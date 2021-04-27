Billie Eilish has officially announced her sophomore album, Happier Than Ever.

The follow-up to the 19-year-old's landmark debut, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?, will be out July 30. Eilish also announced that a new single would arrive Thursday morning.





In the nearly two years between the albums, Eilish has stayed incredibly busy. Her massive hit "bad guy" made her the first artist born in the 2000s to top the Billboard Hot 100. At the 2020 Grammys, she became the youngest artist ever nominated for all "Big Four" categories, and she took home five awards total.



Eilish has also put out a steady stream of singles since WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, including Record of the Year "Everything I Wanted," "My Future," "Therefore I Am," James Bond theme "No Time to Die," and "Lo Vas a Olvidar," a collaboration with Rosalia for the Euphoria soundtrack. She also spent much of last year encouraging young people to register to vote.

Most recently, Eilish rang in 2021 with a documentary called Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry, which is available to watch on Apple TV+.