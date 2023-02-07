We entered 2023 fully under the grip of influencers. Names like Alix Earle and Monet McMichael sit in front of their ring lights and we eat up every product they use in their makeup routine. In fact, not only are people in love with these influencers, but every product they mention typically leads to nationwide sellouts.

The power of the influencer is not by accident. While social media apps like the ever-powerful titan TikTok are known for their algorithm that show you specific posts based on your interests, this also means a lot of advertising goes on behind the scenes. You may be watching a full minute long video that is essentially a paid-for ad by a brand.

And brands will spare no expense to convince you their product does the impossible. Whether that be longer lashes (more on that later) or a golden bronze sunless tan, there’s a constant stream of videos with an overjoyed, overpaid influencer who “has stumbled across the product to change your life.” And we all believe it.

But as time goes on and TikTok influences us to the extreme, people have begun to find flaws in influencer marketing.

The glass has shattered on the influencer mirage. Consumers have seen them using hair extensions when promoting hairspray, false lashes to accompany a miracle mascara, or using a completely different product and acting like it was another.

Let’s just say there’s been some drama within the beauty industry – so much so that Jeffree Star has risen from YouTube’s ashes and come back to honestly review makeup. Again, not on my 2023 bingo card.

So, if you’ve missed the drama, or want to know who you can trust, trust me - a random girl on the internet who has too much time on her hands and no beauty endorsements to date!

The Tarte Dubai Trip In January, Tarte organized a trip for 29 influencers and their plus ones to travel to Dubai and use/post about their products. And I mean, who would say no to this? You and your favorite person get to go to DUBAI and mess around for free? Sign me up.



odds she lets me drive ..

But the cracks eventually started to show which was all displayed in a TikTok by Barstool’s Jack McGuire. For one, Tarte sent every influencer to Dubai first class on Emirates Airline, where one ticket alone costs around $22,000 (multiply that by two for their plus ones). So $255,000 alone on plane tickets.

This is elite #journalisming

And then there’s the stay in villas at the Ritz Carlton Dubai. Which are so expensive you can’t even find pricing online. Not to mention the money they had to pay each influencer to post their products and show up – Alix Earle charges $70,000 per post alone. So how can a brand built “on credit cards and a dream” afford such a luxury marketing ploy? It’s suspicious and tone deaf in a world where people can barely afford the rising cost of $7 eggs. When the influencers were barely posting about Tarte products themselves, the jokes began to write themselves. The whole event showed how out of touch Tarte may be with their consumers. While the company refutes all allegations and “conspiracy theories,” I’m not sold. And besides the viral Juicy Lip Balm, I rarely see any of their products in anyone’s daily routine anymore.