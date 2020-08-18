Sharon Stone is pleading with America to vote Donald Trump out of office so we can improve our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a series of Instagram posts, the Basic Instinct and Ratched actress has detailed the horrifying circumstances her family has been dealing with.

Already this year Stone has lost her grandmother and her godmother to the coronavirus pandemic. Now her younger sister, Kelly, along with Kelly's husband Bruce, have both been hospitalized with the viral infection in their home state of Montana. Stone first posted an image of her sister's hospital room on Sunday with the accompanying message, "One of you non-mask wearers did this," and "Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE?"