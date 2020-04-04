8 Animal Instagram Accounts to Cleanse Your News Feed

The world might be incredibly dismal and unpredictable these days, but one piece of good news is still certain: There are cute animals out there.
If you're not lucky enough to be cooped up at home with a furry friend, Instagram is thankfully an endless resource of adorable animal content to help fill the void. If you are lucky enough to have an animal at your side in these strange and uncertain times, filling your consciousness with even more cuteness can't hurt.
From house pets to sanctuaries, here are a few accounts you should follow to help cleanse your social media feeds.
ZilkerBark - Dogs of Austin
This play on words is pretty simple; ZilkerBark showcases photos of dogs at Zilker Park, the hottest place for pups to hang in downtown Austin, Texas. Founded by photographer Alex Hopes, the image quality is unparalleled, making both action shots and posed pictures of dogs feel like they're just one nose boop away.