Even Meryl Streep Couldn't Save Netflix's "The Prom"
Ryan Murphy is dependably...bad.
Netflix's star-studded The Prom should have had everything it needs to be a delightful 90 minutes.
You throw together Meryl Streep, Keegan Michael Key, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, and likable newcomer Jo Ellen Pellman, and you should have at least an entertaining experience, if not a certifiable hit. Unfortunately, there's something about The Prom that makes you want to like it so much more than you actually do.
Based off the hit Broadway show of the same name, "The Prom" was directed by Ryan Murphy. Murphy is best-known for "Glee," which RogerEbert.com fittingly describes as "mostly half-assed, but occasionally sublime." Murphy brings much of that same energy to his latest project, injecting the movie with plenty of dance breaks, corny dialogue, and winks at musical theater fans.
The movie opens on Dee Dee Allen (Streep), a long-time starlet known for her belt, opening up a new Broadway show about Eleanor Roosevelt alongside Barry Glickman (Corden). The two soon find out that the show was a flop, and are in need of new project to get the world's attention and prove to themselves that they're still on top. Angie Dickinson and Trent Oliver (Nicole Kidman and Andrew Rannells), a show girl and a recent Juilliard graduate, help them come up with a plot to travel to a tiny town in Indiana to assist a girl named Emma (Jo Ellen Pellman) in her simple pursuit of overcoming her high school's homophobic rules and taking her girlfriend to the prom.
James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Rannells, Meryl Streep in The Prom
The unlikely heroes descend on the town with gusto and glitter, quickly proving that their altruism is nothing but self-aggrandizement. From there, things unfold in a fun—if predictable—manner. The New York crew is soon humbled by the wholesome little town, ultimately facing their own demons as they begin to realize that helping Emma should never have been a mere publicity stunt. But things start to go downhill in the second half of the film.
The musical numbers range from mildly entertaining to incredibly cringeworthy. As much as we love Nicole Kidman, her rendition of "Zazz" makes even the worst Glee number seem high quality, and while Andrew Rannells is an enormous presence, even he couldn't make "Love Thy Neighbor" seem anything but almost insultingly tone deaf. When broken down, the message of the movie seems to be: "If you just explain to bigots that Jesus really wanted them to love everyone, they all of a sudden will completely accept the LGBTQ+ community!"
The Prom "Love Thy Neighbor"
If you're an American whose been paying attention at all in the last four years, you know that this "Why can't we all just get along?!" narrative is not only tired, but a dangerous oversimplification of deeply complicated and fraught social issues.
Admittedly, Pellman's recitation of "Unruly Heart" is moving, and it isn't unimaginable that a previously close-minded Midwestern family seeing The Prom on their NYC vacation might leave the theater with a slightly different perception of LGBTQ+ individuals thanks to the lovable character of Emma. But now, as a Netflix movie that will reach a much wider audience while offering very little of the magic that makes us forgive live theater for a myriad of sins, the story arc lacks nuance and feels detached from reality.
The Prom also featured some of the most misguided casting you're likely to see this year or possibly ever. While Meryl Streep can play any role she's thrust into, it seems a waste to opt for her fame and acting talent over the belting ability of an actual musical theater star. Kerry Washington was wasted as the bigoted PTA mom, Nicole Kidman has no business dancing or singing or, frankly, speaking in an American accent, and while James Corden was serviceable, it was frustrating that Murphy chose a straight man to play a role that revolves around the trauma of coming out.
Overall, while The Prom clearly has good intentions and while LGBTQ+ representation is, of course, important—the music, casting, and execution weren't good enough to make up for a fundamentally lazy plot.
This Haunts Me: Murderous Cartoon Animals of the 2000s
Web shows like "Happy Tree Friends" and "Llamas With Hats" emblemize a disturbing trend that I can't shake from my memory.
Last week, a friend of mine brought to our group chat a question that'd leave my brain spinning with nostalgia for the rest of the day: "What's everyone's favorite terrible viral video from the 2000s?"
We immediately covered the basics: Original songs like "Shoes" and "Chocolate Rain," the purely insane (but still sort of relevant?) "Leave Britney Alone," the insta-party trick "Daft Hands," and Weezer's "Pork and Beans" music video that managed to convene all the aforementioned videos into one nifty time capsule. Soon, we were discussing the deep cuts of mid-2000s YouTube virality, including the equally adorable and disturbing animated web series "Happy Tree Friends."
Meet America's Favorite "Proud Boys"
Like K-Pop stans before them, these "proud boys" are drowning out the voices of white supremacists.
At the first presidential debate, Donald Trump was given an opportunity to disavow the violent white supremacist group known as the Proud Boys.
The Proud Boys—who have made a name for themselves by instigating violence with anti-fascist activists and Black Lives Matter protesters—insist that they are not white supremacists, defining themselves instead as "western chauvinists." In effect, this means that they are welcoming to racial minorities... as long as those racial minorities agree that white culture and "western civilization" are fundamentally better than the rest of the world.
Proud to Commit
Amateur Codebreakers Just Solved a 50-Year-Old Zodiac Killer Mystery
The hidden message of the Z 340 cipher had remained a mystery since the killer sent it in 1969.
From 1968 to 1974, Northern California was terrorized by a mysterious killer who taunted the police and forced the press to publish his coded messages.
It's a disturbing case that was documented in David Fincher's 2007 film Zodiac. But without a real resolution to the mystery, there's no telling how much the movie left out.
Indie Roundup: Five New Releases to Stream Now
Here's what to listen to this week.
If you're anything like us, you're probably overwhelmed by the sheer number of albums being released on a weekly basis.
Popdust's weekly column, Indie Roundup, finds the five best albums coming out each week so that you don't have to. Every Friday, we'll tell you what's worth listening to that might not already be on your radar.
The Avalanches, We Will Always Love You<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:755yBlrk0Sz8tIgMMTgyr1" id="97fe5" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f96f08838972f1c288d0e161f250f400" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>The Avalanches—the idiosyncratic electro-pop duo of Robbie Chater and Tony Di Blasi—have returned with another collection of their sample-heavy music, <em>We Will Always Love You. </em>Containing hundreds of snippets of other songs, the album further proves the Avalanches' knack for reworking well-loved tracks: sounds from Blood Orange's Dev Hynes, the Smiths' Johnny Marr, and many others can be heard.</p>
Kamaiyah, No Explanations<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0bIDRQ0mvNC1DCTzg2l4Cd" id="8859f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="cf20cc8f75142cec987701fc015288e7" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After launching her own label GRND.WRK earlier this year, spunky Bay Area rapper Kamaiyah has dropped her third project of the year, <em>No Explanations. </em>The record sees the former XXL Freshman Class inductee once again lean into the influences of her '90s hip-hop forebearers, complete with party-ready beats and an infectiously energetic flow.</p>
Guided by Voices, Styles We Paid For<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:48qqCHVRA13JVscyeuPTCw" id="c292b" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="f7fd458f1d82504abe5d7a680ee775a0" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Having formed in the '80s, the expansive catalogue of Guided by Voices remains one of the most revered discographies in indie rock today. Even after two hiatuses, the Ohio band—led by principal songwriter Robert Pollard—still manages to put out new music, including <em>Styles We Paid For. </em>Originally, the band had intended to put out an all-analog record, but lockdown forced the members of GBV to record their individual parts remotely. Still, the record proves the band have managed to keep up with the times.</p>
Osees, Panther Rotate<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:74cNFrEotN1EgfDVypvLKR" id="7cf3f" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="d50118fcf9fdf7a80e86a844413e86fd" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>After changing their name (again) this summer, garage-rock icons Osees (f.k.a. Thee Oh Sees, Oh Sees, etc.) released their twenty-third album, <em>Protean Threat</em>. With so much extra time on his hands this year, frontman John Dwyer has released its companion album, <em>Panther Rotate, </em>composed of "remixes, field recordings, and sonic experiments using all sounds generated by the hum and crackle of the desert farm," according to the band's <a href="https://www.castlefacerecords.com/products/osees-panther-rotate" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">website</a>.</p>
Nilufer Yanya, Feeling Lucky? EP<iframe src="https://embed.spotify.com/?uri=spotify:album:0mWQGICfoe7XAWueJRuAgV" id="53101" frameborder="0" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="461b18e6f6f201837969c834c8498bb3" expand="1" height="480" width="100%"></iframe><p>Though last year saw the release of her stellar album <em>Miss Universe, </em>Nilufer Yanya was feeling a little less royal this year. The British singer-songwriter wrote her new EP, <em>Feeling Lucky?, </em>as a means to reckon with the turmoil that is 2020. Over slick, reverb-heavy rock, Yanya uses her distinctive croon to voice her anxieties as the world around her endlessly changes outside of her control.</p>
"The Mandalorian" Season 2, Episode 7 Recap
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 15: The Believer" (written and directed by Rick Famuyiwa) premiered Friday, December 11th on Disney Plus
With only one more episode remaining in Season 2, fans will likely be disappointed that Chapter 15 barely hits 32 minutes, excluding credits. And let's be honest, not a lot happened. "The Believer" did however unexpectedly treat us to what is probably the best dramatic performance of the series: Bill Burr (returning) as Migs Mayfeld.
Let's talk Mayfeld and breakdown the best and worst moments of The Mandalorian, Season 2, Episode 7.
Warning: this review contains spoilers.
