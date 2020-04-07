Broadway Straight to Your Computer: Musical Theater in Lockdown

If you're someone who loves live theater, then you know that it really can't be replicated on film.
But for the first time, live theater is no longer readily available. Broadway and the West End are both closed, as are the majority of the theaters around the world. If you're missing it as much as we are, recorded versions of beloved musicals and musical theater songs are good enough to tide us over until the theaters open their doors again.
Original "Hamilton" Cast Sings for 9-year-old's Birthday
There is no chance you can watch this without crying. None.
"Dear Evan Hansen’" Cast Performs on James Corden's Show
Late night talk show hosts are trying to spread some cheer by returning to TV, and this reunion of the original "Dear Evan Hansen" cast is certainly worth watching.
Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings "All I Ask Of You"
Andrew Lloyd Webber is obviously one of the best living composer's of all time, and it's a real treat to see him play one of the best songs ever written.
Family’s rendition of ‘One Day More’ from "Les Mis"
This isn't exactly broadway caliber, iits even better.
Live Stream Q&A's with West End Stars
Follow London Theatre on Instagram to partake in their morning warm ups and West End star Q&A's!
Watch the Online Recording of Cats
Don't worry, it's not the movie musical; it's the original stage musical from 1998 with Elaine Paige singing "Memory." Watch it here!
Watch Much Ado About Nothing
Much Ado About Nothing is one of Shakespeare's best plays, and thanks to the Public Theater and PBS, last summer's Shakespeare in the Park production is available to stream.
Watch SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway MusicalSpongeBob SquarePants The Broadway Musical for Everyone
If you're looking for light hearted entertainment, this brightly colored spectacle is just the thing to distract you from your isolation.