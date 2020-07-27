After months of isolation, Taylor Swift released a surprise album, shifting the world on its axis.

Swift has always been a master of narrative and image, and true to form, folklore is as curated as any Swift album, albeit in completely new way. Though the album has inevitably been branded as too saccharine for navel-gazing folk and indie purists, it seems likely that this album will represent a fork in the road between pre and post-COVID pop.

In the promotional photos, Swift wears soft-looking sweaters and stands in forests, wrapped up in a black and white filter. In the album's first video, "cardigan," she leans over a moss-drenched piano, riding the waves of different elements.

Taylor Swift - cardigan (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com