles out of our heads.

And believe it or not, we're quickly approaching a year of the British singer's sophomore album, Future Nostalgia — the record that's helped millions turn their living rooms into personal dance clubs during a very lonely period of history. I know I'm not alone when I say Lipa's blend of house, disco, and radio-ready pop has yet to grow stale.

But, if your neighbors are sick of you dancing along to "Don't Start Now" at all hours of the day, have no fear; we've put together a list of some rising pop acts that deserve attention from your ears. While Lipa's sound takes obvious cues from pop forebears like Madonna, Kylie Minogue, and Daft Punk, there's always a new crop of stars to be introduced to. If you're a fan of Lipa's simultaneously retro and futuristic sound, these artists are sure to keep the party going.

Rina Sawayama With a coveted Rising Star nomination at the 2021 BRIT Awards to her name, Rina Sawayama is hardly an underground act these days. Still, the British-Japanese pop auteur is still vastly underrated; like Lipa, her music borrows elements from funk and classic electropop, but Sawayama further propels her pop exploration with influences from 2000s R&B and nu-metal.

Jessie Ware While Jessie Ware might be well-known in her British homeland, her disco-pop is finally making waves across the pond. Her latest album, last year's What's Your Pleasure, is full of dance-floor bangers with a glittering '70s flair.

Yaeji It shouldn't come as a surprise that Yaeji appears on this list, as the Korean-American DJ has already lent a remix of "Don't Start Now" for Lipa's Club Future Nostalgia. Yaeji's solo work, particularly on 2017's EP 2, is a delight for fans of house music; "Raingurl" and "Drink I'm Sippin On" would blend seamlessly with Lipa's clubbiest anthems.

Georgia Georgia isn't shy about her appreciation for her pop predecessors — currently, her most popular track on Spotify is a cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" — but the London producer's sound is still undeniably fresh.

Róisín Murphy Irish star Róisín Murphy isn't new to the pop sphere by any means, having released music since the '90s. But after her eight-year hiatus came to a close in 2015, Murphy has been experiencing a steady resurgence in popularity, culminating in her clubby, disco-tinged album Róisín Machine from last year.

Amber Mark Combining familiar pop structures with elements of hip-hop, soul, and Brazilian bossa nova, Amber Mark is guaranteed to make you miss the club. With a voice similar to Lipa's in its deep, raspy register, Mark's songs are endlessly danceable — even if you have to push the living room furniture out of the way to do so.



