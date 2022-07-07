Summer’s in full swing! From Pride parades to picnics and poolside convos, I’m already enjoying all that the summer has to offer. The next few months pose more of the same. But when I need fresh summertime excitement, I turn to — you guessed it — the Allure Beauty Box.

I’m at my most adventurous in the summer. I hike, swim, cliff dive, travel, and experiment with whatever comes my way. The weather is good so my mood is good and I feel super actualized. It’s not just about thrill-seeking adventure — to be honest, that isn’t how I spend most of my time. Usually, I find adventure in the small things. Like dressing up for Zoom meetings. Or experimenting with my beauty routine.

I generally keep my beauty routine pretty minimal. But in the summer, I want to try new products, new looks, and entirely new aesthetics. One day I simply want glowy skin and a Blue Crush-esque beachy flush. On other days I want a sleek Zoe Kravitz-like, cool-girl, minimal routine. Sometimes I even want to go full Y2K and Euphoria Party Girl-chic.

If I indulged myself on every whim, I’d be knee-deep in products and debt. Instead, I get my fix from the Allure Beauty Box and get creative with what arrives every month.

What Is The Allure Beauty Box?

A delightful cornucopia of sample sizes and full-sized goodies, the Allure Beauty Box is a monthly subscription that shares whatever’s abuzz in the beauty world for low stakes and an even lower price.

The Allure Beauty Box gives me something to look forward to each month. It’s no secret — I adore my beauty products. I adore following makeup tutorials and pouring over skincare rituals — my social media feeds know this well. But rather than spending a bunch on every last thing on my never-ending list of “wants,” I let Allure’s beauty editors do what beauty editors do best and select effective, high-quality products that are completely worth it.

My July Allure Beauty Box just arrived on my doorstep — packed, simply packed, with all my summer must-haves Maybe this year I’ll strike gold and find the ultimate summer beauty routine that inspires me to toss out the useless products cluttering my shelves. But, even if I don’t, I’ll thoroughly enjoy trying.

Is the Allure Beauty Box worth it?

An Allure Beauty Box subscription lets me splurge without overspending. Each month brings a finely curated array of editors-loved beauty products. So, rather than blowing my entire paycheck at Sephora, I indulge my passion for personal beauty at an affordable price. I get the beachy makeup and the summertime moisturizers that I love all at a major discount. The ones I don’t — which TBH scarcely happens — I gift to my friends to their delight.

The July Allure Beauty Box Gets You 90% Off a Luxe Summer Beauty Routine, Valued at $168

Join today, and kick off your subscription with Allure’s July Beauty Box. Take $10 off of any subscription including monthly, quarterly, and annual plans with the code SAVE10. Right now new members can get their first monthly box (worth $168+) for only $13!

How do I get the Allure Beauty Box?

Signing up is simple — and oh so rewarding! Choose either a monthly, quarterly, or annual plan, then reap the rewards immediately with the July Box and a free new member gift! Then, enjoy a new box delivered to you every month with free shipping and loads of goodies inside.

Can’t you picture it? A bountiful box packed with all the beauty must-haves of the season? Here’s the inside scoop on all the sensational products in July’s Allure Beauty Box:

New Member Gift: Sonage Skincare Baby Frioz Icy Globes Face Massager Move over Gua Sha! This innovative facial tool is primed to be this summer’s favorite. It’s perfect for depuffing under-eyes and chilling out on hot summer days. Pop it in the freezer for a cooling morning ritual.

PCA Skin ReBalance Daily Moisturizer (full size) This soothing moisturizer balances summer-stressed skin. It’s extra-light and refreshing and delivers soothing antioxidants, niacinamide, and vitamin E to coddle and protect skin all summer long.

OFRA Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick in Canyon (full size) Try your best Clean Look with this earthy terra-cotta red lip. It’s a more natural take on bold crimson, making it apt for a streamlined summer routine. No need for lip liners, balms, or touch-ups throughout the day. The formula is infused with aloe and vitamin E to nourish your lips all day.

ManiMe Mochi Ombre (full size) Skip the nail salon, save money, and give yourself an Insta-worthy mani at home with these easy-to-use nail stickers. Made from real gel polish, they look just like a professional manicure! They last up to 10 days without chipping and don’t lift or bubble in the shower or snag on hair like other nail stickers. And this beachy-pink ombré design is effortlessly cool for the coconut girl.

Hero Mighty Patch Micropoint for Dark Spots (full size) Summer sun exposure might feel good, but it can worsen any hyperpigmentation. Don’t skip out on enjoying those long summer days, just pop a Might Patch onto your dark spots to help them fade. During the day or at night, this infuses your spots with skin-clearing ingredients for an even complexion without sacrificing your summer.

Nativa Spa Starter Kit Body care is in. Get glass skin, everywhere with these rich body creams. Enjoy smooth skin with light, irresistible vanilla or rose scents. This Brazilian brand leverages quinoa oil for lightweight and effective moisturization.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Wash AP+ Gentle Foaming Moisturizing Wash This French pharmacy brand is a beauty lover's staple. Wash off the sweat and shimmery makeup in one go with this fragrance-free, milky gel. This nourishing formula removes all traces of makeup without stripping your skin of its essential oils. It also includes niacinamide to rebuild the skin’s lipid layer and shea butter to soften your skin keeping it hydrated for hours.

Don’t miss out! With Allure’s July Beauty Box, the best in beauty awaits!