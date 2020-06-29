This Sunday, Beyoncé received the Humanitarian Award at the BET Awards.

Michelle Obama, who presented the award, introduced Beyoncé by saying, "No matter how big the stages get, I know my girl isn't satisfied unless she's sharing all that shine she has with the next generation. She's always turning up, looking out, and making us all a little bigger, better, a little more fierce. And she's doing it all while staying devoted to her children and the loved ones she holds dear. So to my girl, I just want to say, you inspire me. You inspire all of us."

Beyoncé and Michelle Obama Consequence of Sound



