Break out pop star and five time Grammy-award-winner Billie Eilish is sick of your body shaming.

The 18-year-old just dropped a powerful new short film in which she slowly removes her clothes as we hear her voice hypnotically decry the media's obsession with her body. She says, "Some people hate what I wear. Some people praise it. Some people use it to shame others. Some people use it to shame me. But I feel you watching, always, and nothing I do goes unseen. So, whether I feel your stares, your disapproval, or your sigh of relief—if I lived by them, I'd never be able to move. Would you like me to be smaller? Weaker? Softer? Taller? Would you like me to be quiet? Do my shoulders provoke you? Does my chest? Am I my stomach, my hips?" Meanwhile, she strips to a black bikini in slow motion, eventually sinking into a pool of black viscous liquid and declaring your opinion "not my responsibility."

The video is a powerful act of self-reclamation, and makes it clear that while Eilish recognizes that sexualization and critique is an inevitable part of being in the public eye, she doesn't plan to succumb to it. Instead, she chose to reveal her body (which has always been obscured by oversized clothes) on her own terms, in her own time. As a new generation of young women grow up, perhaps we can hope that they feel more comfortable in their skin than previous generations thanks to a role model like Billie Eilish.