It all started with "Kissgate" in 2014.

A blurry photo of Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss allegedly making out spread like wildfire across the internet, only to be quickly debunked by a rep for the singer. Regardless, the conspiracy theory remained prevalent, with fans dedicating an exorbitant amount of time to unearthing The Truth: that Swift and Kloss had been secretly dating for years.

Swift has always had a dedicated fanbase in the queer community, and rightfully so. For years the singer has been a powerful LGBTQ ally. But she also has a long history of queerbaiting. If you don't know, queerbaiting is defined as a "marketing technique for fiction and entertainment in which creators hint at, but then do not actually depict, same-sex romance or other LGBTQ representation." Swift's career has been rampant with it.