Can a Secret Trump, COVID-19 Documentary Sway the Election?
Totally Under Control is premiering on Netflix at a moment when it's revelations about the Trump administration have serious potential to change minds.
In the lead-up to a presidential election in the US, there is always a rush among authors and documentarians to share a perspective on one candidate or the other.
Whether they're driven by pure opportunism—making a cash grab amid the nation's political fervor—or by a sense of moral duty to expose important truths to the voting public, there is always a question of whether these efforts can really make a difference in an election's outcome.
Of course, the reality is that the audience for these exposés is predetermined. In our increasingly polarized political climate, most people have their trusted sources of information, and it's rare for any of these books or films to preach their messages to anyone who is not already a member of the choir.
From Bob Woodward's recent book Rage to Peter Schweizer and Steve Bannon's hit Clinton Cash, these projects promise to shift our system's razor-thin margins in one direction or the other, but tend to generate more headlines than they do changed votes.
With that said, 2020 has been an exceptional year, and Totally Under Control may prove to be an exceptional case.
TOTALLY UNDER CONTROL | Official Trailer HD www.youtube.com
Written by Alex Gibney (The Inventor, Going Clear)—and directed by Gibney alongside Ophelia Harutyunyan and Suzanne Hillinger—Totally Under Control was produced in secret over the course of five months, and is set for release on Netflix on October 13.
It tells the story of the Trump administration's gross mishandling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, pieced together from a blend of publicly available information as well as interviews with administration insiders.
Critics who have been allowed early access to the film have lauded its sober and authoritative presentation of events, but that's beside the point. Will it actually change anyone's mind?
Generally speaking, Totally Under Control seems like the kind of politically motivated film that—however truthful—would be handily dismissed by Trump supporters as "fake news." At any other time, it would be foolish to expect anyone who didn't already despise the president to even watch the movie.
But in the last week, something happened that has managed to shock some of the president's less devoted followers when even the death toll of over 210,000 Americans could not: Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
At 74 years old, and well above what's considered a healthy weight, Donald Trump is in one of the highest risk groups for the COVID-19. The fatality rate for men in President Trump's age range is over 5%—compared to less than 1% for the general population—yet he seemed to be taking few precautions to avoid exposure to the virus.
Through last Thursday—when the president reportedly received his first positive test—he continued holding a mix of indoor and outdoor fundraisers and rallies where crowds were packed tightly together and facemasks were a rarity, and reportedly he even scolded advisors for wearing masks inside the White House.
These habits have contributed to a sense among the president's supporters that concerns over the virus were overblown, and that the precautionary measures advocated by medical authorities were unnecessary. "It's a hoax," said his supporters. "It's no worse than the flu," "I'll wear a mask if I feel sick," and so on.
But then came the revelation that the president's lax attitude had finally produced its inevitable consequence. Currently at least 34 people with close connections to the White House have been confirmed as infected. And some steadfast supporters may finally be questioning the president's approach to the coronavirus crisis.
According to a morning consult poll taken in the days after the news broke, 48% of Republican respondents described themselves as either somewhat or very surprised by the news, compared to just 37% of Democrats. And 63% of voters—including 35% of Republican respondents—said that Trump did not take proper precautions to protect himself from the virus.
While that number should be a great deal higher, it represents a surprising share of the party that has remained consistently loyal to the president. Trump's approval among Republicans has remained in the mid-to-high 80s throughout his tenure. Even when the topic was narrowed specifically to the president's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, 80% of Republicans voiced their approval as of mid-September.
Does this mean that this 35% of Republicans may be open to new perspectives on Donald Trump's handling of the crisis? Will they be willing to take the message of Totally Under Control seriously?
That depends largely on how successful Donald Trump is at controlling the story. He has already taken some big, potentially risky moves in an effort to assuage his voters' fears—downplaying the severity of his case, going for a highly criticized drive among his fans, returning to the White House to finish his treatment and pose for staged photos, and touting an experimental antibody treatment as "a cure" which he has promised to make available for free to every American (a prospect which is likely impossible).
If these and other measures are enough to solidify the narrative that Trump has quickly recovered from a severe viral infection, and that the pandemic will soon be handled, then it's unlikely that Totally Under Control will make much of a difference at all.
But if, by next Tuesday, recent uncertainty and skepticism remain in effect and people who would otherwise be resistant to this kind of exposé are desperate for a peak behind the curtain, this documentary has the potential to grab the country's attention and maybe even persuade a significant percentage of voters who would otherwise have ignored it.
For the time being, the race remains tight, and Donald Trump's underhanded tactics have the potential to erase Joe Biden's narrow lead in key states. But if enough people see what administration insiders have to say about Trump's chaotic and deadly approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, the balance could shift solidly to a Democratic victory.
Only time will tell.
The 10 Best Lesbian and Queer Movies of All Time
WLW deserve to see their lives represented on screen.
Unless you're white, cis-gendered, and heterosexual, it can be hard to find films that reflect your lived experience.
If you're anything like me, you suffer through even the worst movies just because some Reddit user said there was one lesbian kiss somewhere in the second hour of the film. Womxn-loving-womxn relationships have long been fetishized, ignored, or poorly represented in movies, but thankfully there are a few hidden gems out there that get it right.
1. Bound (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="686cb7e56446961eb59e4a5e34775dc2"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/gzAtuprN3tg?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't seen <em>Bound</em>, you're missing out on a true WLW classic. Before the Wachowski siblings hit the big time with <em>The Matrix, </em>they made this unforgettably campy movie starring <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba4c07037" target="_blank">Jennifer Tilly</a> and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2ba91d8c82" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Gina Gershon</a>. </p><p>The story follows the torrid love affair between a mobster's girlfriend and her lesbian-next-door neighbor. Violet and Corky are as electric as they are funny, and there are plenty of love scenes to make you drool. According to the <a href="https://www2.bfi.org.uk/news-opinion/news-bfi/lists/10-great-lesbian-films" target="_blank">British Film Institute</a>, "<em>Bound</em> completed a 90s trilogy of (in critic B. Ruby Rich's phrase) 'Lethal Lesbians' films (beginning with <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a36431f" target="_blank"><em>Thelma & Louise</em></a>, 1991, and <a href="http://explore.bfi.org.uk/4ce2b7a9e7d13" target="_blank"><em>Basic Instinct</em></a>, 1992) – a cinematic expression of lesbian feminist desire."</p>
2. The Handmaiden (2016)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="e7380b7c94aaca2296492d6c142b0b0c"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/whldChqCsYk?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Set in the 1930s (who doesn't love a good lesbian period drama?) <em>The Handmaiden</em> is a South Korean erotic psychological thriller directed by Park Chan-wook and starring Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo and Cho Jin-woong. It takes place in Korea when the country was under Japanese rule, and follows the devious plot of "Count Fujiwara" to steal the inheritance of a rich but secluded heiress. He plans to seduce the heiress and then commit her to an asylum and steal her fortune for himself. He recruits a pickpocket, Sook-hee, to pose as her maid and convince her to marry him. Instead, the heiress and Sook-hee soon begin a sexually intimate relationship. This masterpiece of cinema is worth a watch no matter who you are, but it's definitely an added bonus that it features some of the hottest lesbian love scenes ever put on film. <br></p>
3. Carol (2015)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a8ef6a9c87bd9de9ccc2e7b266844b01"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Lt-WC9xa7qs?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Todd Haynes, this instant classic thrust Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara into the category of queer icons almost immediately. The film is based on Patricia Highsmith's excellent book <em>The Price of Salt, </em>and tells the story of two women, Therese Belevit and Carol Aird, who live very different lives in New York City in the early 1950s. While Therese is struggling to get by working at a department store, Carol is a wealthy, high-society lady in the midst of a messy divorce. Despite everything, the two women have an intense connection that leads them into a tumultuous love affair. <em><u></u></em></p><p>Every performance in this movie is top notch, and it's so beautifully shot and scored that afterwards you can actually feel good about watching a quality film (even if you just put it on for the hot motel scene).</p>
4. Desert Hearts (1985)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a6f7505649b93353c6729165a12b3821"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/btiuZwlYhyI?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>This film about seeking independence and self-actualization through a queer romance was astoundingly ahead of it's time. Helen Shaver plays Professor Vivian Bell, who is taking some time for herself at a ranch in Nevada after finalizing her divorce from her husband. She soon meets Cay Rivers, played by Patricia Charbonneau, who lives and works at the ranch. As the two fall in love, the movie reveals itself to be a shockingly progressive meditation on the fluidity of sexuality. </p>
5. Pariah (2011)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="996644e20e9e2f74fa7c947945fae950"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/rbBiTlGhrPY?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>A smash hit at its world premiere at the 2011 Sundance Film Festival, this stirring film cements the immensity of director/writer Dee Rees' talent. Many directors end up making a coming of age movie that reflects their own experiences, but few offer a perspective as badly needed as Rees' story about her own Black queerness. The film follows the life of a teenager named Alike (artfully played by Adepero Oduye) as she discovers her sexuality and gender identity despite backlash from her more conservative parents. While this movie is often heart-wrenching, it also makes plenty of time for the joy of first love and self-discovery. </p>
6. The Favourite (2018)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="b4f8e0763d73cfa34cefba4215c718e1"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SYb-wkehT1g?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Is there anything better than Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone, and Olivia Coleman embroiled in a torrid love triangle? No. The answer is no. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, this darkly funny period piece about three women's struggle to feel powerful in a patriarchal world is as stirring as it is bizarre. As Weisz and Stone (as Sarah and Abigail) fight for the love of the queen through sexual favors, the audience is taken on a deliciously twisted ride full of desire and the corrupting force of power. </p>
7. Tomboy (2007)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="fe5f2ba8bfa39f839b983dc23fd906e0"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Jb-Oys-IcWE?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Between <em>Tomboy</em> and <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em>, Céline Sciamma is becoming one of the most prominent figures in queer cinema. While <em>Tomboy</em> has fewer spine-tingling sex scenes than Sciamma's 2019 offering, it's definitely just as powerful of a meditation on what it means to be a queer woman or gender non-conforming individual. The film follows a 10-year-old named Laure who moves to a new town and decides to reinvent herself as the boy she's always wanted to be. As we watch Laure traverse that first summer with her new haircut and oversized T-shirts, it's impossible not to reflect on your own childhood, and all the ways you were shaped by the gender roles you may or may not have ascribed to. </p>
8. The Watermelon Woman (1996)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="984236abc583a8af5cb479528ccda103"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/jYyRYngh9oc?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>As <a href="https://www.autostraddle.com/100-best-lesbian-queer-bisexual-movies-285412/?all=1" target="_blank"><em>Autostraddle</em></a> puts it, "Cheryl Dunye's debut feature is a work of Black lesbian cinema highly aware of its place within film history." Within this film, Dunye is not only claiming space for her Black lesbian identity; she's also asserting her right to build a world that works for her. Funny, quirky, hot, and occasionally uncomfortable, <em>The Watermelon Woman</em> is required watching. </p>
9. But I'm a Cheerleader (1999)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="a4474342ac2f27c7ff069b89e1de6c3e"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/YxxaLMGi9ng?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>If you haven't already seen this defining work of queer cinema, it's time to change that before your next Taimi date finds out how behind you are. Perhaps one of the best things about this movie is how thoroughly misunderstood it is by straight audiences and critics. It was first released to very poor reviews because the largely cis-het critics in charge of reviewing the film just could not understand how the traumatic subject matter could exist alongside a decidedly campy, spoofy aesthetic. But the queers get it, and we love it. The movie's satirical bent mocks the absurdity of homophobia while Natasha Lyonne and Clea Duvall give such grounded, relatable performances that you can't help but to feel their specific brand of young queer yearning right alongside them. The movie also includes performances from Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Williams, Cathy Moriarty, Mink Stole, and RuPaul. </p>
10. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)<span style="display:block;position:relative;padding-top:56.25%;" class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="93f96f1075833565fbf6e473ae762c4d"><iframe lazy-loadable="true" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R-fQPTwma9o?rel=0" width="100%" height="auto" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" style="position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;"></iframe></span><p>Directed by Céline Sciamma and starring Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel, <em>Portrait of a Lady on Fire</em> is one of the most beautiful subversions of the male gaze to ever be shown on a screen. The period piece takes place in France in 1760, and follows the story of portrait painter Marianne (Noémie Merlant), and Héloïse (Adèle Haenel), a rich noblewoman engaged to be married to a man she's never met. Marianne comes to stay with Héloïse in order to secretly paint a portrait of her to be sent to her husband-to-be. What ensues is a powerful battle of wills that ultimately transforms into a firey intimacy between the two women. <a href="https://www.popdust.com/portrait-of-a-lady-on-fire-and-the-creation-of-the-female-gaze-2645396034.html" target="_blank">As I've previously discussed</a>, the most powerful thing about the film is Sciamma's ability to build a world that is almost completely free of toxic masculine energy or the male gaze. </p>
LANY Reveal Their Most Authentic Selves on "mama's boy"
They say you must choose between going big or going home—but on LANY's third full-length album, the alt-pop trio do both.
According to Wikipedia, LANY is an alternative rock band.
This classification feels wrong, even in consideration of how hazy and debatable the term "alternative" is in the context of music. But the pop group, based in Los Angeles by way of Nashville, do make songs most fervently loved by melomaniac teen girls fond of labeling things as alternative or "counter" for the sake of feeling quirky or different—so a superfan's editing of their Wikipedia page likely explains this inaccurate categorization.
I say this all not dismissively, but knowingly, as I, myself, was a 19-year-old girl just a half-decade ago, living through a phase in which anything mainstream or popular deeply offended me—and enjoying a band like LANY, DIY but only faintly left-of-center, felt like a betrayal of hipster-dom.
So I, too, was the kind of fan who would hide my favorite bands' pop identities behind other descriptors. They weren't pop, because plain pop was basic. They were indie pop, or alt-pop. They were superior.
