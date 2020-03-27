Ava Max's "Kings & Queens" Video Is a Royal Empowerment Party

Ava Max just keeps getting stronger.
The ascendant pop star is best known for being "sweet but psycho," but she's still fit for the crown. She proves her royal worth in the new music video for "Kings & Queens," the first official single from her debut album, due later this year. (Read our interview with the singer here!)
The pompous visual depicts Max as an all-ruling monarch, albeit on her own terms. Her lavish dinners are accompanied by copious amounts of champagne while her army is equipped with electric guitars. Her palace is the place to party, but as Max struts and flaunts her sword, the Isaac Rentz-directed clip boosts "Kings & Queens"' empowering message: "To all of the queens who are fighting alone / Baby, you're not dancing on your own," she belts in the chorus, which matches the robustness of Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name." As Max tells it, being a queen isn't reserved for just one woman; each of us can sit on our own thrones.
Ava Max - Kings & Queens [Official Music Video] www.youtube.com