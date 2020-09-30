Debate Recap: The Best Tweets About the First 2020 Presidential Debate
It was a dumpster fire inside a train wreck.
The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle took place last night, September 29th.
While we've known for a long time that Trump doesn't think treating others with basic respect is a necessity, that fact has never been clearer than last night when he spent 90 minutes interrupting and insulting both opponent Joe Biden and moderator Chris Wallace. Not only was the majority of the debate just the three men talking over each other; when Trump did actually form a complete sentence, he mostly spouted blatant lies and falsehoods—not to mention that he flat-out refused to condemn white supremacy.
In fact, if you want to see just how many times both men exaggerated, twisted, or just straight up denied the truth, check out Politifacts 100% accurate fact check of the debate. It will quickly become clear that Trump almost exclusively lied while on the debate stage.
Still, facts have become a negligible facet of democracy under the Trump administration, so it's no surprise that Trump supporters still feel certain that their president's truly childish behavior in the debate was not only acceptable but praiseworthy. To be honest, it's difficult to fathom that there are many truly undecided voters at this point. You're either against the rise of fascism, white supremacy, misogyny, and misinformation, or you're voting for Trump and have decided those things are fine with you. In the most polarizing political moment perhaps in the history of America, the undecided voter is rare (and probably not paying attention).
So if most people are already certain about who they're voting for, why did anyone watch the debate? Let's be honest with ourselves: we watched because we knew it would be such a disaster it would be entertaining, we watched as a form of passive self-flagellation, and most of all we watched so we could keep up with the Twitter discourse. The only bright spot in the darkness of 2020 is the endlessly hilarious Twitter takes that both encompass the chaos of the moment and remind us not to take anything too seriously.
Here are our favorite Tweets about the first 2020 presidential debate, divided by category.
Watching the debate as a form of self punishment
Self care is easier said than done, and as the months of social isolation wear on, we're all getting more and more prone to doom-scrolling on social media, reading opinions that we know will make us angry, and engaging in Facebook comment battles with our weird great uncle who might be an actual Neo-Nazi now. For many of us, watching the debate was just an extension of this toxic behavior.
https://t.co/a4yomieMva— Michael Tannenbaum (@Michael Tannenbaum)1601429657.0
We protected our mental health by not watching this debate.— Black Women Radicals (@Black Women Radicals)1601433502.0
Just marveling at how much three men can talk over each other
The amount of times Trump interrupted either the moderator or Joe Biden were truly countless, and ultimately forced Biden and Wallace to interrupt him and each other to get a word in edgewise. What resulted had a similar energy to a Kindergarten classroom if all the students were on amphetamines.
lol did trump’s kindergarten teacher never teach him to wait his turn to talk— hannah 🧃 doing school (@hannah 🧃 doing school)1601428437.0
This debate makes Uncut Gems feel like a Bob Ross episode by comparison— Evan Rytlewski (@Evan Rytlewski)1601429390.0
We HAVE the technology to mute a microphone. That is something that we have.— Crawford M Horton (@Crawford M Horton)1601432161.0
Mocking and/or pitying Chris Wallace
Poor Chris Wallace had the toughest job of the night. He had to try to maintain some semblance of control while asking important questions and then ensuring that the American people could actually hear the answers to the questions. It ultimately proved to be an impossible task, and America was divided on whether or not he could have done better.
Someone start a GoFundme for Chris Wallace’s bar tab— Dominic Ciaverella (@Dominic Ciaverella)1601431556.0
Chris Wallace is struggling, trying to seem like a jovial hale fellow well met., while being mugged.— ANNE LAMOTT (@ANNE LAMOTT)1601430166.0
Feeling bad for Hillary and despising the amount of toxic masculinity on display
If I wanted to watch three out-of-touch old white men yell at each other, I would have just waited for my family Thanksgiving in Texas.
The silver lining of this debate is that now we have a video to show people when they ask what "toxic masculinity" is— Emily Atkin (@Emily Atkin)1601429114.0
Thanks, I’m fine. But everyone better vote. https://t.co/fkuQ042HvM— Hillary Clinton (@Hillary Clinton)1601434432.0
Men are too emotional to be president.— Jill Filipovic (@Jill Filipovic)1601433085.0
From the moment Joe Biden said "Would you just shut up, man," many started thinking about the double standards for men and women in power.
Just straight up insults
It's not about looks, but these are pretty funny.
trump looks like a tupperware container after you had spaghetti in it— ꧁Madimoiselle꧂ (@꧁Madimoiselle꧂)1601430530.0
Biden: It's hard to get any word in with this clown Trump covered in orange makeup: Hey hey let me just tell you— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn Torabi)1601439951.0
Trump refusing to condemn white supremacy
wallace: condemn white supremacy biden: yeah say it the president: https://t.co/pJk5UGiXeK— ziwe (@ziwe)1601433546.0
12-hours later and Trump still hasn’t said he misspoke about white supremacy and the Proud Boys gang.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@Rex Chapman🏇🏼)1601481848.0
he said "how do you feel about black people" trump said "i love the police"— giabuchi lastrassi (@giabuchi lastrassi)1601431190.0
There were no winners and the losers were the American people
While we think Biden did his best to retain some level of calm under the circumstances, there is no question that the entire debate was a disaster that provided almost no concrete information.
trump: i support bad things. my opponent supports good things biden: shut up, man. i do not— Shaun (@Shaun)1601435217.0
Trump: BABHAHAEJRNTKIDDUEHEHEHEJASJDBBDNRIRIF Biden: KANDJFFISUWBEJTKGUBWBSKAISHSBDBDBDBEH— Natalie (@Natalie)1601428783.0
this debate https://t.co/jjYUNagilZ— Hannah Jewell (@Hannah Jewell)1601430326.0
While I feel that I could summon the rage to creatively disembowel Trump, Joe Biden only makes me angry enough to w… https://t.co/CNwxsZKBdr— Brooke Ivey Johnson (@Brooke Ivey Johnson)1601435192.0
Just....f**k Trump
Disgustingly, Trump repeatedly went after Biden's family, insulting his son Hunter repeatedly and (falsely) claiming he had received money from Russia and been dishonorably discharged. Trump then later made it very clear that he is prepared to deny the election results should he lose.
Politics aside, if any other American were on national TV bum-rushing a parent as they talked about a vet son havin… https://t.co/xpIEa1n12v— Jeffrey Wright (@Jeffrey Wright)1601439165.0
For those who hadn’t been listening for the past 4 years, Trump just told you that he ain't leaving and that he is… https://t.co/dd0XUILF9y— Ava DuVernay (@Ava DuVernay)1601435250.0
Joe Biden spent the final moments of the debate urging Americans to vote. Donald Trump spent the final moments of t… https://t.co/Altz1izDX1— Elizabeth Warren (@Elizabeth Warren)1601433820.0
No matter what you took away from the debate last night, make sure you're registered to vote and have a plan to do so. Check your voter registration at Vote.Org.
- 25 Best Tweets From The Third Presidential Debate - Popdust ›
- election 2020 ›
- "Hunger Games" of the 2020 presidential election begin! ›
- SNL 2020 DNC Election Impressions RANKED - Popdust ›
- Elizabeth Warren Is the Chuck Norris of the Democratic Debate ... ›
The Most Underrated Pop Punk Songs of the 2000s
Slap on your old Chucks and revisit some iconic deep cuts
There was a special kind of angst fueling the music of the early 2000s.
Pop punk, post-grunge, and other guitar-laden subgenres consumed the mainstream. Pete Wentz and Hayley Williams, with their thick eyeliner and greasy bangs, made the magazine rounds, while potty-mouth bands like Simple Plan and Bowling for Soup topped the charts with their dated quirky syntax ("and if you're hearing what I'm saying / then I want to hear you say, "I'm gay!")
Every Avenue - Think of You Later (Empty Room)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0fa93ce21696d7271fd392da75a4205f"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XHFhNne6sNU?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Every Avenue was a pop punk band destined for greatness. Their catchy sophomore effort, <em>Picture Perfect,</em> cracked the Billboard 200, and the group began touring extensively with legendary bands such as Mayday Parade and All Time Low. Unfortunately, the Michigan group fizzled out in 2012, but their three albums were all compelling records that remain heavily slept on. </p><p>"Think of You Later (Empty Room)" is an especially great late-aughts gem. Frontman David Strauchman, with his metallic gauges and pointy bangs, bellows about the pain of falling asleep heartbroken and alone, a sentiment that still hits home in 2020. The track's catchy hook, rhythmic guitars, and melodramatic lyrics ("so quit your cryin' and wipe the tears from your eyes/ cause this is 'see you later'/ I'm not into goodbyes) should have propelled the power ballad to mainstream stardom, but it instead became a gem in indie circles.</p>
Cartel - The Perfect Mistake<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="3417563d8eef1716a8d5d9cb9853bfec"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/T4ZFN3D4-8s?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Driven by an MTV origin-story, a super cute lead singer, and a knack for soaring pop melodies, Cartel's <em>Chroma</em> propelled the Georgia pop-punk outfit to mainstream acclaim. But a lot of fans shifted their attention away from the quartet after their lackluster sophomore effort failed to generate as much praise. </p><p>On <em>Cycles</em>, the band returned refreshed and re-energized, and as a result, "The Perfect Mistake" is one of their best songs in years. Will Pugh's vocals had never snapped with so much vigor, and the band's guitars churned with a newfound sense of urgency. It's a shame the band's mainstream interest fizzled out, because it turns out Cartel was just getting started.</p>
The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus - Atrophy<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="5ad19ab597fba34645af1df96875bd04"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/kNzjTFFOF3E?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While many only associate the Florida sextet with their anti-domestic violence anthem "Face Down," the single's coinciding album <em>Don't You Fake It</em> was actually a great pop-punk record in its entirety. Incorporating screamo with emo guitars and pop-punk melodies, "Atrophy" is an RJA deep cut that showed the band's genre-blending potential.</p><p>While RJA's newer records have retained some of their angsty charms, a major sophomore slump buried the group in a way they never truly bounced back from, and that's a shame because at their best, the band was truly captivating.</p>
Story of the Year - Apathy Is a Deathwish<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0d52599b766e2a6ab42ee0046e662bec"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NLL8bEDdxsQ?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While many associate Story of The Year with their pop-heavy 2003 debut, <em>Page Avenue</em>, 2008s, <em>The Black Swan</em> was one of the band's heaviest and most satisfying efforts. "Apathy is a Deathwish," with its crunchy guitars and hefty screams, is a grandiose ode to the dangers of disinterest and, as a result, offers some of the band's best songwriting. With lyrics like, "Blank stares across the room, taking the dead broadcast/ All ambitions disappear waiting for our lives to pass," the sentiment still remains eerily true in 2020.</p><p><center><script async src="//pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/js/adsbygoogle.js"></script><!-- Popdust Mobile Banner 320x100 --><ins class="adsbygoogle" style="display:inline-block;width:320px;height:100px" data-ad-client="ca-pub-4301469008561137" data-ad-slot="6952751205"></ins><script> (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({}); </script></center></p>
Motion City Soundtrack - Point Of Extinction<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="0b9730a8c2820e9923dfeaf9db66ef7d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Q1ziq0O-Vo0?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Another song whose sentiment radiates loudly in the current landscape, Motion City Soundtrack's <em>Even If It Kills Me </em>is rank with pop-punk moodiness. The deep-cut "Point of Extinction" has all the makings of a radio single, but for some reason, it just didn't take off. The Minneapolis outfit spawned plenty of other fantastic hits, and even today remains a treasured pop-punk band. "Point of Extinction's" snappy guitars and infectious melodies make us all wish it was about 3 minutes longer, but alas.</p>
Amber Pacific - Fall Back into My Life<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="7b92f5f337020b73107512c64b1d65ce"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/o9oaNXiIw_I?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Amber Pacific never took off the way their contemporaries did, which is strange considering their sophomore record, <em>Truth in Sincerity </em>was one of the most anticipated efforts of 2007 and debuted at number 64 on the <em>Billboard 200</em>. But the band slowly dissolved after their sophomore success as general interests in the band waned.</p><p>Regardless, "Fall Back into My Life" remains the pinnacle of 2000s pop-punk, even if mainstream fans of the genre don't include it on their "Best Of" lists. The cheesy lyrics and the anthemic chorus made the track a soundtrack for awkward teenage romance.</p>
Yellowcard - Down on My Head<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b59cb7f98f7f9772a404da466842da0e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0wUjKZ9H8qw?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>While the pioneering pop-punk band is known for an eclectic collection of hits, "Down on My Head" somehow wasn't one of them. The moving power-ballad touches on a never-ending depressive episode, and in turn, carries heavy meaning in 2020. "I never thought I would wake up in bed, watching the world coming down on my head." As the violins swell in the background, the song reminds us that it's okay to feel completely overwhelmed by it all, and it shows the pop-punk was much more meaningful than the toilet humor of Bowling For Soup.</p>
Tattletales From Tanqueray Is Humans of New York's Most Enthralling Story Yet
Stephanie Johnson—AKA Tanqueray—was once one of NYC's most infamous burlesque dancers. Her story has captivated millions.
During the past few months of quarantine, my days and weeks have blended into each other, turning into an almost indistinguishable spiral that I'm partly convinced is a time warp.
But this week felt different for one reason alone: Each day when I checked Facebook, a new chapter of Tanqueray's story appeared.
People familiar with Humans of New York might remember Tanqueray from a post that appeared last November. Dressed in a glorious faux fur coat and hat, the elderly woman charmed and awed HONY audiences with stories of her life and times as one of New York's most notorious burlesque dancers.