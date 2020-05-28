WATCH: Billie Eilish Declares Your Opinion Of Her "Not My Responsibility" In Powerful New Short Film
The young star bears all in "NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY."
Break out pop star and five time Grammy-award-winner Billie Eilish is sick of your body shaming.
The 18-year-old just dropped a powerful new short film in which she slowly removes her clothes as we hear her voice hypnotically decry the media's obsession with her body. She says, "Some people hate what I wear. Some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others. Some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always, and nothing I do goes unseen. So, whether I feel your stares, your disapproval, or your sigh of relief—if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach, my hips?" Meanwhile, she strips to a black bikini in slow motion, eventually sinking into a pool of black viscous liquid and declaring your opinion "not my responsibility."
The video is a powerful act of self-reclamation, and makes it clear that while Eilish recognizes that sexualization and critique is an inevitable part of being in the public eye, she doesn't plan to succumb to it. Instead, she chose to reveal her body (which has always been obscured by oversized clothes) on her own terms, in her own time. As a new generation of young women grow up, perhaps we can hope that they feel more comfortable in their skin than previous generations thanks to a role model like Billie Eilish.
Billie Eilish - NOT MY RESPONSIBILITY - a short film youtu.be
Kathy Griffin Makes Another Subtle Suggestion That Trump Should Maybe Die
"Nothing but air" is deadlier than it may seem.
Kathy Griffin is outspoken about a lot of things.
The comedian has come under fire for a handful of "controversies" throughout her career: She said "suck it, Jesus" when accepting her 2007 Primetime Emmy Award for My Life on the D-List, which caused her to lose a cameo on Hannah Montana. In a 2009 episode of the show, she used profanity in a joke about the infamous Octomom, which she said left her banned from New York's Apollo Theater. And then in 2017, she posted a photo of herself holding a mask meant to depict a decapitated Donald Trump, which led her to being fired from CNN's New Year's Eve broadcast. A fake-bloodied mask isn't so bad, though, when you look at the 100,000 American deaths in the past few months that are largely due to Trump's negligence.
Ryan Montbleau and Tall Heights Cover “Helplessly Hoping”
"What a message and sentiment right now during a pandemic when every day is such a roller-coaster of emotion. All we can do is helplessly hope. The song's message will always resonate but it feels especially true right now."
Massachusetts artists Ryan Montbleau and Tall Heights team up on a beautiful version of CS&N's "Helplessly Hoping."
